2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: BYU Edge Tyler Batty

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Brigham Young DL/EDGE Tyler Batty.

#92 TYLER BATTY/DL-EDGE BYU – 6055, 271 pounds (Senior) (SR)

Combine Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Tyler Batty 6055/271 9 3/8 33 1/8 81 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.78 1.69 4.54 7.21 Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 10’0” 34 27

The Good

— Good size and solid length

— Experience playing from 4i – 7-technique

— Good hand placement and punch rushing the passer

— Solid bull rush to push the pocket

— Will use an inside swim move against oversetting linemen

— Improved setting the edge/cutting off the backside as season progressed

— Good backside pursuit on runs away from him

— Not stop motor; chases all over the field

— Physical tackler; makes sure the ball carrier feels it

The Bad

— Up field burst is marginal; doesn’t stress the tackle up the arc

— Lacks the bend and ankle flexion to bend around the corner

— Timing of his hands in pass rush are adequate

— Counters when rushing are late and ineffective

— Pass rush plan is undeveloped

— Mental processing to determine run versus pass is slow

— Poor reading the mesh point

— Slow to get off blocks especially those coming laterally

— Marginal anchor versus double team blocks

Bio

— Career: 224 tackles, 122 solo, 34 TLF, 16.5 sacks, 2 INT for 14 yards, 2 PBU, 2 FR, 3 FF

— 2024: 59 tackles, 33 solo, 7 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 2 INT for 14 yards, 2 PBU

— 53 games

— 2024 First team All-Big 12

— East West Shrine Bowl Invitee

— Team Captain

— Led BYU in tackles-for-loss and quarterback hurries in each of last two seasons (2022-2023)

— Missionary Service: Served a full-time mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Malaga and Madrid Spain (2017-19)

— Has six siblings and married his wife, Alaina in 2021

— Started an equine therapy nonprofit, Edward’s Hands, with teammate Austin Riggs and volunteers with the Girl Scouts of Utah

— Birthday 5/2/2000 (24)

Tape Breakdown

Tyler Batty is a fifth-year defender with very good height and good weight with solid length and hand size. For the Cougars defense, he aligned from inside at the 4i-technique out to the 7-technique. Depending on alignment and scheme he would play from a 2-, 3- or 4-point stance.

As a pass rusher, he has solid snap quickness with good hand placement and punch on his power rushes. He uses good pad level, play strength and leg drive to push the pocket. Other pass rushes he will attempt include the swim, spin, and euro/chop. Occasionally he has some success with an inside swim on oversetting tackles.

He has good awareness on screens, is solid getting his hands up when the pass rush isn’t getting home showed solid quickness as the looper on stunts. They also used him to spot drop into the curl/flat zone.

As a run defender, he has good snap quickness from all stances. As a 2-gap defender he displays good pad level and hand placement. On the edge, he showed improved mental processing to read the mesh point, set the edge and shut down the cut back lane on runs away from him.

When taking on a puller he displays good play strength and physicality. On runs away from him, he is quick to trigger inside and chase from the backside. His motor is exceptionally good, and he will chase all over the field.

As a tackler, he highlights his physicality, and he likes to bring the boom.

His burst is marginal, and he lacks the explosiveness to stress tackles on the edge or consistently disrupt the running game as a 1-gap defender. When speed rushing, he lacks the ankle flexion and bend to turn the corner. His use of hands when pass rushing is largely missing in his pass rush plan. His timing to counter when rushing is marginal and was usually an ineffective spin move.

His mental processing to determine run or pass and to read the mesh point was better poor overall. Oklahoma State alone got him about six times on the read option.

Against lateral blocks and reach blocks he struggled to get over the top.

He was slow to disengage from blocks in general. Against double team blocks, he was adequate and taken out of the play.

Conclusion

Overall, Batty is an experienced defender with good size and solid length who lined up inside and outside. As a pass rusher, he was better with power rushes and occasionally with an inside swim. He has good screen awareness and experience dropping into zone coverage. As a run defender, he is best when two-gapping, showed improvement in his mental processing and is a physical player with a very good motor.

Areas to improve include developing his pass rush plan, improving his hand usage, and stringing moves together when countering. Continuing the development of his mental processing and improving getting off of blocks will help him going forward.

Batty is experienced and has a high motor. Despite that experience there is a lot of room to improve. The best fit would be as a strong side defensive end in an even front who could possibly kick inside with an improved pass rush. He could play as an outside linebacker in an odd front but being a reserve would probably be the ceiling.

For a player comp, I’ll give you a former BYU Cougar, Bronson Kaufusi. He too had a high motor and good snap quickness but struggled against angle blocks and didn’t consistently create pressure.

Projection: Late Day Three/UDFA

Depot Draft Grade: 6.2 – Sixth/Seventh Round (End of Roster/Practice Squad)

Games Watched: 2024 – At SMU, Vs Oklahoma State, Vs Kansas, At Arizona State, Vs Colorado