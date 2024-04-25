2024 NFL Draft

2024 Steelers Draft Day Packet: Everything You Need To Know

2024 NFL Draft

Welcome to draft day. Today marks Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft in what should be a wild and exciting three days for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the rest of the NFL. After months of speculation, evaluation, and discussion, we’re finally set to get our answers.

Hopefully you feel prepared for the Steelers’ draft. Our Steelers Depot team has worked incredibly hard since the team’s Wild Card loss to the Buffalo Bills to prepare you (and ourselves) for this weekend. We’ve sent groups to the Senior Bowl, East/West Shrine Game, the NFL Scouting Combine, and even one Pro Day.

Below will be us emptying our notebook of virtually everything we’ve written, studied, and tracked throughout draft season. All in an effort to make you the smartest fan at your draft party and when the picks come in. Thank you for following along and for your support this draft season, our best one yet.

Let’s start with a list of Pro Days Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan attended this cycle.

Mike Tomlin/Omar Khan Pro Day Visits

Clemson
Alabama
Georgia
Michigan

Only four, easily the fewest by a Steelers head coach/general manager duo since we’ve been tracking this type of information in 2017. Pittsburgh’s first-round pick has had one of those members attend its Pro Day in every draft since 2010 but if there’s a year to break that streak, 2024 is it.

Pro Day Tracker: A chronological list of the Pro Days we can confirm the Steelers attended along with the personnel they sent and notable prospects working out.

Pro Day Review & Recap: Want a cleaner version of the Steelers’ personnel at Pro Days? We sum things up here by coaching staff and scouting department.

Pre-Draft Visit Tracker: Thankfully, we filled out a complete list of Steelers pre-draft visitors (we’re actually one over their allotted 30) along with a handful of local visits. Take it to the bank at least two of Pittsburgh’s picks will come from this list.

Combine Meeting Tracker: The formal and informal meetings we know the Steelers had in Indianapolis at this year’s NFL Combine.

Mock Drafts (Steelers Depot): Our Steelers Depot crew submitted mock drafts. Links to each next to every name but there’s the list as a quick reference to see what we’re thinking.

Dave Bryan – Zach Frazier/C West Virginia
Jonathan Heitritter – Jackson Powers-Johnson/C Oregon
Josh Carney – Amarius Mims/OT Georgia
Alex Kozora – Graham Barton/C Duke
Tom Mead – JC Latham/OT Alabama
Joe Clark – Graham Barton/C Duke
Jeremy Pike – Graham Barton/C Duke
Ross McCorkle – Amarius Mims/OT Georgia
Scott Pavelle – Graham Barton/C Duke

Mock Draft (National Media): Notable Steelers selections from across the national media. Some final mocks are dropping throughout the day so we’ll update this list.

Daniel Jeremiah/NFL Network – Tyler Guyton/OT Oklahoma
Matt Miller/ESPN – Quinyon Mitchell/CB Toledo
Tony Pauline/Sportskeeda – Graham Barton/C Duke
Joe Klatt/Fox Sports – Amarius Mims/OT Georgia
Mike Florio/Pro Football Talk – Graham Barton/C Duke
Bucky Brooks/NFL Network – Amarius Mims/OT Georgia
Charles Davis/NFL Network – Amarius Mims/OT Georgia
Trevor Sikkema/Pro Football Focus – Graham Barton/C Duke
Albert Breer/Sports Illustrated – Graham Barton/C Duke
Peter Schrager/NFL Network – Brian Thomas Jr./WR LSU
Lane Zierlein/NFL Network – Graham Barton/C Duke
Fields Yates/ESPN – Graham Barton/C Duke

Scott Pavelle’s Big Board: A big labor of love, you won’t find as much information about the draft’s prospects than you will right here. Bookmark this post throughout draft weekend.

And here’s a link to his “skinny” board of just names and profile links. A little quicker and more manageable if you want to skim.

Steelers ‘Look For’ Studies: Our annual benchmark study using minimum thresholds at each position based on the players drafted throughout the Mike Tomlin era (2007-present):

Offensive Tackle
Wide Receiver
Defensive End
Inside Linebacker
Offensive Linemen
Cornerback

Clayton Eckert’s Interest Studies: Combining the Steelers’ visible level of interest with the athleticism of the top prospects at each position:

Offensive Tackle
Wide Receiver
Defensive Linemen
Running Back
Inside Linebacker
Edge Rusher
Quarterback
Tight End
Safety
Cornerback

Mock Draft Contest: Last chance to enter our Steelers Depot mock draft contest with a chance to win up to $250. Just please make sure you read all the rules before entering.

Scouting Reports: Big tip of the hat to our Depot crew. In 2023, we set a record with 272 scouting reports. In 2024, we shattered that mark with 317 prospect scouting reports!!. Below is a table containing the entire list. From everyone from USC QB Caleb Williams to New Haven WR Dev Holmes, we have at least one report of every single position including punter, kicker, and long snapper (want to know how quickly LS Joe Shimko snaps the ball? We have an answer).

Previous 2024 NFL Draft Player Profiles
C Sedrick Van Pran-Granger QB Jayden Daniels DB Cooper DeJean LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
OT JC Latham DB Mike Sainristil DL Darius Robinson C Jackson Powers-Johnson
C Zach Frazier LB Jaylan Ford CB T.J. Tampa QB Devin Leary
CB Nate Wiggins OT Troy Fautanu OT Roger Rosengarten LB Cedric Gray
LB Payton Wilson QB Bo Nix OT Garret Greenfield WR Ladd McConkey
DL Ruke Orhorhoro CB Kamari Lassiter CB Kalen King OT Joe Alt
TE Brock Bowers OT Amarius Mims WR Jacob Cowing WR Ricky Pearsall Jr.
OT Taliese Fuaga EDGE Austin Booker CB Quinyon Mitchell DL Gabe Hall
DL Leonard Taylor III QB Joe Milton III LB Edgerrin Cooper DL DeWayne Carter
WR Malachi Corley OG Christian Haynes LB Steele Chambers OT Tyler Guyton
DT Braden Fiske OT Christian Jones EDGE Laiatu Latu DL Kris Jenkins
CB Kool-Aid McKinstry  EDGE Bralen Trice OT Blake Fisher WR Tez Walker
OT Kingsley Suamatia iOL Beaux Limmer LB Tyrice Knight LB Junior Colson
C Drake Nugent S Jaden Hicks DL Keith Randolph Jr. DL Justin Eboigbe
CB Terrion Arnold S Kamren Kinchens TE Tanner McLachlan WR Malik Washington
OT Patrick Paul OT Jordan Morgan QB J.J. McCarthy OL Tanor Bortolini
EDGE Chris Braswell OL Graham Barton WR Jermaine Burton CB Max Melton
CB Renardo Green CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. WR Troy Franklin S Beau Brade
OT Kiran Amegadjie OT Ethan Driskell DL Maason Smith OT Olu Fashanu
OG Mason McCormick DL Fabien Lovett S Sione Vaki OL Cooper Beebe
CB Cam Hart S Tyler Nubin CB DJ James WR Ja’Lynn Polk
WR Xavier Legette NT T’Vondre Sweat WR Javon Baker CB Kris Abrams-Draine
S Javon Bullard EDGE Jared Verse P Tory Taylor RB Blake Corum
DT Michael Hall Jr. OT Javon Foster S Calen Bullock QB Spencer Rattler
RB Rasheen Ali LB Trevin Wallace C Hunter Nourzad WR Adonai Mitchell
WR Rome Odunze OT Julian Pearl LB Tommy Eichenberg CB Caelen Carson
RB Jonathon Brooks QB Sam Hartman CB Sheridan Jones DL Jer’Zhan Newton
C Matt Lee S Malik Mustapha  WR Marvin Harrison Jr. QB Drake Maye
WR Joshua Cephus RB Audric Estime DL Byron Murphy II WR Xavier Worthy
DL Myles Murphy S James Williams RB Cody Schrader EDGE Jonah Elliss
OL Matt Goncalves P Ryan Rehkow C Andrew Raym EDGE Chop Robinson
TE Theo Johnson S Kitan Oladapo NT McKinnley Jackson CB Daequan Hardy
RB Dylan Laube EDGE Eyabi Okie-Anoma WR Jalen McMillan TE Jaheim Bell
CB Khyree Jackson RB Will Shipley EDGE Adisa Isaac S Tykee Smith
OG Christian Mahogany  EDGE Xavier Thomas TE Ben Sinnott EDGE Marshawn Kneeland
WR Malik Nabers LB Nathaniel Watson WR Brian Thomas Jr. DL Logan Lee
QB Michael Pratt RB Dillon Johnson QB Caleb Williams TE Jared Wiley
OG Zak Zinter ILB Aaron Casey WR Keon Coleman WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
EDGE Mohamed Kamara DT Mekhi Wingo WR Johnny Wilson WR Brenden Rice
RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. DL Jaden Crumdey CB Andru Phillips WR Tahj Washington
CB Josh Newton DB Johnny Dixon RB Braelon Allen S Josh Proctor
WR Luke McCaffrey OT Walter Rouse RB Marshawn Lloyd OL Nathan Thomas
S Cole Bishop DB Jaylin Simpson OT Caedan Wallace CB Shon Stephens
CB Decamerion Richardson EDGE Dallas Turner WR Jamari Thrash RB Trey Benson
TE Trey Knox LB Darius Muasau OL Dominick Puni QB Michael Penix Jr.
LB Edefuan Ulofoshio DL Khristian Boyd QB Carter Bradley LB Marist Lifau
C Will Putnam OT Travis Glover OG Javion Cohen C Nick Samac
DL Brandon Dorlus RB Ray Davis WR Cornelius Johnson RB Isaiah Davis
C Charles Turner III EDGE Javon Solomon  EDGE Cedric Johnson TE Cade Stover
WR Ainias Smith C Kingsley Eguakun EDGE Gabriel Smith TE Ja’Tavion Sanders
LB Curtis Jacobs QB Jordan Travis RB Jaylen Wright TE AJ Barner
RB Frank Gore Jr. TE Tip Reiman EDGE Jaylen Harrell CB M.J. Devonshire
S Dominique Hampton CB Elijah Jones EDGE Brennan Jackson S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson
RB Bucky Irving OL Delmar Glaze RB Isaac Guerendo S Andre Sam
DL Myles Cole LB Omar Speights OL LaDarius Henderson OL Brandon Coleman
CB Kamal Hadden LB Maema Njongmeta OG Trevor Keegan CB Willie Drew
QB Taulia Tagovailoa  CB Jarrian Jones EDGE Jalyx Hunt WR Jadon Janke
WR Dev Holmes CB Nehemiah Pritchett WR Jalen Coker TE Brevyn Spann-Ford
WR Ryan Flournoy DB Mikey Victor CB Myles Harden LB Ty’Ron Hopper
WR Kyle Sheets EDGE Sundiata Anderson LB Andre White Jr. WR Bub Means
TE Dallin Holker OL Steven Jones WR Hayden Hatten S PJ Jules
WR Jordan Whittington RB Marcus Fulcher  OT Josiah Ezirim RB Jaden Shirden
WR Cole Burgess S Derek Slywka WR Casey Washington OL Trente Jones
LB Kalen DeLoach LS Joe Shimko EDGE Jalen Green OT Frank Crum
FB Braden Cassity CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. OG C.J. Hanson DL Jordan Jefferson
DB Ryan Watts RB Kimani Vidal WR Jaxon Janke DL Tyler Davis
LB JD Bertrand CB Deantre Prince DL Marcus Harris OL Sataoa Laumea
CB Isaiah Johnson S Daijahn Anthony EDGE Eric Watts S Kenny Logan Jr.
RB Jase McClellan CB Qwan’Tez Stiggers RB Blake Watson OG Isaiah Adams
WR Jha’Quan Jackson S Omar Brown C Dylan McMahon EDGE Braiden McGregor
CB Dwight McGlothern K Joshua Karty C Jacob Monk LB Easton Gibbs
EDGE Zion Tupuola-Fetui EDGE Grayson Murphy WR Anthony Gould RB Miyan Williams
DB Al Blades Jr. CB Beanie Bishop Jr. S Evan Williams OL KT Leveston 
CB Te’Cory Couch DE Nelson Ceasar CB Tavion McCarthy C Nick Gargiulo
WR Xavier Weaver QB Tanner Mordecai  ILB Michael Barrett DL Zion Logue
OG Layden Robinson QB John Rhys Plumlee ILB Joe Andreessen DL Jonah Laulu
EDGE Trajan Jeffcoat DL Jonah Laulu TE Erick All OT Tylan Grable
CB Chigozie Anusiem RB Carson Steele WR Isaiah Williams CB Tarheeb Still
S Jaylon Carlies

 

