2024 Steelers Draft Day Packet: Everything You Need To Know

Welcome to draft day. Today marks Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft in what should be a wild and exciting three days for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the rest of the NFL. After months of speculation, evaluation, and discussion, we’re finally set to get our answers.

Hopefully you feel prepared for the Steelers’ draft. Our Steelers Depot team has worked incredibly hard since the team’s Wild Card loss to the Buffalo Bills to prepare you (and ourselves) for this weekend. We’ve sent groups to the Senior Bowl, East/West Shrine Game, the NFL Scouting Combine, and even one Pro Day.

Below will be us emptying our notebook of virtually everything we’ve written, studied, and tracked throughout draft season. All in an effort to make you the smartest fan at your draft party and when the picks come in. Thank you for following along and for your support this draft season, our best one yet.

Let’s start with a list of Pro Days Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan attended this cycle.

Mike Tomlin/Omar Khan Pro Day Visits

Clemson

Alabama

Georgia

Michigan

Only four, easily the fewest by a Steelers head coach/general manager duo since we’ve been tracking this type of information in 2017. Pittsburgh’s first-round pick has had one of those members attend its Pro Day in every draft since 2010 but if there’s a year to break that streak, 2024 is it.

Pro Day Tracker: A chronological list of the Pro Days we can confirm the Steelers attended along with the personnel they sent and notable prospects working out.

Pro Day Review & Recap: Want a cleaner version of the Steelers’ personnel at Pro Days? We sum things up here by coaching staff and scouting department.

Pre-Draft Visit Tracker: Thankfully, we filled out a complete list of Steelers pre-draft visitors (we’re actually one over their allotted 30) along with a handful of local visits. Take it to the bank at least two of Pittsburgh’s picks will come from this list.

Combine Meeting Tracker: The formal and informal meetings we know the Steelers had in Indianapolis at this year’s NFL Combine.

Mock Drafts (Steelers Depot): Our Steelers Depot crew submitted mock drafts. Links to each next to every name but there’s the list as a quick reference to see what we’re thinking.

Dave Bryan – Zach Frazier/C West Virginia

Jonathan Heitritter – Jackson Powers-Johnson/C Oregon

Josh Carney – Amarius Mims/OT Georgia

Alex Kozora – Graham Barton/C Duke

Tom Mead – JC Latham/OT Alabama

Joe Clark – Graham Barton/C Duke

Jeremy Pike – Graham Barton/C Duke

Ross McCorkle – Amarius Mims/OT Georgia

Scott Pavelle – Graham Barton/C Duke

Mock Draft (National Media): Notable Steelers selections from across the national media. Some final mocks are dropping throughout the day so we’ll update this list.

Daniel Jeremiah/NFL Network – Tyler Guyton/OT Oklahoma

Matt Miller/ESPN – Quinyon Mitchell/CB Toledo

Tony Pauline/Sportskeeda – Graham Barton/C Duke

Joe Klatt/Fox Sports – Amarius Mims/OT Georgia

Mike Florio/Pro Football Talk – Graham Barton/C Duke

Bucky Brooks/NFL Network – Amarius Mims/OT Georgia

Charles Davis/NFL Network – Amarius Mims/OT Georgia

Trevor Sikkema/Pro Football Focus – Graham Barton/C Duke

Albert Breer/Sports Illustrated – Graham Barton/C Duke

Peter Schrager/NFL Network – Brian Thomas Jr./WR LSU

Lane Zierlein/NFL Network – Graham Barton/C Duke

Fields Yates/ESPN – Graham Barton/C Duke

Scott Pavelle’s Big Board: A big labor of love, you won’t find as much information about the draft’s prospects than you will right here. Bookmark this post throughout draft weekend.

And here’s a link to his “skinny” board of just names and profile links. A little quicker and more manageable if you want to skim.

Steelers ‘Look For’ Studies: Our annual benchmark study using minimum thresholds at each position based on the players drafted throughout the Mike Tomlin era (2007-present):

Offensive Tackle

Wide Receiver

Defensive End

Inside Linebacker

Offensive Linemen

Cornerback

Clayton Eckert’s Interest Studies: Combining the Steelers’ visible level of interest with the athleticism of the top prospects at each position:

Offensive Tackle

Wide Receiver

Defensive Linemen

Running Back

Inside Linebacker

Edge Rusher

Quarterback

Tight End

Safety

Cornerback

Mock Draft Contest: Last chance to enter our Steelers Depot mock draft contest with a chance to win up to $250. Just please make sure you read all the rules before entering.

Scouting Reports: Big tip of the hat to our Depot crew. In 2023, we set a record with 272 scouting reports. In 2024, we shattered that mark with 317 prospect scouting reports!!. Below is a table containing the entire list. From everyone from USC QB Caleb Williams to New Haven WR Dev Holmes, we have at least one report of every single position including punter, kicker, and long snapper (want to know how quickly LS Joe Shimko snaps the ball? We have an answer).