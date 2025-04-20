2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Florida OT Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson

2025 NFL Draft

Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Florida OL Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson.

#65 BRANDON CRENSHAW-DICKSON/OL FLORIDA – 6072, 316 POUNDS,

Measurements 

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson 6072/316 10 1/2 34 83 1/2
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
5.33 1.87 4.91 8.15
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
8’0″ 24.5″ 15

THE GOOD

-Shows good versatility to be a swing tackle with 1,878 snaps at right tackle and 1,213 snaps at left tackle
-Great frame that shows height falling in the 90th percentile and weight falling in the 70th percentile
-Does pretty good work in the screen game
-Is able to combo block and make his way up to the second level at a good pace
-Good initial pop in the run game
-Offers special teams experience
-Excels in pass-offs with his teammates
-Long arms and strong hands to sustain blocks

THE BAD

-Shows some concerns with penalties, having 22 over the last three seasons with half of those coming in 2022 alone
-Relative Athletic Score (RAS) fell in the 25th percentile with very poor explosion testing, poor speed testing, and poor agility testing
-Had noticeable struggles at the Shrine Bowl during the one-on-one reps
-Older age, being already 24 years of age on draft night
-Slower lower body that does its own thing instead of working in unison with his upper half
-Lacks recovery ability when losing a rep
-Plays with a high pad level, which loses leverage

Bio

-24 years old (February 22nd, 2001)
-1,878 snaps at right tackle and 1,213 snaps at left tackle in career
-229 snaps on special teams for field goals over four seasons
-No reported injuries
-Three-star OT in his 2019 high school class from Harbor City, CA
-In 2018, helped lead his high school team to a 10-4 record with 12 pancake blocks
-2024: Seven penalties, 12 pressures, one sack allowed, and 683 snaps at right tackle
-2023: Four penalties, 10 pressures, three sacks allowed, 258 snaps at right tackle, and 405 snaps at left tackle
-2022: 11 penalties, 19 pressures, two sacks allowed, and 808 snaps at left tackle
-2021: five penalties, 16 pressures, one sack allowed, and 931 snaps at right tackle
-Signed to International Sports Agency Inc. (ISA Management) with agent Bardia Ghahremani, ISA represents NFL players Marcus Epps and Jamie Gillan
-Very big on giving back to the Florida community by building houses, packing bags for kids in need, and volunteering at schools/carnivals
-Three-star transfer in the 2024 portal
-2019 San Diego Scout Player of the Year

Tape Breakdown

Considering Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson’s poor athletic testing, I was curious to see how or if that would appear on tape. In the first game I watched of his, it was clear that despite the poor testing, he works really well in open space.

Here, he is tasked with chipping the edge before going out to block for the screen. He gives Princely Umanmielen, a projected day two pick, a strong swat that throws him off his path to the quarterback before moving out as the lead blocker. He gets to the boundary with adequate speed and is able to shove the defender out of the way.

The screen results in a touchdown for Florida thanks to two key blocks from Crenshaw-Dickson. As a side note, from his work in the community to his demeanor on the field, Crenshaw-Dickson seems like a great teammate. Here you can see how much fun he is having by celebrating the touchdown directly after his second block.

This is where we get into the negatives of Crenshaw-Dickson. Here again, against Umanmielen, he leaves his chest open. This allows Umanmielen to long-arm Crenshaw-Dickson and get him off-balance. Actively losing ground and being pushed back into the quarterback, if it wasn’t for the chip help from the guard, Crenshaw-Dickson would’ve allowed a sack here. This raises concerns about him as a pass protector and being left alone on an island with a rusher.

On this play, we see how Crenshaw-Dickson handles interior defensive linemen in J.J. Pegues, who is another day two projected player. Pegues is able to keep Crenshaw-Dickson steady with another long arm. Crenshaw-Dickson gets overly comfortable due to Pegues not generating a real rush. This is when Pegues starts to disengage, and Crenshaw-Dickson simply lets Pegues out of his frame for the hit on the quarterback.

I was excited to see how Crenshaw-Dickson handled the all-star cast at the Shrine Bowl, considering he only had one year of elevated play in college. The sad part is, he was disappointing. Losing reps with both finesse and power. This was one of two reps he lost to SMU’s Elijah Roberts due to power. Roberts was the first to connect with a powerful blow to the chest and you can see Crenshaw-Dickson struggling to place his hands on Roberts.

Crenshaw-Dickson is unable to recover and Roberts drives him straight back into the theoretical quarterback. Power wasn’t a noticeable struggle on tape for Crenshaw-Dickson, but it was during the Shrine Bowl. He also only put up 15 reps on the bench press, which falls in the eighth percentile.

Here is one of the few reps he lost to speed. Going against BYU’s Tyler Batty, Batty starts with an outside attack before swatting Crenshaw-Dickson’s hands and crossing his face back inside. Finishing off the rush with a rip, Batty successfully fights his way to the quarterback. This is one of a few examples where Crenshaw-Dickson looked like he was fighting against elevated competition rather than peers.

Conclusion

Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson made a large jump in 2024 going from San Diego State to Florida as the 32nd ranked offensive tackle in the transfer portal. He played pretty well considering the improvement in competition. It was also the first year since 2021 where he was solely a right tackle.

I think Crenshaw-Dickson is a swing tackle at the next level who needs refinement in his lower body and to reduce penalty issues if he wants more of a chance to start. He struggled at the Shrine Bowl which may have hurt his stock but teams showed interest in him there nonetheless.

My player comparison for Crenshaw-Dickson is Dan Skipper. Both tested with very poor RAS scores, had penalty concerns, and played both tackle spots in college. They also share above average frames for their position. Skipper went undrafted in the 2017 draft but has stuck around the league as a practice squad player for multiple teams and a consistent rotational lineman for Detroit.

I think with more development, this can be the career arc of Crenshaw-Dickson. Crenshaw-Dickson may get selected late on day three due to his special-teams experience and ability to be a swing tackle. However, with an older age and multiple weaknesses that showed up in college as well as the Shrine Bowl, I would not be surprised if he goes undrafted.

Projection: Late day 3
Depot Draft Grade: 6.1 (6th-7th round – End of Roster/Practice Squad)
Games Watched: Shrine Bowl (2025), Ole Miss (2024), San Jose State (2021), UTSA (2021)

