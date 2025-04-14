2025 NFL Draft

2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Miami (FL) WR Jacolby George

Posted on
Jacolby George Scouting Report

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Miami Wide Receiver Jacolby George.

No. 3 JACOLBY GEORGE/WR MIAMI (FL) – 5110, 172 pounds (SENIOR)

Measurements 

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Jacolby George 5110/172 9 1/2 31 3/8 75 1/2
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
N/A N/A N/A N/A
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
10’0″ 32.5 N/A

THE GOOD

– High effort blocker but lacks strength to be effective
– Natural athletic ability but cannot hone it in consistently
– Possesses vertical speed to stretch the defense but not a true vertical threat
– Secure hands
– Strong YAC ability due to natural athletic ability
– Helps QB out in scramble drill

THE BAD

– Lacks play strength
– Bad detail as a route runner, takes rounded angles on sharp-breaking routes
– No explosiveness out of breaks
– Sloppy lower body control as a route runner
– Looks like a boy playing against men vs press coverage
– Gives low effort when understanding he is not getting the ball
– High pad level results in losing speed coming out of breaks
– Will not survive vs press and seems ticketed for the slot
– Loses to physical defensive backs down the field
– Fails to win contested catches down the field
– Appears confused at the line of scrimmage on some reps
– Lacks confidence when making a move vs off-man coverage
– Low weight
– Play time decreased as the season went along due to lack of detail
– Character concerns

BIO

– Started 24 games across 4 years at Miami
– 2024: 53 catches for 752 yards and 8 touchdowns
– Named All-ACC Honorable Mention
– Ranked 10th for most receiving yards in Miami history with 1,929
– 2023: 57 catches for 864 yards and 8 touchdowns
– Ranked Third in ACC in receiving yards
– Named All-ACC Third Team
– 2022: 13 catches for 130 yards. Used effectively as a punt returner with 5 returns for 71 yards
– Missed time with a finger injury and was suspended for “unspecified reasons” as a sophomore
– Four-star prospect out of Plantation High School in Florida
– Ranked the No. 16 wide receiver in the country and the No. 17 player in Florida
– Selected to Under Armour All-America Game
Arrested in January of 2024 and charged with racing on the highway and attaching an unlawful registration

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Jacolby George has a lot of flaws in his game and adding those in with his character concerns. I am not confident this player can make an impact in the NFL. The thing that surprised me was his high effort blocking, but he does not have the body type, weight, or play strength to be effective. He gets pushed back easily by defensive backs and I see him as a slot-only player. He will not be able to hold up in the box. On this play, he gets shoved back easily, making the tackle for the defender.

The positives in George’s game include his hands and natural athletic ability. He is best used on screens and can be seen snagging off target throws to turn up field and run. When he gets the ball in his hands, he turns up field quickly and uses his vertical speed to run past defenders. As a route runner, he can stretch the defense out vertically but will not be a true deep threat. He can create explosive plays when it looks like there are no options, which speaks to his natural athletic ability that can flash.

Moving off the positives, let’s talk about the many negatives that George plays with. Starting off the play, he can look confused at the line when the ball is snapped, wondering what his route is or who is blocking assignment is. At this level of football, that is unacceptable. The Miami coaches began to see this, and his playing time decreased as the season moved along. He typically lined up on the outside, but he is under 175 pounds and 5’11, so that will not be an option in the NFL. He poses no threat on the outside and corners can easily control him.

On this play at the bottom of the screen, he is so clearly not a threat for the corner as he erases him from the play.

Against press coverage, he is not physical enough to win down the field. Teams will gameplan around him and get physical, and he does not have the strength to win. He gets pushed out of bounds and is just there to take up space. He does not have any creative release packages, which speaks to his lack of detail.

He lacks confidence on all types of releases and routes. On this play at the bottom of the screen, he gets pushed out of bounds as the corner runs with him the whole way.

His lack of detail is very evident when figuring out where the starting angle of his route should be. He tries to shake the corner, but the slow foot movement makes all his trickery obvious. When he has inside releases, he will try and move outside to get a better angle when he already has his path clear.

At the top of the screen, it looks like he is playing against older kids at the playground with the way he messes around as the ball is snapped.

The uncertainty he plays with is very concerning. He does not have a sense of urgency for the timing of the play and wants to get open on his time. I do not know how he gets open on this rep, and I think it speaks to poor cornerback play rather than his ability.

You see the same problem, playing around at the break point. In the NFL, a cornerback will jump on you and run through your body.

His sloppy releases are combined with sloppy route running, with an extreme “I do not care” attitude when trying to get open. It looks like his confidence is absolutely shot because of how lazy he looks. His pad level is high, and he does not sink when coming out of routes, limiting the explosiveness.

When he is not the first read, he will jog through reps, like this one at the top of the screen. His lack of care, detail, and explosiveness is evident on this rep.

CONCLUSION

Jacolby George projects as a camp invite who will struggle to make a team due to his lack of detail as a route runner, lack of explosiveness, and weak play strength. He has secure hands, solid vertical speed, and good YAC ability, but I do not think it will be enough for him to be on a 53-man roster. My comp for him is Dri Archer.

Projection: Late Day 3
Depot Draft Grade: 5.5 – Camp Invite (Undrafted Free Agent)
Games Watched: at Cal (2024), at Louisville (2024), vs Florida State (2024)

Previous 2025 NFL Draft Player Profiles
CB Jahdae Barron DL Derrick Harmon QB Quinn Ewers RB Omarion Hampton
RB RJ Harvey EDGE Kyle Kennard WR Luther Burden III RB Ollie Gordon II
WR Tre Harris DL Shemar Stewart DL Walter Nolen OT Will Campbell
WR Tetairoa McMillan DL Rylie Mills WR Jayden Higgins WR Emeka Egbuka
QB Jalen Milroe WR Matthew Golden RB Ashton Jeanty EDGE Nic Scourton
DE Jared Ivey CB Denzel Burke DT Deone Walker WR Isaiah Bond
RB Bhayshul Tuten DT Tyleik Williams WR Xavier Restrepo DT Kenneth Grant
TE Colston Loveland QB Jaxson Dart CB Zy Alexander LB Jalon Walker
TE Tyler Warren QB Kyle McCord RB Tahj Brooks QB Cam Ward
CB Benjamin Morrison OT Josh Simmons CB Azareye’h Thomas RB Kaleb Johnson
EDGE Landon Jackson CB Shavon Revel Jr. DL Ty Robinson QB Will Howard
DL T.J. Sanders CB Trey Amos EDGE Ashton Gillotte DL Darius Alexander
WR Tez Johnson RB Devin Neal OT Emery Jones WR Tai Felton
CB Darien Porter OT Hollin Pierce CB Maxwell Hairston DL Omarr Norman-Lott
WR Ricky White III OG Tate Ratledge S Jaylen Reed RB Cam Skattebo
WR Kyle Williams DL Vernon Broughton WR Jake Bech EDGE Josaiah Stewart
EDGE Abdul Carter RB TreVeyon Henderson QB Riley Leonard RB Damien Martinez
RB Quinshon Judkins WR Jalen Royals OT Kelvin Banks Jr. DL Joshua Farmer
DB Malachi Moore DL Jordan Burch WR Savion Williams DL Alfred Collins
LB Jay Higgins TE Elijah Arroyo DL Shemar Turner OT Josh Conerly
CB Quincy Riley TE Gunnar Helm DB Sebastian Castro WR/CB Travis Hunter
iOL Jack Conley RB Raheim Sanders CB Will Johnson CB Cobee Bryant
WR Pat Bryant OT Anthony Belton EDGE Mykel Williams TE Harold Fannin Jr.
WR Arian Smith DL JJ Pegues RB Trevor Etienne S Xavier Watts
OT Charles Grant DL Nazir Stackhouse CB Tommi Hill OL Donovan Jackson
OT Aireontae Ersery S Malaki Starks EDGE James Pearce Jr. TE Jalin Conyers
WR Jaylin Noel DL Mason Graham WR Elic Ayomanor EDGE Elijah Roberts
CB Upton Stout RB Dylan Sampson DL Tim Smith OG Dylan Fairchild
WR Theo Wease Jr. EDGE Mike Green CB Mello Dotson OT Armand Membou
RB LeQuint Allen EDGE Princely Umanmielen OG Tyler Booker RB DJ Giddens
S Craig Woodson LB Jacob Kiser WR Zakhari Franklin S Nick Emmanwori
TE CJ Dippre LB Danny Stutsman CB Jabbar Muhammad TE Mason Taylor
DT Jordan Phillips LB Kobe King DL Cam Horsley DL Cam’Ron Jackson
DL Jamaree Caldwell LB Jihaad Campbell RB Jordan James OL Wyatt Milum
C Jake Majors DE Jack Sawyer DE Donovan Ezeiruaku WR Chimere Dike
DL Howard Cross III OL Marcus Mbow RB Kalel Mullings S Andrew Mukuba
OG Luke Kandra QB Tyler Shough C Grey Zabel OT Cameron Williams
LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson EDGE Tyler Baron OL Jalen Rivers EDGE JT Tuimoloau
OG Jonah Savaiinaea S Shilo Sanders WR Ja’Corey Brooks CB Jacob Parrish
RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt EDGE Jah Joyner S Kevin Winston Jr. EDGE Oluwafemi Oladejo
LB Teddye Buchanan  LB Cody Simon C Jared Wilson OT Ozzy Trapilo
RB Jaydon Blue LB Carson Schewsinger LB Chris Paul Jr. DT Thor Griffith
WR Antwane Wells Jr. LB Jeffrey Bassa CB Alijah Huzzie DT Jared Harrison-Hunte
EDGE Antwaun Powell-Ryland CB Dorian Strong EDGE Fadil Diggs QB Shedeur Sanders
TE Terrance Ferguson LB Carson Bruener WR Jordan Watkins RB Donovan Edwards
DL CJ West CB Jaylin Smith CB Mac McWilliams OG Miles Frazier
S Hunter Wohler EDGE Ahmed Hassanein WR Elijhah Badger TE Jake Briningstool
QB Brady Cook RET Jacquez Stuart S Jonas Sanker WR Jimmy Horn Jr.
CB Jason Marshall Jr. RB Kyle Monangai DT Aeneas Peebles DL Warren Brinson
EDGE Bradyn Swinson S Billy Bowman Jr. QB Dillon Gabriel EDGE Barryn Sorrell
S Malik Verdon WR Dont’e Thornton RB Breshard Smith OT Chase Lundt
TE Jackson Hawes WR Nick Nash S Lanthan Ransom TE Oronde Gadsden II
WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith OL Jonah Monheim OT Jalen Travis CB BJ Adams
WR Will Sheppard OT Ajani Cornelius DT Kyonte Hamilton DB Robert McDaniel
QB Hunter Dekkers OL Jackson Slater RB Lan Larison LB Aaron Smith
OL Thomas Perry OT Carson Vinson CB Melvin Smith OL Marcus Wehr
TE JJ Galbreath RB ShunDerrick Powell OL Aiden Williams RB Marcus Yarns
DE Rovell Carter CB Isas Waxter OL Gareth Warren RB Tre Stewart
S Keondre Jackson WR Efton Chism II EDGE David Walker QB Cam Miller
OL Clay Webb S TaMuarion Wilson QB Taylor Elgersma QB Tommy Mellott
WR Andrew Armstrong WR Dominic Lovett WR LaJohntay Wester EDGE Elijah Ponder
WR Traeshon Holden S Dan Jackson DL Yahya Black LB Que Robinson
RB Phil Mafah LB Demetrius Knight Jr. RB Woody Marks TE Mitchell Evans
TE Luke Lachey CB Justin Walley RB Antario Brown WR Kaden Prather
QB Zach Zebrowski DL Zeek Biggers TE Anthony Torres EDGE Sai’vion Jones
OL Seth McLaughlin RB Ja’Quinden Jackson DB Jordan Clark OT Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan
RB Jarquez Hunter CB Zah Frazier LB Barrett Carter DB Caleb Ransaw
OL Connor Colby QB Graham Mertz OL Walter Lampkin DT Simeon Barrow Jr.
LB Cody Lindenberg WR Bru McCoy EDGE Johnny Walker QB Kurtis Rourke
QB Max Brosmer CB Car’lin Vigers NT Desmond Watson S J.J. Roberts
WR Kobe Hudson K Ben Sauls OT Logan Brown WR Tory Horton
DL Tonka Hemmingway DB Gabriel Taylor RB Montrell Johnson Jr. S Rayuan Lane III
S R.J. Mickens LS William Wagner OL Caleb Rogers TE Benjamin Yurosek
CB Jermari Harris OG Torricelli Simpkins III OT Jack Nelson DT Ty Hamilton
QB Brett Gabbert DL Jahvaree Ritzie QB Seth Henigan P James Burnip
TE Thomas Fidone II LB Collin Oliver DL Elijah Simmons DL Junior Tafuna
CB Nohl Williams TE Gavin Bartholomew C Eli Cox LB Bam Martin-Scott
LB Smael Mondon Jr. OL Joe Huber TE Caden Prieskorn EDGE Ethan Downs
OG Joshua Gray S Aubrey Burks CB Jordan Oladokun LB Shemar James
RB Ulysees Bentley IV S Donovan McMillon iOL Garrett Dellinger WR Konata Mumpfield
WR Isaac TeSlaa DL Sean Martin WR Da’Quan Felton OG Hayden Conner
EDGE Tyler Batty TE Mason Tharp FB Brock Lampe DL DeAndre Jules
QB Donovan Smith
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

To Top