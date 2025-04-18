2025 NFL Draft

2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Penn State CB Jalen Kimber

Jalen Kimber Penn State scouting report

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Penn State cornerback Jalen Kimber.

No. 3, JALEN KIMBER, CB, PENN STATE (Redshirt Senior) — 5117, 181 POUNDS

-2025 East-West Shrine Bowl participant

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Jalen Kimber 5117/181 9″ 31 3/4″  76 1/2″
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
4.39 N/A 4.22 N/A
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
10’3″ 33.5″ 13

THE GOOD

-Good size and length for the position; most comfortable playing press-man coverage
-Ability to mirror with his feet is key in press-man; not overly physical but stays in front of receivers with footwork
-Speed shows up down the field; able to turn and run with receivers and stay in phase
-Willing downhill run defender that tackles well in space
-Quick to identify run plays on the perimeter, fights to get clear of blocks and in on tackles
-Length helps him force incompletions, closing throwing windows

THE BAD

-Ball skills a real concern; just one career interception and nine breakups. Can force incompletions, but doesn’t get his hands on footballs much
-Can be a bit overaggressive in his punch at times, resulting in early losses off the line
-More of a rotational player during his time at Penn State
-Lacks physicality and strength as a tackler; tends to catch and tackle, rather than strike
-Wasn’t tasked with covering many high-end receivers during one year in Big Ten

BIO

-Played in 44 career games with 26 starts in college during time with Penn State, Florida and Georgia
-Finished collegiate career with 75 career tackles, nine passes defensed, one interception and one fumble recovery
-Played in all 16 games for Penn State in 2024, starting 15
-Recorded 35 tackles, one tackle for loss and three passes defensed with Nittany Lions
-Transferred from Florida to Penn State for 2024 season
-Started 11 games in 2023 at Florida, recording 23 tackles and five pass breakups; lone collegiate INT came during 2022 season
-Was a SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll member in 2022 with the Gators
-Former 4-star recruit and the No. 8 cornerback in the 2020 class; No. 17 player in Texas coming out of high school

TAPE BREAKDOWN

In today’s NFL, all the rage at cornerback is length and speed. You have to be long, strong and fast to handle the cornerback position at this point in the NFL, especially as athletes get better and receivers become even more freakish.

Based on that, Penn State’s Jalen Kimber checks that box as a long, fast cornerback. Kimber measured in at 5117, 181 pounds with 31 3/4-inch arms. He also clocked an impressive 4.39 40-yard dash at the Penn State Pro Day, turning some heads. He also competed in the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl, capping off a collegiate career that spanned time at Georgia, Florida and Penn State.

On tape, there are some intriguing traits to work with, including his length and footwork in coverage, as well as his willingness to work downhill against the run and put his face into the face into the fire. But the lack of ball skills and production despite 44 career games is concerning.

Kimber can be physical in coverage, especially at the line of scrimmage. He’s strong enough to disrupt at the top of routes, too. Much like he does here against West Virginia tight end Kole Taylor.

He’s physical at the snap and stays in contact with Taylor, refusing to be bumped off his spot in coverage. After that, he’s able to stay in Taylor’s hip pocket, shrinking the throwing window for the quarterback, ultimately leading to the incompletion.

When he’s able to get hands on receivers quickly, he has the length and strength to disrupt timing routes and has the footwork to mirror receivers’ movements and stay on top of them.

Good rep here against Boise State in the college football playoff, utilizing his feet to stay in front of the receiver and then getting hands on and controlling the rep.

Though play strength is a concern overall with Kimber, he showed at times on tape he can play through contact and disrupt at the catch point.

Take this rep against Washington, for example. Lined up in press, Kimber gets hands on quickly but then the Washington receiver lands a blow back, knocking Kimber off the mark just a bit.

He recovers quickly, though, stays in the hip pocket and then plays through the hands for the pass breakup.

I do like Kimber as a run defender on the perimeter, even if he needs to add some strength as a tackler.

He’s a quick processor and flies downhill to get into the mix. Great job here against Boise State processing quickly, coming downhill against the run and staying square, forcing the play out of bounds for a sizable loss. Kimber isn’t going to come downhill and have the big hits on the highlight reels, but he’s a sound and willing run defender. That’s sometimes half the battle.

That said, the lack of physicality shows up.

Kimber does a good job of putting himself in position on the plays, staying square to the line of scrimmage and closing down to the hole to make an attempt.

But he doesn’t have much strength on the plays, going for a ride on both occasions. He fails to anchor at the tackle point and gives up roughly an extra five yards both times.

CONCLUSION

The length and the speed are intriguing assets with Kimber. He played big-time football across three different programs, too. With his length, speed and good footwork, Kimber can fit in a man coverage scheme and provide some work in press coverage. He can handle some run-down reps, too.

But the lack of ball skills and production across 44 career games is concerning. For now, he profiles as a developmental cornerback who can provide some special teams work. The ceiling is relatively limited with the negative ball skills.

Projection:
Depot Draft Grade:
Games Watched: West Virginia (2024), Washington (2024), Oregon (2024), SMU (2024), Boise State (2024), Notre Dame (2024)

