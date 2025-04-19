2025 NFL Draft

2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: James Madison CB Terrence Spence

Terrence Spence Scouting Report

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on James Madison defensive back Terrence Spence.

#3 TERRENCE SPENCE, CB, JAMES MADISON (SR) – 6011, 188 lbs.

Pro Day Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Terrence Spence 6011/188 8 3/4 30 3/4 74
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
4.52 N/A N/A 6.94
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
N/A 40 N/A

The Good

— Good height with solid weight and length
— Solid patience in press
— Comfortable playing with his back to the quarterback
— Good ball production
— Change of direction was good on underneath routes
— Good awareness in zone and redirects WRs in his area
— Takes on blocks well and is solid disengaging from blocks
— Blocked eight kicks in his career

The Bad

— High cut and duck-footed; makes movement look a little awkward
— Rarely used a jam in press
— Opens his hips too early, giving receivers the edge
— Too much space allowed in ball coverage
— Lost contact with receivers too easily on in-breaking routes
— Play strength overall is marginal
— Tackling when facing the ball is a wrap/hold on waiting for help
— Frame is very lean

Bio

— Career: 98 tackles, 63 solo, 3.5 TFL, 2 FF, 9 INT for 105 yards, 1 TD, 29 PBU, 1 FR, 8 blocked kicks
— 2024: 38 tackles, 28 solo, .5 TFL, 1FF, 5 INT for 103 yards 1 TD, 7 PBU, 2 Blocked kicks
— 48 games/ 23 starts
— 2024 second team All-American
— First team All-Sun Belt, All ECAC 2024
— 2020 – 2023 at Holy Cross; 2024 at James Madison
— Ranked fourth in FBS in interceptions and blocked kicks
— 2023 second team All-Patriot league
— In high school, also lettered in lacrosse
— 2018 – Helped lead team to New Jersey Non-Public Group IV state championship
— Pursuing a post-graduate certificate in cyber intelligence
— Birthday 12/25

Tape Breakdown

Terrence Spence is a defensive back of good height and solid weight, with solid arm length and hand size. He began his career at Holy Cross before transferring to James Madison for his final season. He is an active communicator, played primarily to the field side, and was used in man and zone coverages.

He displays solid patience and hand usage when playing in press coverage to redirect the receiver within the route. He preferred opening to the outside and playing primarily with his back to the quarterback, and he would react to the receiver. When playing trail man coverage, he was an easy mover and was solid staying in the passing lane under the receiver.

When playing zone coverage, he displayed good awareness and made a good effort to redirect receivers through his area when playing underneath. From the deep zone, he gets plenty of depth, a good understanding of routes, and a good change of direction to click and close on the ball. When blitzing, he displayed good timing and acceleration to the quarterback.

He has good ball skills and capable hands to bring in the interceptions.

Against the run, his effort to help was solid inside. On the edge, he uses good hand placement and effort to disengage from wide receiver blocks. He is willing to make an effort to take down ball carriers and was able to force a couple of fumbles in the games watched.

Helmet on the ball to force the fumble.

He was used on the punt and field goal block teams and had two blocked kicks on the season and eight in his career.

High cut and duck-footed. He rarely jammed the receiver playing press and displayed adequate placement and timing when he used it. Opens his hips early to the outside, giving savvy receivers the advantage. When bailing from press coverage, he allowed a lot of space for completions underneath. In breaking routes (slant/crosses) were able to separate from him easily.

Seemed to have trouble with comeback routes in off-man coverage. His tackle strength is marginal, and he generally wraps and holds on until help arrives. As a help in the run game, his angles are adequate, but they lead to misses. His frame is very lean and would need to add play strength.

Conclusion

Overall, Spence is a defensive back with good height, solid weight, and length. He has experience in man and zone coverages. He often played with his back to the quarterback and has solid hand usage in the route. His change of direction is good, and he can click and close on a route quickly. Good ball skills, experience as a blitzer, and special teams playmaking add value. He is willing to make the effort as a run defender and was able to force some fumbles to help his team.

Areas for improvement include adding play strength, his technique in press coverage, and his anticipation of breaking routes. Adjusting his technique as a tackler would also help.

Spence reportedly had a virtual meeting with the Steelers, so there could be some interest there. He is a developmental prospect who would best fit in a zone-heavy scheme and would be a core special-teams player. With added play strength and improvement in technique, he could become a reserve corner or even many get a look at free safety.

As a player comp, I’ll go with Maurice Canady. They are of comparable size, have a good change of direction, and have solid patience in press while needing to add play strength and play closer to receivers.

Projection: Undrafted
Depot Draft Grade: 5.6 – Priority Free Agent (Undrafted Free Agent)
Games Watched: 2023 – At Boston College; 2024 – At North Carolina, At Louisiana-Monroe, At Georgia Southern

