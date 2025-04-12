2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Virginia Tech WR Da’Quan Felton

2025 NFL Draft

Da'Quan Felton

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, Day 3 selections, or priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Virginia Tech wide receiver Da’Quan Felton.

No. 9 DA’QUAN FELTON, WR, VIRGINIA TECH (R-SENIOR) – 6046, 213 POUNDS

SENIOR BOWL PARTICIPANT 

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Da’Quan Felton 6046/213 9 32 1/4 79 1/8
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
4.50 1.52 4.30 7.10
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
10’2″* 32.5 16

THE GOOD

— Has great size, height, and length for the position
— Possesses good play strength that shows up before and after the catch
— Physical runner after the catch that fights for extra yards on contact
— Has the speed to stack defenders vertically down the field
— Catch radius makes him an ideal deep threat/red zone target
— Can high point the football in the air and make grabs outside of his framework
— Strong, willing blocker that squares up defenders and sustains blocks
— Has the profile to be a core special teamer at the next level

THE BAD

— Lacks ideal quickness as a route runner to get out of his breaks
— Can be a tad clunky as a route runner/ YAC threat
— Speed is more build up than sudden
— Has some concentration drops on his tape
— Was utilized a lot on curl/comeback routes for easy completions
— Lack of production across six seasons in college raises concerns

BIO

— Sixth-year senior from Portsmouth, VA
— Born January 13, 2001 (age 24)
— Psychology major
— Zero-star recruit according to Rivals
— Also was a star track runner in high school
— Father is a former Norfolk State tight end
— Cousin, Shyron Stith, played RB at Virginia Tech and in the NFL
— Committed to Norfolk State out of high school
— Redshirted after seeing action in one game in 2019
— Didn’t play in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic
— Played in 11 games with six starts in 2021 and had 28 catches for 492 yards and two touchdowns
— Started 11 games in 2022 and had 39 receptions for 573 yards and seven touchdowns
— Transferred from Norfolk State to Virginia Tech ahead of the 2023 season
— Started all 13 games in 2023 and had 38 receptions for 667 yards and eight touchdowns
— Started 12 games in 2024 and had 32 receptions for 360 yards and two touchdowns
— 2024 Team Captain, Second-team All-MEAC (2023)

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Virginia Tech WR Da’Quan Felton is a Virginia boy who was born and raised in Portsmouth. He opted to stay close to home for college, starting his career at Norfolk State. He didn’t go far when he decided to transfer in 2023, heading to the Virginia Tech Hokies. He would go on to lead the team in receiving in 2023 and become a team captain in 2024. He finished his two-year stint with the Hokies with over 1,000 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

When you pop in the tape on Felton, there’s a lot to like from first glance. He has what you are looking for coming off the bus, standing 6046, 213 pounds with the size and length to boot. He’s a great jump ball threat, being able to pluck the ball out of the air like you see in the clip below against Clemson, rising over the top of the defender to snatch the pass for the first down as he streaks down the field.

Felton is capable of being a quality deep threat. He has the speed and long legs to get on top of defenders in coverage quickly if they’re not careful. Watch this rep against Syracuse from a year ago, where Felton stacks the defensive back vertically and blows past him for the deep bomb touchdown.

Felton is a big, physical receiver at the catch point, but he also uses that size and physicality as a runner after the catch. He has the speed to make a man miss, like in the first clip against Stanford, turning upfield for a nice gain after evading one tackle. In the second clip, we see Felton catch the pass that is placed behind him and turn up the field with room to run, burning the angle of the safety in pursuit and taking it to the house for the score.

Da’Quan Felton also had the strength to push forward against contact to try and pick up additional yardage after the catch. Watch Felton get swarmed by multiple defenders in both clips below, but he continues to churn his legs on contact like a running back, picking up additional yardage while falling forward.

Felton is also a willing blocker who shows off his size and strength in the running and screen games. He gets a body on a defender and does a good job squaring them up and placing his hands inside the defender’s chest to sustain the block. Here’s an example against Vanderbilt: Felton locks up the outside corner on the jet sweep, keeping the defender from getting the ball carrier as he sustains the block until the whistle.

While Felton has plenty of attributes and measurables that make him an intriguing prospect, his lack of production, quickness, and fluidity as a route runner can be seen as a knock against him. His quarterback play and offensive scheme the last couple of years do factor into his lack of ideal production. However, there are aspects of Felton’s game that he needs to clean up to see playing time in the league, including focus drops like the one below against Vanderbilt.

CONCLUSION

Da’Quan Felton is a height/weight/speed specimen in every sense of the word who can contribute as a big-bodied, deep threat for an offense that needs a physical freak to take the top off the defense. He is a decent possession receiver who can also be a quality blocker, but he will need to cut his teeth on special teams to make a roster as he works on cleaning up and refining the intricacies of his game.

When deciding on a pro comp for Felton, Miles Boykin comes to mind as a similar-style player. He came out of Notre Dame with great height, size, and length but lacked the refinement as a route runner to be a consistent NFL receiver. He has made his name as a core special teamer and blocker at the position. I foresee Felton doing the same thing to make a roster and show development to be serviceable as a rotational player at the next level.

Projection: Late Day Three
Depot Draft Grade: 6.7 – Fifth Round (Backup/Special Teamer)
Games Watched: at Vanderbilt (2024), vs Clemson (2024), at Stanford (2024), Senior Bowl

