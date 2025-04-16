2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Georgia OL Xavier Truss

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Georgia offensive lineman Xavier Truss.

No. 73 XAVIER TRUSS/OL GEORGIA – 6071, 301 POUNDS (REDSHIRT-SENIOR)

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Xavier Truss 6071/301 10 1/2 33 82 7/8 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 5.24 1.82 4.25 6.76 Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 8’7″ 26.0 N/A

THE GOOD

– Encouraging size

– Handles stunts well

– Packs a powerful punch but does not know how to use it

– Uses pass rushers’ momentum to move him upfield away from qthe uarterback

– Serviceable inside zone blocker

THE BAD

– Disappointing finishing ability

– Falls to his feet too much

– Does not have the play strength to survive as a run blocker

– Awkward, lumbering athlete who looks like he has not grown into his body

– Poor hand fighting ability

– Bad hand positioning, fits outside and gets chopped

– Keeps weight on toes in pass protection, body lunges and back is sloped, losing strength

– High pad level at tackle

– Loses to powerful run defenders

– Holds onto combo blocks too long and is slow getting to second level

– Fails to attach to second-level defenders

– Oversets and loses to speed rushers inside

– Will be 24 years old

BIO

– Started 31 games across 6 years at Georgia. Played left guard in 16 games and right tackle at 15 games

– 2024: played most snaps at right tackle and allowed 4 sacks, 14 hurries, and 1 QB hit in 531 pass block snaps

– Outland Trophy Watch List and AP Preseason All-SEC Second team

– 2023: started at right tackle for 11 games and left guard for 2 games, allowing 2 sacks, 16 hurries, and 4 QB hits in 409 pass block snaps

– Named Second Team All-SEC

– 2022: started all games at right guard, allowing 13 hurries and 1 QB hit with no sacks in 393 pass block snaps

– Four-star prospect out of Bishop Hendricken in Rhode Island

– Ranked the No. 1 prospect in Rhode Island and the highest rated prospect ever out of Rhode Island

– Named the No. 15 offensive tackle nationally and the No. 138 overall player

– Played in the 2019 All-America Bowl

– Truss is half-Italian and a big fan of Italian food, and the main thing he missed from home

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Xavier Truss is a 3-year starter at Georgia and has played right tackle, right guard, and left guard. While having this versatility and experience, he struggles in most aspects of offensive line play. As an athlete, he is extremely awkward when moving, and his feet are out of control. The body control is not present, and it looks like his muscles do not agree with where he wants to go.

He is 6’7″, and I do not think he has grown into his body. Offensive linemen who fall to the turf show how little control they have over their bodies. On this play, where he is lined up at right guard, he tries to get to the second level and simply falls. This happens way more than it should at a program like Georgia.

I would say to move him to guard because of his low athletic ability, but he is not strong enough to be serviceable in the run game at any position. He does not have the downhill drive to move defenders, and often, he will lunge forward with his weight on his toes, and defenders fly through him because of his limited play strength. He is a serviceable inside zone blocker at times because he does not have to move as much and does not have to drive downfield, but even then, there are instances where he puts himself in a losing position when the ball is snapped, and he cannot recover.

When getting to the second level, he does a bad job of locating his assignment; when he does, he fails to attack them. He will approach them with out-of-control feet, and a simple jab step will send him up the field, hitting no one. He holds the point of attack too long on deuce blocks and allows the linebacker to fill the gap quickly and make a play. The way he finishes plays is uninspiring, and while he does have a strong initial punch, he consistently fails to finish the defender.

His poor play in the run game is due to his low strength and weak finishing ability, as shown on this play, where he is lined up at right tackle.

As a pass protector, Truss is unreliable. He handles stunts well, but he should, being a three-year starter. He also uses the edge rushers’ momentum well by pushing them up the field when he is in a good position. Other than that, I would not trust him on my offensive line. His pad level is inconsistent and mostly bad.

He will lunge forward and lose strength on some plays and can be bull-rushed. On other plays, he looks lazy and will get his hands chopped because of his poor hand placement and weak arms. He does not only get bull rushed by stronger rushers. He will get hurt by the weak ones as well. James Pearce Jr, a noted speed rusher without much power, sends Truss flying to the ground with extended arms.

His hand-fighting ability is terrible, and he consistently loses to weak chops or swim moves. He does not have the recovery ability to fight back and will be left in the dust soon after the snap. On the edge, he will overset to speedy rushers, and they can beat him easily with a quick inside move.

It does not take a long buildup to beat Truss. On this play, his man goes offsides and has no momentum whatsoever as a pass rusher, and Truss still gets beat with his hands.

Because he played guard, some teams may consider moving him inside due to getting exposed at tackle in pass protection. Even inside, he will not survive. He does not have a strong enough anchor to hold up against bull rushes, and teams will send speedy, handsy rushers to affect him. He has a slow reaction time, and sending blitzers his way negatively affects him. His attempt at right guard to punch the defender is pathetic, and he has no recovery ability. It would be Truss’ man if the edge did not sack the quarterback.

CONCLUSION

I do not see a world where Xavier Truss positively impacts the NFL. He is not good enough to be a backup due to his unreliable traits. He must improve most of his game to compete for a roster spot. He can build on being a serviceable inside zone blocker but needs to be a better finisher. He uses edge rushers’ momentum well, but that is his only positive trait in pass protection. His size is good, but his game is not. My comp for him is Sean Hickey.

Projection: Mid-Day 3

Depot Draft Grade: 5.2 – Camp Invite (Undrafted Free Agent)

Games Watched: at Ole Miss (2024), v Tennessee (2024), vs Texas (2024)