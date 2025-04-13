2025 NFL Draft

2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Texas Tech TE Mason Tharp

Mason Tharp

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Texas Tech TE Mason Tharp.

NO. 80 MASON THARP, TE, TEXAS TECH (SENIOR) – 6086, 264 POUNDS

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Mason Tharp 6086/264 10 1/4* 34* N/A
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
4.88* 1.63* 4.66* 7.38*
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
9’6″* 33.5* 19*

Pro Day Results*

THE GOOD

— Elite height, size, and length for the position
— Has good athleticism relative to his size
— Capable of playing out wide and in-line
— Length and height make him an ideal red zone threat
— Capable of stretching the seam and working along the sideline
— Gives his quarterback a big-bodied target on underneath routes
— Does a great job fighting for additional yardage after contact
— Has sure hands at the catch point
— Active blocker in the running game that gets his fits and sustains blocks
— Size can overwhelm defenders as a blocker

THE BAD

— Lacks ideal deep speed and quickness
— More clunky as a route runner, given his sheer size
— Sparsely used as a receiver during his time in college
— Didn’t display a diverse route tree while at Texas Tech
— Still pretty lean, given his long, lanky frame
— Needs to play with better pad level to generate more push in the run game
— Size and length could pose durability concerns at the next level
— Missed eight games in 2022-2023 due to injuries

BIO

— Senior prospect from Klein, TX
— Supply chain management major
— Three-star recruit according to Rivals
— Was an all-district honoree in football and basketball in high school
— Sister, Cameron, played soccer at the University of Oklahoma
— Signed an NIL deal with The Matador Club, a non-profit for Texas Tech student-athletes
— Committed to Texas Tech out of high school
— Played in 12 games with eight starts in 2021 and caught 14 passes for 198 yards and a touchdown
— Played in 10 games with seven starts in 2022 and caught 12 passes for 100 yards and two touchdowns
— Played in eight games with seven starts in 2023 and caught 18 passes for 178 yards and four touchdowns
— Played in all 13 games with 11 starts in 2024 and caught 13 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Mason Tharp from Texas Tech towered over his peers in college and likely stands over pretty much the rest of this draft class. The 6086, 264-pound tight end is built like a power forward on the basketball court, having the height and length to be a matchup nightmare as a pass catcher. He was used sparingly in the passing game during his time with the Red Raiders, but Tharp’s tape showcases a player who can make an impact as a receiver and blocker if his number is called upon.

When you pop in the tape on Tharp, you see a big, tall, long pass catcher that can line up in-line as a traditional tight end and split out wide like a receiver. Tharp is a mismatch for many defensive backs on the outside, especially in the red zone like on this clip below against Oregon from a season ago where Tharp lines up at the top of your screen and gets an inside release on the smaller defensive back, catching the pass near the goal line and powers his way into the end zone for the score between two defenders.

Tharp’s height and size not only make him a legit red zone threat, but they also make him a load to bring down as a runner after the catch. He does a great job fighting for additional yardage once the ball is in his hands, as you can see in the clip below against TCU. He catches the pass in the flat, then turns upfield and runs through several TCU defenders, dragging a host of bodies with him after picking up the first down.

For being nearly 6-9 and 270 pounds, Tharp is a good athlete for his size. He displays some quickness as a runner and can make plays with the ball in his hands, like in the clip below against Cincinnati, where he catches the quick curl route but then makes a man miss to pick up the first. He manages to stay upright after evading another tackle attempt before getting brought down by the third defender to arrive on the scene.

While Tharp is a tantalizing pass catcher due to his height, he was more known for his prowess as a run blocker during his time with the Red Raiders. He does a good job using leverage, as well as his sheer size and length, to cover up defenders, getting great blocks like the two below against the Bearcats. In the first clip, RB Tahj Brooks runs right off his backside for a big explosive run and plunges in for the touchdown on the goal line in the second clip.

CONCLUSION

Mason Tharp is a project prospect who brings the tantalizing measurables you covet at the position, as well as a well-rounded skill set as a pass catcher and a run blocker. Still, Tharp needs to continue to fill out his frame and has minimal usage as a pass catcher during his college career, making him more of a candidate to be a TE3/practice squad guy to start his career where he can contribute as a blocker and special teamer first as he works to earn more playing time on offense.

When coming up with a pro comp for Tharp, a combination of Donald Parham Jr. and Colby Parkinson comes to mind. Both are over 6-7 at the position, with Parkinson being a closer fit when it comes to mass and blocking prowess. Parham closely resembles the height factor that Tharp brings to the table. I expect Tharp to go somewhere late on Day 3 of the draft or undrafted and be brought into a training camp to compete for a roster spot or a practice squad spot after camp.

Projection: Late Day 3
Depot Draft Grade: 6.5 – End Of Roster/Practice Squad (6th Round)
Games Watched: vs Cincinnati (2024), at TCU (2024), vs Oregon (2023)

