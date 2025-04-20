2025 NFL Draft

2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Ohio State DB Jordan Hancock

Jordan Hancock

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Ohio State defensive back Jordan Hancock.

No. 7 JORDAN HANCOCK, DB, OHIO STATE (SENIOR) — 6001, 195 POUNDS

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Jordan Hancock 6001/195 8 5/8 30 3/4  76 1/8
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
4.45* 1.52* N/A N/A
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
10’6″* 41.5* 14*

*Pro Day Results

THE GOOD

— Possesses good play speed and explosiveness for the position
— Has great versatility, having played on the boundary, in the slot, and at safety
— Physical as a tackler as he throws his body into contact
— Has a real knack for ripping the football out on his tackle attempts
— Will get physical jamming receivers from the nickel spot
— Does a great job minimizing space and separation on short and intermediate routes
— Has good size and length to contest at the catch point
— Can come downhill as a safety with nasty intentions on the ball carrier
— Does a good job tackling at the catch or looking to separate ball from man
— Has the profile to be a core special teamer

THE BAD

— Can be a little slow when processing deeper routes
— Spacing in zone coverage can be improved to tighten up windows
— Isn’t super twitched up to click and close effectively underneath
— Can get stuck on blocks or overwhelmed by size
— Starting spot at the NFL level may only be at the nickel

BIO

— Senior prospect from Suwanee, GA
— Born August 12, 2003 (age 21)
— Four-star recruit according to Rivals
— Originally committed to play for the Clemson Tigers before flipping to Ohio State
— Played in six games as a reserve in 2021 and recorded four tackles and a pass deflection
— Played in six games with one start in 2022 and had 5 tackles, missed six games due to a leg injury
— Played in all 13 games with seven starts in 2023 and had 41 tackles, two sacks, four pass deflections, two forced fumbles, and two interceptions (one for a touchdown)
— Played in all 16 games with 14 starts in 2024 and had 48 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, eight pass deflections, two forced fumbles, and an interception

TAPE BREAKDOWN

DB Jordan Hancock was a Swiss Army Knife of sorts for the Ohio State defense during his tenure there. He saw time at outside cornerback, in the slot, and as a deep safety. He was a steady producer and reliable member of the secondary, helping lead the Buckeyes to a National Championship while making an impact near the line of scrimmage and in coverage.

When you look at the tape on Hancock, you see his well-rounded, versatile skill set stand out. He has good play speed and explosiveness while also possessing good size for a traditional nickel cornerback at the next level. He does a good job competing at the catch point, like in this clip below, where Hancock drives on the slant route and breaks up the pass against Oregon, forcing the offense to face third-and-long.

At Ohio State, Hancock was asked to call out shifts in formations and motions, often communicating with his fellow defenders in the secondary to stay on the same page. Watch this clip against Minnesota, where Hancock lines up in the slot and drops into the flat after the snap. He reads the quarterback’s eyes as he targets his checkdown option and jumps the route, picking off the pass and nearly taking it back the other way.

While Hancock is capable of playing in zone and man coverage, he can struggle with depth at times in his zone drops, not properly judging where he needs to be in the vicinity of the other coverage defenders.

Watch this play against the Ducks where Hancock drops into the flat and picks up the receiver running towards the sideline, but leaves a huge gap of space between him and CB Denzel Burke for the intended target to get open for the reception. Hancock picks up the underneath route, but the spacing in his drop could have been tighter.

When it comes to being opportunistic as a defender, Hancock does a great job looking to strip the ball out as a tackler. He will reach in and yank at the ball, attempting to jar it free, like you see in the clips below against Michigan State and Western Kentucky. He rallies to the ball and manages to knock it free for the turnover.

Hancock is a capable tackler in run support, showing a good blend of aggressiveness and urgency to get to the ball quickly and put the ball carrier on the ground. He has good size at 195 pounds for standing 6001, wrestling guys down to the turf like you see below against the Spartans and the Ducks.

What sticks out to me about Hancock as a tackler is his play near the line of scrimmage and how he’s not afraid to take on blocks by offensive linemen as a blitzer, doing a good job working through traffic in pursuit of the ball. Watch this clip against the Hilltoppers as Hancock lines up at the top of your screen in the slot and breaks down to keep outside contain.

He quickly runs past the offensive lineman attempting to block him and gets in on the tackle, bringing down WR Malachi Corley for a small loss on the play.

CONCLUSION

Jordan Hancock is an experienced defender who has played all over the defensive backfield, and that versatility is a feather in his cap as the draft quickly approaches. He can contribute at outside corner or safety. Still, his best fit at the next level is as a nickel defender where he can take his strengths as a run defender as well as his coverage skills and contribute in run support while also using his size and length to contest smaller slot receivers, having the demeanor you desire in a feisty slot cornerback at the next level.

When coming up with a pro comp for Hancock, Andru Phillips comes to mind as a similar-sized defender that has similar athleticism and experience playing both outside cornerback and nickel during his time in college, but has found a home inside with the New York Giants this past season after getting drafted in the third round out of Kentucky. Hancock will go later than Phillips did, but he possesses similar measurables and skill set to contribute in a similar fashion, starting out as more of a rotational defender as he competes for a starting job in the slot.

Projection: Day Three
Depot Draft Grade: 7.2 – Fourth Round (Rotational Player)
Games Watched: at Oregon (2024), at Michigan State (2024), vs Western Kentucky (2023)

