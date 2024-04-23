2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Iowa TE Erick All

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft takes place, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Iowa TE Erick All.

#83 Erick All/TE Iowa – 6043, 252 pounds (Senior)

NFL Combine

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Erick All 6043/252 10 1/8″ 33″ 79″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone DNP DNP DNP DNP Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press DNP DNP DNP

The Good

– Has shown alignment versatility by lining up in the slot, in-line, and at fullback

– Above average frame with height being in the 62nd percentile & weight in the 63rd percentile

– Pretty ideal speed and burst that allows him to create separation and stay in front of running backs as a blocker

– Has a history of playing special teams and being very good in that role, which will benefit him early on in his career to see more in-game reps

– Shows flashes of trying to fight for additional yardage after the catch, which is why Iowa felt comfortable using him in the screen game

– Thrives in the short and intermediate game but has shown the ability to stretch the field

– Has flashes of being able to track the ball and make true hand catches

The Bad

– Older age rookie turning 24 with three straight notable injury seasons, with back-to-back being season-ending

– No athletic testing numbers from the combine or pro day

– Blocking has been an issue from technique and power standpoints

– Drop concerns due to primarily being a body catcher

– Lacks ideal production in college with only one season of 300+ yards, which came back in 2021

– Hasn’t been forced into many contested catch situations, which raises the question of if he can succeed in that situation

– At times, has shown to be very slow off the snap

Bio

– 23 years old (September 13th, 2000)

– 12 starts in 35 games played for Michigan from 2019 to 2022 and started all seven games for Iowa in 2023

– 75 catches, 864 receiving yards, five receiving touchdowns, and 11.5 yards per catch in his college career

– 21 catches, 299 receiving yards, three receiving touchdowns, and 14.2 yards per catch in 2023

– Season-ending torn ACL in 2023 against Wisconsin, 2022 season-ending back injury that required surgery, 2021 high ankle sprain

– Four-star TE in his 2019 high school class from Fairfield, OH

– Earned special teams MVP honors in high school and played three games at Michigan, where he only played special teams

– At five months old, he was trapped in his playpen on the second floor of a house fire at the family home in Richmond, Indiana. Firefighter Tom Broyles climbed a ladder and entered the smoke-filled bedroom, and rescued All. All was not breathing at the time, but firefighters administered CPR, and All regained consciousness.

– Described transferring from Michigan as the hardest thing he’s ever done

– Helped his high school reach the playoffs in his final three seasons

Tape Breakdown

Very early on in watching Erick All, he could clearly separate from defenders and get open. What was also clear, though, was his inconsistent hands and want to make body catches as a result. Here, All is lined up as the last guy on the right side of the line of scrimmage. He showed a very slow reaction time to the ball being snapped multiple times last year. Despite the slow start, he shows his route-running ability by attacking the defender’s outside leverage before breaking his route back inside. This creates clear separation, and all All has to do is finish the play with a catch. However, All lets the ball slip right through his hands for an incompletion. A very promising play that ended in a concerning fashion.

Once again, this play is highlighted by All’s ability as a route runner. Lined up as the slot receiver on the bottom of the screen, All has an in-route responsibility. He sets his route up the same exact way as the last clip. This is by attacking the defender’s outside leverage before breaking his route back inside. It isn’t the best throw and makes All slow up before making a body catch but you can also see his ability to fight for some extra yards. A very good play that speaks to him as a route runner and slightly being able to adjust to throws.

All was used in a wide variety of different ways. This was due to his alignment versatility where they would line him up in-line, in the slot, and at fullback. In this play, All is the last guy on the right side of the line of scrimmage. He is instantly pulling down the line of scrimmage once the ball is snapped, getting ready to be the pitch-man. Once the ball is pitched to him, there is a very clear sudden burst up the field, which gains easy yardage. All makes one defender miss before being met by three more.

He then fumbles the ball away, again leaving a very promising play to end in a concerning fashion. All holds the ball very loosely, which stems back to his time at Michigan. Although this was the only fumble lost in All’s career, it is not a good habit to have and has almost resulted in a few more. However, besides the ending, it was a very good rep by All and is a very Travis Kelce-like play that NFL teams will look to use him in.

All adds almost nothing as a blocker. Lined up as the last guy on the right side of the line of scrimmage, his responsibility is to chip the linemen before making his way up to the second level. All gets nearly no chip on the lineman, but he does a solid job moving to the second level anyway. Once at the second level, he struggles to keep the linebacker inside his frame and is ultimately knocked over by another Penn State defender.

Following up on the last clip, here is All motioning from the bottom of the screen to the slot at the top. All his responsibility is to do is take the safety out of the play. All takes a bad angle on the safety and allows him to win inside. Despite what else is happening in the play, this is one of many examples of All being unable to win a blocking assignment.

Conclusion

Iowa tight end Erick All is not the most appealing prospect at his position this year. His extensive injury history and older age alone are enough for teams not to want to spend more than a day-three pick on him. Then you factor in him having a very high drop percentage of 13.8 percent and adding very little in the blocking game. To put All’s drop percentage into perspective, according to Pro Football Reference, Rams tight end Tyler Higbee led all qualifying tight ends in drop percentage last year with a ten percent drop rate.

As a blocker, he has shown an inability to keep defenders in his frame, a lack of power, and struggled to find a body in general to block a lot of the time. These two weaknesses in his game drastically hurt his stock because they make him more of a project than a soon-to-be 24-year-old should be. He shows a really nice ability as a route runner and I believe he carries his speed well which also helps with his route ability.

On film, he creates constant separation at every level and needs to improve at finishing the plays. He has an above-average frame for the position but hardly showed it off with contested catches which is left as a question mark after watching him on if he can do that consistently. After the catch, he definitely flashed the ability to pick up yards. Especially with his long touchdown against Penn State back in 2021 where he out-ran everyone to the end zone.

I think All has the ability to be a solid backup at his ceiling but has a concerning floor when considering production, age, injuries, blocking, and receiving inconsistency. As a result, it is highly likely he falls mid-to-late day three where a team will take a flier on the project tight end.

Projection: Mid-Late Day Three

Depot Draft Grade: 6.6MED – Backup/Special Teamer (Fifth Round)

Games Watched: Penn State (2023), Iowa State (2023), Penn State (2021)