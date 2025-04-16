2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Florida DB Trikweze Bridges

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Florida defensive back Trikweze Bridges.

No. 7 TRIKWEZE BRIDGES, DB, FLORIDA (R-SENIOR) – 6025, 196 POUNDS

HULA BOWL PARTICIPANT

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Trikweze Bridges 6025/196 9 33 1/4 N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.45* 1.51* 4.39* 7.02* Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 10’7″* 34.5* N/A

Pro Day Results*

THE GOOD

— Has great size, height, and length for the position

— Experienced defensive back with starts at safety and corner

— Effective at jamming receivers at the line of scrimmage

— Long arms aid in minimizing passing lanes and contesting throws

— Long strider that can recover quickly when he opens up

— Physical tackler in run support who plays his part

— Quick to rally to the football in pursuit

— Does a good job clicking-and-closing on underneath routes

— Length and size help him carry receivers up the sideline

THE BAD

— Play speed doesn’t match timed speed on tape

— Doesn’t sync up his hands and feet in press coverage

— Will have moments where his feet freeze, allowing receivers to separate

— Can be more consistent as a wrap-up tackler

— Lacks ideal quickness to change directions quickly

— Long levers and frame make his transitions clunky

— May have to move to safety if not playing in a Cover 2 scheme

BIO

— Six-year senior prospect from Lanett, AL

— Four-star recruit according to Rivals

— Set state career records for interceptions (36) and interceptions returned for touchdowns (13)

— Represented Alabama in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game

— Won a state title as a high school junior, also played wide receiver

— Committed to Oregon out of high school

— Nicknamed himself “The Hawk”

— Played in one game in 2019 and redshirted

— Played in all seven games in 2020 and made two tackles

— Played in 14 games with three starts in 2021 and recorded 26 total tackles two pass deflections, one interception, one forced fumble, and one tackle for loss

— Started all 13 games in 2022 and made 49 total tackles (30 solo) and three interceptions, five pass breakups, a forced fumble,e and a tackle for loss

— Started one-of-13 games played in 2023 and made 16 total tackles (7 solo), three pass breakups, a quarterback hurry, and half a tackle for loss

— Transferred to Florida ahead of the 2024 season

— Started eight-of-13 games in 2024 (three at safety, five at corner) and had 70 tackles (38 solo), two interceptions, six pass breakups, one tackle for loss, and two forced fumbles

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Trikweze Bridges has had quite the football journey to this point. An All-Star prospect out of the state of Alabama, Bridges went ot Oregon to start his college career and was with the Ducks for five seasons before seeing his play time dwindle in 2023, opting for greener pastures with the Florida Gators in 2024. Bridges saw the field at safety and cornerback due to injuries in the secondary and put together a strong 2024 campaign playing at both positions, racking up 70 total tackles while making plays in the secondary as well as in the backfield.

When you pop in the tape on Bridges, you see a long, lanky defensive back that looks the part coming off the bus. Bridges uses that size well as a tackler, quick to rally to the ball in run support and bring ball carriers to the ground. Check out the plays below of Bridges making tackles and quickly getting to the ball both as a downhill run defender in the first clip and in coverage in the second clip.

Bridges’ size shows up in coverage as well. He does a good job of getting hands-on with receivers in coverage and rerouting them. Watch the clips below against LSU of Bridges using his body to stay in-phase with receivers during their routes over the middle. In the first clip, he gets physical with the receiver while carrying him up the field.

Bridges’ length shows up in his coverage, as he can minimize passing lane windows, using his long arms to deflect passes or go for the pick. In the first clip below, Bridges does a good job sticking his arm in at the last second to break up LSU’s desperation throw and seal the victory. In the second clip, Bridges uses his length to dive in and pick off a tipped pass, securing the turnover for the Gators.

While Bridges’ length can be an asset, he lacks great change-of-direction skills at that size. He isn’t the fleetest of foot of defensive backs, being a tad slow in his transitions, which leads to him giving up separation or getting a little grabby at the top of routes, both of which we see in the clip below against the Tigers.

Bridges also has a bad habit of not playing with his hands and feet synced together in press coverage. He often relies on his jam and will allow his feet to freeze, thus allowing receivers to get on top of him. Here is one example below against LSU, where Bridges gets burned off the line, benefitting from an overthrown pass that could have gone for a touchdown.

CONCLUSION

Trikweze Bridges has the prototypical size and athleticism you look for in an outside corner, as well as the versatility to play safety if asked to do so. He has the assets you want in a press man corner and the demeanor you want in run support, but his foot quickness and his lack of hand/feet synchronization could lead to him getting burned a fair amount in man coverage. His best fit at the next level is as a Cover 2 corner playing the ball in front of him or as a free safety, using his length and range to cover space and impact passes while being a physical tackler.

When deciding on a pro comp for Bridges, Tharold Simon comes to mind as another long corner coming out of the SEC. Simon played for the LSU Tigers before being a fifth-round pick by the Seattle Seahawks in 2013. However, Simon couldn’t get his footing in the league, only starting three games and playing mostly as a reserve. I foresee Bridges being the same, having to fight in a training camp setting to earn a roster spot at corner or safety while contributing on special teams.

Projection: Late Day 3

Depot Draft Grade: 6.2 – Sixth/Seventh Round (End of Roster/Practice Squad)

Games Watched: vs LSU (2024) vs Texas A&M (2024), vs Kentucky (2024)