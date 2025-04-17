2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Arkansas DL Eric Gregory

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Arkansas defensive lineman Eric Gregory.

#50 ERIC GREGORY/DL ARKANSAS – 6032, 319 pounds (Redshirt Senior)

Combine/Pro Day Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Eric Gregory 6032/319 9 3/4 33 1/4 81 1/4 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 5.14 1.76 4.64 7.68 Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 9’0” 27.5 28

The Good

— Good size and length

— Played different spots along the line based on defensive scheme that week

— Solid snap quickness overall, with occasional very good efforts

— Uses a rip, swim, club, and long arm as a pass rusher

— Potential to be a better power rusher

— Able to play as a 1- or 2-gap defender

— Play strength to anchor or stack and shed

— Good effort versus reach blocks

The Bad

— Up field burst after getting into a gap is adequate

— Punch timing is adequate and it leaves his chest open

— Rarely used the power rush despite success on the few I saw

— Wasn’t effective as the looper on stunts

— Struggles to get over blocker who gets on his hip

— Timing to disengage from blocks needs to quicken

— Loses against double when he pad level is too high

— On goal line, tried to go around blocker, leaving gaps

Bio

— Career: 135 tackles, 53 solo, 19 TFL, 9.5 sacks, 1 INT, 3 PBU

— 2024: 42 tackles, 17 solo, 5 TFL, 3 sacks, 1 PBU

— 61 games/44 starts

— 2021, 2022 – SEC Academic Honor Roll

— Played final high school season at IMG Academy

— He is interested in pursuing a real estate career

— Had a career high 1.5 sacks versus Tennessee in 2024

— East-West Shrine Bowl invitee

— Has a daughter named Aurora

— Birthday 9/13/2000 (24)

Tape Breakdown

Eric Gregory is a defensive lineman of good height and weight, good length and hand size, and a good bubble. For the Razorbacks, Gregory was used from the 0-technique nose guard to the 5-technique for their multiple-style defense.

As a pass rusher, he has solid snap quickness and hand placement when engaging the blocker. He also has solid hand usage and will vary his pass rush with a rip, swim, club, and long arm. With good play strength, he can push the pocket, and he has the quickness to swim and get into the gap. I really wanted to see him use more power rushes. On stunts/twists, he was solid as the penetrator, opening a lane for teammates.

Against the run, he displayed solid mental processing and good versatility depending on the scheme. As a 1-gap defender, if you tell him to hit the gap quickly, he will disrupt the run blocking scheme. As a 2-gap defender, he has plenty of strength to stack and shed defenders to set the edge when playing the 5-technique. He can hold his ground against double-team blocks when playing with good pad level. Facing reach blocks, he displayed solid quickness not to let the blocker get across his face.

His snap quickness is inconsistent, varying from adequate to very good. His up-field burst is also adequate overall. His punch timing is early when engaging blockers, limiting the power and leaving his chest open when he misses, allowing the opposing lineman to gain control. He didn’t use power rushes as much as you would expect. When looping, he showed adequate agility and marginal acceleration.

When facing lateral blocks, if the blocker gets on his hip, he is unable to get off that block.

Overall, his timing to disengage from blocks was adequate, and when 2-gapping, he needs to improve his lateral footwork to mirror the blocker.

When his pad level is high, he gets turned and is easily moved versus double-team blocks. On goal-line run defense, he tried to go around the lineman instead of through and left some big holes.

Conclusion

Overall, Gregory is an experienced lineman who played in multiple alignments from game to game based on the type of scheme they were running that week. He has good size and length, and solid snap quickness. He can create pressure in a couple of different ways and has the potential to be a good power rusher. Against the run, he has played 1—and 2-gap schemes, has solid mental processing, and has a good anchor.

Areas for improvement include being more consistent with his snap quickness, timing his hands to have a more effective punch, and using the power rushes more. Consistent pad level against the run, better footwork, and quickening the timing when shedding blocks would help him in the future.

The variance of the Arkansas defense allowed him to move around the defense and do different things. Ideally, I think he would be best suited to play the 0-1 technique most of the time, moving to 3- or 5- if the team needed. Playing inside would give him the best opportunity to win as a pass rusher. He can begin his career as a 2-down defender and, with improvement, become a starter.

For a player comp, I’ll give you Zach Kerr. He was of good size, had scheme versatility and tools to develop, including in the pass rush area.

Projection: Late Day Three

Depot Draft Grade: 6.4 – Sixth Round (End of Roster/Practice Squad)

Games Watched: 2024 – Vs Texas A&M, Vs Tennessee, At Mississippi State, Vs Texas, At Missouri