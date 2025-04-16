2025 NFL Draft

2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Florida DB Trikweze Bridges

Posted on
Trikweze Bridges

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Florida defensive back Trikweze Bridges.

No. 7 TRIKWEZE BRIDGES, DB, FLORIDA (R-SENIOR)  – 6025, 196 POUNDS

HULA BOWL PARTICIPANT

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Trikweze Bridges 6025/196 9 33 1/4 N/A
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
4.45* 1.51* 4.39* 7.02*
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
10’7″* 34.5* N/A

Pro Day Results*

THE GOOD

— Has great size, height, and length for the position
— Experienced defensive back with starts at safety and corner
— Effective at jamming receivers at the line of scrimmage
— Long arms aid in minimizing passing lanes and contesting throws
— Long strider that can recover quickly when he opens up
— Physical tackler in run support who plays his part
— Quick to rally to the football in pursuit
— Does a good job clicking-and-closing on underneath routes
— Length and size help him carry receivers up the sideline

THE BAD

— Play speed doesn’t match timed speed on tape
— Doesn’t sync up his hands and feet in press coverage
— Will have moments where his feet freeze, allowing receivers to separate
— Can be more consistent as a wrap-up tackler
— Lacks ideal quickness to change directions quickly
— Long levers and frame make his transitions clunky
— May have to move to safety if not playing in a Cover 2 scheme

BIO

— Six-year senior prospect from Lanett, AL
— Four-star recruit according to Rivals
— Set state career records for interceptions (36) and interceptions returned for touchdowns (13)
— Represented Alabama in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game
— Won a state title as a high school junior, also played wide receiver
— Committed to Oregon out of high school
— Nicknamed himself “The Hawk”
— Played in one game in 2019 and redshirted
— Played in all seven games in 2020 and made two tackles
— Played in 14 games with three starts in 2021 and recorded 26 total tackles two pass deflections, one interception, one forced fumble, and one tackle for loss
— Started all 13 games in 2022 and made 49 total tackles (30 solo) and three interceptions, five pass breakups, a forced fumble,e and a tackle for loss
— Started one-of-13 games played in 2023 and made 16 total tackles (7 solo), three pass breakups, a quarterback hurry, and half a tackle for loss
— Transferred to Florida ahead of the 2024 season
— Started eight-of-13 games in 2024 (three at safety, five at corner) and had 70 tackles (38 solo), two interceptions, six pass breakups, one tackle for loss, and two forced fumbles

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Trikweze Bridges has had quite the football journey to this point. An All-Star prospect out of the state of Alabama, Bridges went ot Oregon to start his college career and was with the Ducks for five seasons before seeing his play time dwindle in 2023, opting for greener pastures with the Florida Gators in 2024. Bridges saw the field at safety and cornerback due to injuries in the secondary and put together a strong 2024 campaign playing at both positions, racking up 70 total tackles while making plays in the secondary as well as in the backfield.

When you pop in the tape on Bridges, you see a long, lanky defensive back that looks the part coming off the bus. Bridges uses that size well as a tackler, quick to rally to the ball in run support and bring ball carriers to the ground. Check out the plays below of Bridges making tackles and quickly getting to the ball both as a downhill run defender in the first clip and in coverage in the second clip.

Bridges’ size shows up in coverage as well. He does a good job of getting hands-on with receivers in coverage and rerouting them. Watch the clips below against LSU of Bridges using his body to stay in-phase with receivers during their routes over the middle. In the first clip, he gets physical with the receiver while carrying him up the field.

Bridges’ length shows up in his coverage, as he can minimize passing lane windows, using his long arms to deflect passes or go for the pick. In the first clip below, Bridges does a good job sticking his arm in at the last second to break up LSU’s desperation throw and seal the victory. In the second clip, Bridges uses his length to dive in and pick off a tipped pass, securing the turnover for the Gators.

While Bridges’ length can be an asset, he lacks great change-of-direction skills at that size. He isn’t the fleetest of foot of defensive backs, being a tad slow in his transitions, which leads to him giving up separation or getting a little grabby at the top of routes, both of which we see in the clip below against the Tigers.

Bridges also has a bad habit of not playing with his hands and feet synced together in press coverage. He often relies on his jam and will allow his feet to freeze, thus allowing receivers to get on top of him. Here is one example below against LSU, where Bridges gets burned off the line, benefitting from an overthrown pass that could have gone for a touchdown.

CONCLUSION

Trikweze Bridges has the prototypical size and athleticism you look for in an outside corner, as well as the versatility to play safety if asked to do so. He has the assets you want in a press man corner and the demeanor you want in run support, but his foot quickness and his lack of hand/feet synchronization could lead to him getting burned a fair amount in man coverage. His best fit at the next level is as a Cover 2 corner playing the ball in front of him or as a free safety, using his length and range to cover space and impact passes while being a physical tackler.

When deciding on a pro comp for Bridges, Tharold Simon comes to mind as another long corner coming out of the SEC. Simon played for the LSU Tigers before being a fifth-round pick by the Seattle Seahawks in 2013. However, Simon couldn’t get his footing in the league, only starting three games and playing mostly as a reserve. I foresee Bridges being the same, having to fight in a training camp setting to earn a roster spot at corner or safety while contributing on special teams.

Projection: Late Day 3
Depot Draft Grade: 6.2 – Sixth/Seventh Round (End of Roster/Practice Squad)
Games Watched: vs LSU (2024) vs Texas A&M (2024), vs Kentucky (2024)

Previous 2025 NFL Draft Player Profiles
CB Jahdae Barron DL Derrick Harmon QB Quinn Ewers RB Omarion Hampton
RB RJ Harvey EDGE Kyle Kennard WR Luther Burden III RB Ollie Gordon II
WR Tre Harris DL Shemar Stewart DL Walter Nolen OT Will Campbell
WR Tetairoa McMillan DL Rylie Mills WR Jayden Higgins WR Emeka Egbuka
QB Jalen Milroe WR Matthew Golden RB Ashton Jeanty EDGE Nic Scourton
DE Jared Ivey CB Denzel Burke DT Deone Walker WR Isaiah Bond
RB Bhayshul Tuten DT Tyleik Williams WR Xavier Restrepo DT Kenneth Grant
TE Colston Loveland QB Jaxson Dart CB Zy Alexander LB Jalon Walker
TE Tyler Warren QB Kyle McCord RB Tahj Brooks QB Cam Ward
CB Benjamin Morrison OT Josh Simmons CB Azareye’h Thomas RB Kaleb Johnson
EDGE Landon Jackson CB Shavon Revel Jr. DL Ty Robinson QB Will Howard
DL T.J. Sanders CB Trey Amos EDGE Ashton Gillotte DL Darius Alexander
WR Tez Johnson RB Devin Neal OT Emery Jones WR Tai Felton
CB Darien Porter OT Hollin Pierce CB Maxwell Hairston DL Omarr Norman-Lott
WR Ricky White III OG Tate Ratledge S Jaylen Reed RB Cam Skattebo
WR Kyle Williams DL Vernon Broughton WR Jake Bech EDGE Josaiah Stewart
EDGE Abdul Carter RB TreVeyon Henderson QB Riley Leonard RB Damien Martinez
RB Quinshon Judkins WR Jalen Royals OT Kelvin Banks Jr. DL Joshua Farmer
DB Malachi Moore DL Jordan Burch WR Savion Williams DL Alfred Collins
LB Jay Higgins TE Elijah Arroyo DL Shemar Turner OT Josh Conerly
CB Quincy Riley TE Gunnar Helm DB Sebastian Castro WR/CB Travis Hunter
iOL Jack Conley RB Raheim Sanders CB Will Johnson CB Cobee Bryant
WR Pat Bryant OT Anthony Belton EDGE Mykel Williams TE Harold Fannin Jr.
WR Arian Smith DL JJ Pegues RB Trevor Etienne S Xavier Watts
OT Charles Grant DL Nazir Stackhouse CB Tommi Hill OL Donovan Jackson
OT Aireontae Ersery S Malaki Starks EDGE James Pearce Jr. TE Jalin Conyers
WR Jaylin Noel DL Mason Graham WR Elic Ayomanor EDGE Elijah Roberts
CB Upton Stout RB Dylan Sampson DL Tim Smith OG Dylan Fairchild
WR Theo Wease Jr. EDGE Mike Green CB Mello Dotson OT Armand Membou
RB LeQuint Allen EDGE Princely Umanmielen OG Tyler Booker RB DJ Giddens
S Craig Woodson LB Jacob Kiser WR Zakhari Franklin S Nick Emmanwori
TE CJ Dippre LB Danny Stutsman CB Jabbar Muhammad TE Mason Taylor
DT Jordan Phillips LB Kobe King DL Cam Horsley DL Cam’Ron Jackson
DL Jamaree Caldwell LB Jihaad Campbell RB Jordan James OL Wyatt Milum
C Jake Majors DE Jack Sawyer DE Donovan Ezeiruaku WR Chimere Dike
DL Howard Cross III OL Marcus Mbow RB Kalel Mullings S Andrew Mukuba
OG Luke Kandra QB Tyler Shough C Grey Zabel OT Cameron Williams
LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson EDGE Tyler Baron OL Jalen Rivers EDGE JT Tuimoloau
OG Jonah Savaiinaea S Shilo Sanders WR Ja’Corey Brooks CB Jacob Parrish
RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt EDGE Jah Joyner S Kevin Winston Jr. EDGE Oluwafemi Oladejo
LB Teddye Buchanan  LB Cody Simon C Jared Wilson OT Ozzy Trapilo
RB Jaydon Blue LB Carson Schewsinger LB Chris Paul Jr. DT Thor Griffith
WR Antwane Wells Jr. LB Jeffrey Bassa CB Alijah Huzzie DT Jared Harrison-Hunte
EDGE Antwaun Powell-Ryland CB Dorian Strong EDGE Fadil Diggs QB Shedeur Sanders
TE Terrance Ferguson LB Carson Bruener WR Jordan Watkins RB Donovan Edwards
DL CJ West CB Jaylin Smith CB Mac McWilliams OG Miles Frazier
S Hunter Wohler EDGE Ahmed Hassanein WR Elijhah Badger TE Jake Briningstool
QB Brady Cook RET Jacquez Stuart S Jonas Sanker WR Jimmy Horn Jr.
CB Jason Marshall Jr. RB Kyle Monangai DT Aeneas Peebles DL Warren Brinson
EDGE Bradyn Swinson S Billy Bowman Jr. QB Dillon Gabriel EDGE Barryn Sorrell
S Malik Verdon WR Dont’e Thornton RB Breshard Smith OT Chase Lundt
TE Jackson Hawes WR Nick Nash S Lanthan Ransom TE Oronde Gadsden II
WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith OL Jonah Monheim OT Jalen Travis CB BJ Adams
WR Will Sheppard OT Ajani Cornelius DT Kyonte Hamilton DB Robert McDaniel
QB Hunter Dekkers OL Jackson Slater RB Lan Larison LB Aaron Smith
OL Thomas Perry OT Carson Vinson CB Melvin Smith OL Marcus Wehr
TE JJ Galbreath RB ShunDerrick Powell OL Aiden Williams RB Marcus Yarns
DE Rovell Carter CB Isas Waxter OL Gareth Warren RB Tre Stewart
S Keondre Jackson WR Efton Chism II EDGE David Walker QB Cam Miller
OL Clay Webb S TaMuarion Wilson QB Taylor Elgersma QB Tommy Mellott
WR Andrew Armstrong WR Dominic Lovett WR LaJohntay Wester EDGE Elijah Ponder
WR Traeshon Holden S Dan Jackson DL Yahya Black LB Que Robinson
RB Phil Mafah LB Demetrius Knight Jr. RB Woody Marks TE Mitchell Evans
TE Luke Lachey CB Justin Walley RB Antario Brown WR Kaden Prather
QB Zach Zebrowski DL Zeek Biggers TE Anthony Torres EDGE Sai’vion Jones
OL Seth McLaughlin RB Ja’Quinden Jackson DB Jordan Clark OT Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan
RB Jarquez Hunter CB Zah Frazier LB Barrett Carter DB Caleb Ransaw
OL Connor Colby QB Graham Mertz OL Walter Lampkin DT Simeon Barrow Jr.
LB Cody Lindenberg WR Bru McCoy EDGE Johnny Walker QB Kurtis Rourke
QB Max Brosmer CB Car’lin Vigers NT Desmond Watson S J.J. Roberts
WR Kobe Hudson K Ben Sauls OT Logan Brown WR Tory Horton
DL Tonka Hemmingway DB Gabriel Taylor RB Montrell Johnson Jr. S Rayuan Lane III
S R.J. Mickens LS William Wagner OL Caleb Rogers TE Benjamin Yurosek
CB Jermari Harris OG Torricelli Simpkins III OT Jack Nelson DT Ty Hamilton
QB Brett Gabbert DL Jahvaree Ritzie QB Seth Henigan P James Burnip
TE Thomas Fidone II LB Collin Oliver DL Elijah Simmons DL Junior Tafuna
CB Nohl Williams TE Gavin Bartholomew C Eli Cox LB Bam Martin-Scott
LB Smael Mondon Jr. OL Joe Huber TE Caden Prieskorn EDGE Ethan Downs
OG Joshua Gray S Aubrey Burks CB Jordan Oladokun LB Shemar James
RB Ulysees Bentley IV S Donovan McMillon iOL Garrett Dellinger WR Konata Mumpfield
WR Isaac TeSlaa DL Sean Martin WR Da’Quan Felton OG Hayden Conner
EDGE Tyler Batty TE Mason Tharp FB Brock Lampe DL DeAndre Jules
QB Donovan Smith QB Connor Bazelak WR Jacolby George CB Robert Longerbeam
WR Jaylin Lane CB O’Donnell Fortune
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

To Top