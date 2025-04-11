2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: LSU IOL Garrett Dellinger

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on LSU interior offensive lineman Garrett Dellinger.

No. 72 GARRETT DELLINGER, IOL, LSU (SENIOR) – 6042, 320 POUNDS

SENIOR BOWL PARTICIPANT

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Garrett Dellinger 6042/320 10 32 3/4 79 1/4 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 5.16* 1.73* 4.66* N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 9’2″* 32.0* 30*

Pro Day Results*

THE GOOD

— Possesses great height, size, and length for the position

— Has a thick frame that can be difficult to move off his spot

— Can overwhelm smaller defenders at the point of attack

— Will knock defenders off their feet when aiding in pass protection

— Does a good job scanning the field looking for work when freed up

— Will coordinate with the center or tackle on twists and stunts

— Generates a good push upfront as a run blocker

— Does a good job working on double team blocks

— Can climb up to the second level to pick off the linebacker

— Plays with heavy hands that can shock defenders backward

THE BAD

— Lacks ideal play speed and quickness

— Isn’t great at making blocks out in space

— Leans forward into plenty of his block attempts

— Ends up on the ground far more often than you’d like

— Can play with more consistent balance and core strength

— Falls off blocks pretty quickly, needing to sustain longer

— Will struggle to make reach blocks outside of his framework

— Speed rushers can beat him to the corner in pass protection

— Dealt with injuries in multiple seasons, causing him to miss time

BIO

— Senior prospect from Clarkston, MI

— Born February 18, 2002 (age 23)

— Sport Administration major

— Four-star recruit according to Rivals

— Under Armour All-American invite

— Was also a skilled post player in high school on the basketball team

— Dad played basketball at Cleveland State and his mom played basketball at Towson State

— Brother played linebacker at Kent State and his sister played volleyball at Western Kentucky and Oakland University

— Played in 12 games in 2021 with four starts (three at left tackle and one at left guard)

— Played in nine games in 2022 with six starts (one at center and five at left guard), missed five games due to injury

— Started all 13 games in 2023 at left guard

— Started seven games at left guard in 2024

— Missed the second half of the 2024 season after having “tightrope” surgery on a high-ankle sprain

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Garrett Dellinger comes from a family where playing college sports wasn’t really an option. Both of his parents played collegiately, while his brother and sister also played at the next level. His brother was an all-conference linebacker at Kent State and his sister played volleyball for Western Kentucky and Oakland University. Dellinger went on to play for LSU after coming out of Clarkston, Michigan and appeared in 43 games with 31 career starts, playing 2008 offensive snaps during his time with the Tigers.

When you pop in the tape on Dellinger, you see a big, burly blocker who has the size and height you look for at the guard spot. He uses that size well as a run blocker to impose his will on his competition, having the size and strength to run defenders out of play. On this rep below against Ole Miss, he finishes with the pancake block on the stretch run to the left.

Dellinger does a good job working on down blocks and clearing defenders out of the way to create running lanes that his backs can exploit on the interior, springing them into the second level of the defense. Watch the clips below against South Carolina and see how Dellinger creates a big running lane in the first clip by down blocking the defensive tackle. In the second clip, Dellinger climbs to the second level and puts a body on DL T.J. Sanders, giving his back more room to run.

When it comes to pass protection, Dellinger does a good job scanning the field and looking for work. He works well with the center to pass off and pick up twists and stunts upfront. You can see that in the clips below as he picks up a looping defender in the first clip and proceeds to toss him to the ground. In the second clip, Dellinger completes the switch with the center and locks up his man as the quarterback gives the ball to the running back on the draw.

Dellinger has strong hands and a big body to shield off defenders from the passer as a blocker. Here in this clip against the Gamecocks, Dellinger double teams the defensive tackle and drives him off his spot with arms extended to keep him from penetrating the gap, neutralizing the rush.

While Dellinger has plenty of the measurables you look for in a blocker, his athletic profile isn’t great for the next level. He’s at his best playing in a phone booth, as he struggles to make blocks out in space due to slow feet. He also has tendencies to lunge into blocks, lose his balance, and not sustain blocks consistently, making him a better fit working in close quarters rather than relying on 1-on-1 out in space.

CONCLUSION

Garrett Dellinger is a big-bodied blocker who plays his best in close quarters with the center and tackle alongside him, operating well on double team blocks and when he is in charge of his gap. He isn’t great playing in space, meaning that a power/gap-blocking scheme would best serve him at the next level as he continues to work on his balance and core strength. He also needs to get past these ankle injuries that have bothered him the past couple of years.

When coming up with a pro comp for Dellinger, Nate Herbig came to mind as a similar-style player who also possesses great size but lacks ideal movement skills and is better in a phone booth. Herbig’s best fit at the NFL level is at guard where he is a quality backup and spot starter. I foresee Dellinger having a similar role at the next level, as well.

Projection: Day Three

Depot Draft Grade: 6.8 – Fifth Round (Backup/Special Teamer)

Games Watched: at Ole Miss (2024), at South Carolina (2024), Senior Bowl