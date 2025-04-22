2025 NFL Draft

2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Arkansas State IOL Jacob Bayer

Posted on
Jacob Bayer

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Arkansas State offensive lineman Jacob Bayer.

#73 JACOB BAYER, IOL, ARKANSAS STATE (SR) – 6026, 306 lbs.

Pro Day Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Jacob Bayer 6026/306 10 3/8 32 78 1/4
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
5.21 1.79 4.83 8.01
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
8’6” 28 32

The Good

— Four-year starter
— Good size and solid length
— Good snap quickness and balance in his pass pro
— Timing and placement of hands are good
— Anchor is good to slow down power rushers
— Good push on down, double, combo blocks
— Pad level and leg drive are consistent
— Quickness to reach block or pull around the edge
— Toughness – came back from ACL injury in March to play in September

The Bad

— May be a center-only player
— Pass rusher with good quickness can gain the edge in the gaps
— Was a bit slow on twists/stunts
— Poor COD in space to connect on blocks
— Doesn’t get much put on vertical one-on-one blocks
— Will lean into the block, allowing defender to yank him out of the way
— More plays on the ground in 2024 – could be related to not being fully recovered from knee
— Consistency on second-level blocks

Bio

— Career: 46 games/46 starts
— 2024: 12 games/12 starts
— 2021-2022 at FCS Lamar; 2023-2024 at Arkansas State
— 2024 second team All-Sun Belt; 2023 first team All-Sun Belt
— Senior Bowl invitee
— Named CSC Academic All-District 2024, 2024
— 2023 – top-rated center in the SBC and Group of Five and second in the FBS per PFF grade of 82.9
— At Grandview high school, led team to back-to-back state titles (2018 and 2019)
— Receiving the Community Ambassador award from Greater Grandview Chamber of Commerce for an individual who brings positive statewide or national recognition to Grandview, TX
— Torn ACL in 2024 spring practice; missed only opening week of season
— Birthday 12/12/2002 (22)

Tape Breakdown

Jacob Bayer is an interior offensive lineman of solid height and good weight. The four-year starter has solid length, very good hand size, and solid athleticism. He has a wide build with good thickness in his lower half.

As a pass protector, he has good snap quickness and gets into his set quickly. He plays with a good base and balance. With good pad level, he times his hand well and has good placement to get under the defender’s pads. He uses active hands to refit as needed. His anchor is good and able to subdue power rushers. On screens, he displays solid mobility getting outside.

As a run blocker, he has good snap quickness and hand placement. On base blocks, he will stalemate and hold his ground. On down and double team blocks, he uses good pad level and leg drive to move defenders. For combos, he uses good play strength and positioning as the post and solid timing to the second level to engage linebackers.

He has good lateral quickness to execute reach blocks on 1-technique defenders. He displayed solid quickness and good awareness of the most dangerous defender when pulling.

Quick rushers can beat him into the A-gap and have him playing catch-up with his feet.

On twists and stunts, he is a touch late with his pick-ups. On screens, his poor change of direction on the move limits his chances of connecting on his block. When vertical blocking, there is a tendency to lean, leading to defenders yanking him out of the way.

There were more plays in 2024 where he ended up on the ground. In the games I watched, I saw one bad snap over the quarterback’s head. On the second level, quickness can win against him due to marginal lateral agility on the move.

Conclusion

Overall, Bayer has good size and solid length, and he has loads of starts under his belt. He has a wide frame and plays with good pad level. His hand timing and placement are good, and he has a good anchor. As a run blocker, he gets a good push on down, double, and combo blocks and has the quickness for reach blocks and pulling.

Areas to improve include handling quick pass rushers in the A-gaps, his mental processing on twists/stunts, and less leaning on vertical blocks. Making better contact blocks in spaces and on the second level and getting more experience at the guard position will help him at the next level.

Right off the bat, you can’t question his toughness. Tearing his ACL in spring practice and returning in week two of the same season is impressive. Facing off against Michigan’s defensive line in his second game back was a big test, and he held his own. His mobility was not as good in 2024, but that is to be expected.

He looks like a center-only prospect but could play guard in a pinch. He would be best suited for a zone scheme with fewer vertical blocks.

For a player comp, I will give you Will Clapp. He, too, has good footwork, strength, and mental processing, but wasn’t an impressive drive blocker and needed improvement on blocks in space.

Projection: Late Day Three/UDFA
Depot Draft Grade: 6.2 – Sixth/Seventh (End of Roster/Practice Squad)
Games Watched:  2023 – At Oklahoma; 2024 – At Michigan, At Iowa State, At Texas State

