2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Northern Illinois FB Brock Lampe

Brock Lampe Scouting Report

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Northern Illinois fullback Brock Lampe.

#49 BROCK LAMPE, FB, NORTHERN ILLINOIS (SR) – 6010, 244 lbs.

Pro Day Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Brock Lampe 6010/244 8 7/8 31 74 1/2
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
N/A N/A 4.40 7.43
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
9’4” 34 22

The Good

— Very good height, good weight, and hand size
— Experience aligning and blocking from all over the formation
— Good pad level and leg drive into his blocks
— Displaces players on the second level and outside
— Can stun bigger defenders to halt their pursuit
— Successful short-yardage runner
— Impressive hands and body control as a receiver
— Core special team player

The Bad

— Will lunge into his blocks
— Got hung up on teammates when pulling from the wing
— Gets overaggressive on the second level
— Positioning on slide blocks needs consistency
— Lunges in pass protection
— Limited route tree

Bio

— Career: 20 carries, 66 yards, 3.3 YPC, 2 TD, 18 receptions, 216 yards, 12.0 YPR 1 TD
— 2024: 7 carries, 14 yards, 1 TD, 9 receptions, 91 yards, 101 YPR, 1 TD
— 47 games at fullback; began career as a linebacker
— Contributor on multiple special teams, including 44 yards on KO returns and 6 tackles
— 3-time Academic All-MAC honoree and CSC Academic All-District
— Team Captain
— 2024: helped team average 203.8 yards rushing per game (16th nationally)
— 2023: Received Spring Hard Hat Award – player who came to work and gave his best every day
— 4-year varsity letter winner in high school, totaled 316 tackles
Squatted 585 pounds
— Birthday 3/31/2003 (22)

Tape Breakdown

Brock Lampe is a four-year player who began his collegiate career as a linebacker before switching to fullback. He is very good in height and weight, with good arm length and solid hand size. He has played fullback behind the quarterback and offset, as well as inline, on the wing, and in the slot.

As a run blocker, he attacks his blocks with good pad level and aggressiveness, using good leg drive and effort to displace defenders, especially on the second level and outside. He uses good leverage and play strength to halt their movement toward the ball when taking on first-level defenders. He shows good footwork when pulling from the wing and is a solid blocker, sliding across the formation on gap runs. He showed very good push with teammates on double-team blocks when aligned at the end of the line.

Fun block from Lampe here. He leads through the hole and lifts two Notre Dame defenders off the ground.

As a ball carrier, I saw him used in five short-yardage situations and converted all five by running behind his pads and keeping his legs churning.

He was used on short area passes and seam and wheel routes in the passing game. His route tree is limited, but he was a reliable receiver. His hands and ability to adjust were very good. I saw him go low and high, adjust behind him, make leaping catches, and take a big hit to hold on to the ball.

They also used him in the slot on screens to block outside for teammates.

I didn’t see many reps in pass protection, and those I saw were from the wing/inline. He uses a good pad level and a sturdy base with very good effort.

He was a core special teams player who worked on coverage teams, as a punt protector and blocker on kick returns.

When pulling or lead blocking from the wing, he gets hung up on teammates’ backs trying to get to the hole. He can be overaggressive to the second level, leading to him getting too deep, allowing defenders inside of him.

On slide blocks, he occasionally does not get inside of the end-of-line defender, allowing them to get under him to the ball. When engaging in blocks, he will lean forward, allowing quicker defenders to sidestep him.

In pass protection, he will lunge at the defender, and his lack of length forces him to get under the rusher’s pads.

Conclusion

Overall, Lampe is a traditional fullback with good size and solid length. He has plenty of experience aligning all over the offensive formation and performing different blocks, including lead, slide, and double team. He displays good pad level, leg drive, and effort in his execution and was highly successful as a short-yardage running back. His hands and ability to adjust are very good, and he is a reliable pass catcher.

Areas for improvement include controlling his aggressiveness on the second level, positioning on slide blocks, and staying under his pads to avoid reaching.

The Steelers went without the traditional fullback last year, but the team and Arthur Smith have both utilized them in the past. I believe the last fullback drafted was Zander Horvath in 2022, so it doesn’t happen often. Pittsburgh has too many needs this year, so drafting a fullback doesn’t seem like an option. Many teams still utilize fullbacks, so Lampe could be the next fullback drafted. He should be high on the UDFA list if he isn’t drafted.

For a player comp, I’ll go with Cory Schlesinger. Long time Detroit Lions fullback who was of comparable size, a good blocker and receiver, including having sixty receptions in 2001.

Projection: Late Day Three/UDFA
Depot Draft Grade: 6.2 – Sixth/Seventh Round (End of Roster/Practice Squad)
Games Watched: 2023 at Boston College; 2024 – At Notre Dame, At NC State, At Miami (OH)

