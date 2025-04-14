2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Miami (FL) WR Jacolby George

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Miami Wide Receiver Jacolby George.

No. 3 JACOLBY GEORGE/WR MIAMI (FL) – 5110, 172 pounds (SENIOR)

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Jacolby George 5110/172 9 1/2 31 3/8 75 1/2 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 10’0″ 32.5 N/A

THE GOOD

– High effort blocker but lacks strength to be effective

– Natural athletic ability but cannot hone it in consistently

– Possesses vertical speed to stretch the defense but not a true vertical threat

– Secure hands

– Strong YAC ability due to natural athletic ability

– Helps QB out in scramble drill

THE BAD

– Lacks play strength

– Bad detail as a route runner, takes rounded angles on sharp-breaking routes

– No explosiveness out of breaks

– Sloppy lower body control as a route runner

– Looks like a boy playing against men vs press coverage

– Gives low effort when understanding he is not getting the ball

– High pad level results in losing speed coming out of breaks

– Will not survive vs press and seems ticketed for the slot

– Loses to physical defensive backs down the field

– Fails to win contested catches down the field

– Appears confused at the line of scrimmage on some reps

– Lacks confidence when making a move vs off-man coverage

– Low weight

– Play time decreased as the season went along due to lack of detail

– Character concerns

BIO

– Started 24 games across 4 years at Miami

– 2024: 53 catches for 752 yards and 8 touchdowns

– Named All-ACC Honorable Mention

– Ranked 10th for most receiving yards in Miami history with 1,929

– 2023: 57 catches for 864 yards and 8 touchdowns

– Ranked Third in ACC in receiving yards

– Named All-ACC Third Team

– 2022: 13 catches for 130 yards. Used effectively as a punt returner with 5 returns for 71 yards

– Missed time with a finger injury and was suspended for “unspecified reasons” as a sophomore

– Four-star prospect out of Plantation High School in Florida

– Ranked the No. 16 wide receiver in the country and the No. 17 player in Florida

– Selected to Under Armour All-America Game

– Arrested in January of 2024 and charged with racing on the highway and attaching an unlawful registration

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Jacolby George has a lot of flaws in his game and adding those in with his character concerns. I am not confident this player can make an impact in the NFL. The thing that surprised me was his high effort blocking, but he does not have the body type, weight, or play strength to be effective. He gets pushed back easily by defensive backs and I see him as a slot-only player. He will not be able to hold up in the box. On this play, he gets shoved back easily, making the tackle for the defender.

The positives in George’s game include his hands and natural athletic ability. He is best used on screens and can be seen snagging off target throws to turn up field and run. When he gets the ball in his hands, he turns up field quickly and uses his vertical speed to run past defenders. As a route runner, he can stretch the defense out vertically but will not be a true deep threat. He can create explosive plays when it looks like there are no options, which speaks to his natural athletic ability that can flash.

Moving off the positives, let’s talk about the many negatives that George plays with. Starting off the play, he can look confused at the line when the ball is snapped, wondering what his route is or who is blocking assignment is. At this level of football, that is unacceptable. The Miami coaches began to see this, and his playing time decreased as the season moved along. He typically lined up on the outside, but he is under 175 pounds and 5’11, so that will not be an option in the NFL. He poses no threat on the outside and corners can easily control him.

On this play at the bottom of the screen, he is so clearly not a threat for the corner as he erases him from the play.

Against press coverage, he is not physical enough to win down the field. Teams will gameplan around him and get physical, and he does not have the strength to win. He gets pushed out of bounds and is just there to take up space. He does not have any creative release packages, which speaks to his lack of detail.

He lacks confidence on all types of releases and routes. On this play at the bottom of the screen, he gets pushed out of bounds as the corner runs with him the whole way.

His lack of detail is very evident when figuring out where the starting angle of his route should be. He tries to shake the corner, but the slow foot movement makes all his trickery obvious. When he has inside releases, he will try and move outside to get a better angle when he already has his path clear.

At the top of the screen, it looks like he is playing against older kids at the playground with the way he messes around as the ball is snapped.

The uncertainty he plays with is very concerning. He does not have a sense of urgency for the timing of the play and wants to get open on his time. I do not know how he gets open on this rep, and I think it speaks to poor cornerback play rather than his ability.

You see the same problem, playing around at the break point. In the NFL, a cornerback will jump on you and run through your body.

His sloppy releases are combined with sloppy route running, with an extreme “I do not care” attitude when trying to get open. It looks like his confidence is absolutely shot because of how lazy he looks. His pad level is high, and he does not sink when coming out of routes, limiting the explosiveness.

When he is not the first read, he will jog through reps, like this one at the top of the screen. His lack of care, detail, and explosiveness is evident on this rep.

CONCLUSION

Jacolby George projects as a camp invite who will struggle to make a team due to his lack of detail as a route runner, lack of explosiveness, and weak play strength. He has secure hands, solid vertical speed, and good YAC ability, but I do not think it will be enough for him to be on a 53-man roster. My comp for him is Dri Archer.

Projection: Late Day 3

Depot Draft Grade: 5.5 – Camp Invite (Undrafted Free Agent)

Games Watched: at Cal (2024), at Louisville (2024), vs Florida State (2024)