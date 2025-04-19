2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Baylor EDGE Steve Linton

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Baylor edge rusher Steve Linton.

No. 10 STEVE LINTON, EDGE, BAYLOR (R-SENIOR) – 6036, 242 POUNDS

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Steve Linton 6036/242 9 34 1/2 81 1/4 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A 7.25 Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 10’4″ 32.5 21

THE GOOD

— Has the ideal frame you want in an edge rusher

— Possesses great length and knows how to use it

— Has good play speed and explosiveness

— Accelerates quickly off the snap of the ball

— Can use speed to win the edge

— Uses the arm over/swim and chop/rip moves to beat blockers

— Can long arm blockers and convert speed to power

— Uses his length well to set the edge against the run

— Displays great effort in pursuit of the football

— Does a good job slipping blocks when countering inside

THE BAD

— Never started a full season in college (six seasons)

— Could stand to put on more weight to fill out his frame

— Can get jolted back by bigger blockers

— Length and lack of mass causes him to get knocked off balance

— Doesn’t got into his rush with a set plan of attack

— Could stand to get stronger to fight off/around blocks more effectively

— Served a one-game suspension, reportedly for disciplinary reasons, in 2024

— 25-year-old rookie who is raw and needs development

— Missed 13 games due to injuries in his career

BIO

— Sixth-year senior prospect from Dublin, GA

— Born Feb. 24, 2000 (age 25)

— Three-star recruit according to Rivals

— Committed to Syracuse out of high school

— Redshirted after playing in three games as a reserve in 2019

— Played in eight games with one start in 2020 and had 15 total tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss

— Played in 7 games as a reserve in 2021 and had six tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack, and a pass deflection

— Played in 11 games with one start in 2022 and had 22 tackles, six tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and one forced fumble

— Transferred to Texas Tech ahead of the 2023 season

— Played in eight games with four starts in 2023 and had 22 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss with three sacks and two forced fumbles

— Transferred to Baylor ahead of the 2024 season

— Played in nine games with five starts in 2024 and had 25 tackles, seven tackles for loss with three sacks and one forced fumble

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Steve Linton bounced around a lot in college as he pursued his dream to play in the NFL. He started his career at Syracuse before transferring to Texas Tech for one season in 2023 and finished at Baylor in 2024. While never starting a full season in college, Linton has been a productive contributor for all three teams he’s played with, amassing 17.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks and four forced fumbles in the past three seasons.

When you pop in the tape on Linton, you see a tall, long edge rusher who has the athleticism, too. He is quick off the ball and accelerates well into the backfield, having the long strides to put blockers on their heels in pass protection. Watch this clip below of Linton blowing past the tackle for Baylor back in 2023, winning with his speed rush to get the sack.

Linton boasts over 34-inch arms and knows how to use them, being able to convert speed to power as a rusher and knock back blockers with arms extended on his path to the quarterback. Watch this rep below of Linton getting a good jump off the snap, but then long-arms the right tackle into the lap of the quarterback. He counters across his face and finishes the sack again on the play.

Linton’s long, slender frame makes it easy for him to cross face of opposing blockers and work through gaps, both as a pass rusher and run defender. Watch this clip below against Baylor where Linton hits the arm over/swim move on the right tackle after the blocker overcommits to the outside, clearing the block to get into the backfield for the sack.

Linton needs to do a better job developing a pass-rush plan and being more consistent at executing his hand usage on blockers. However, he does rush with a lot of effort and does a great job cleaning up plays thanks to his hustle in pursuit. Watch this rep against Colorado this past season as Linton loops around on the twist and manages to get to QB Shedeur Sanders, tackling him for a minimal gain on the play.

Linton uses his length as a pass rusher and against the run, doing a good job of punching his opponent’s chest to extend and keep his outside leg and arm free against the run. Watch the rep below against Texas Tech where Linton engages the blocker at the top of your screen on the snap. He manages to fight off the block and make the tackle in the backfield to prevent the runner from reaching the first down marker.

He lacks ideal bulk relative to his height and length, but Linton uses his body to take on blocks and maneuver through the trash near the line of scrimmage to get in on the action as a run defender. Watch the first clip below where Linton lowers his shoulder to take on the block while keeping outside contain, working around the pulling guard to get in on the tackle. In the second clip, we see Linton work underneath the pulling guard again, flying into the backfield to wrap up the runner for a loss on the play.

Linton is best served playing straight ahead where his length and athleticism can be utilized, but he is capable of making drops into zone coverage as an outside linebacker. Watch the clip below against Colorado where Linton drops into the flat and quickly wraps up the tight end running the quick out route, limiting him for picking up any TAC on the play.

CONCLUSION

Steve Linton is a tall, long edge rusher who has good athleticism for the position and plays the game with the demeanor you look for in an NFL edge rusher. He is fast off the ball as a pass rusher and looks to set the edge against the run, using his measurables to work around blockers to make plays. He still is extremely raw as a 25-year-old and needs to add more mass and strength to his frame to be a reliable contributor at the next level. He may be seen as a developmental guy if a team is willing to take a chance on him despite his age.

When coming up with a pro comp for Linton, Charles Snowden came to mind as another long, lanky pass rusher with a similar build and play style to Linton coming out of Virginia. He signed with the Chicago Bears as an UDFA in 2021 and has bounced around a bit since then. It’s a similar career arc that I foresee for Linton.

Projection: Late Day 3/UDFA

Depot Draft Grade: 6.2 MED – End of Roster/Practice Squad (7th Round)

Games Watched: at Colorado (2024), at Texas Tech (2024), at Baylor (2023)