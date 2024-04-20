Carney: Steelers’ 2024 Mock Draft (Final Version)

Just like that, the pre-draft process is all but over. In just a few days, the 2024 NFL Draft will come and go, and it will be clear who the Pittsburgh Steelers pursued and ultimately selected in the 2024 NFL Draft.

To date, the Steelers held a number of formal Combine interviews, attended numerous Pro Days and hosted more than 30 players for official pre-draft visits, building quite an extensive list of prospects.

Knowing that, it’s time for my final seven-round mock for the Pittsburgh Steelers. This feels like a “pencils down!” moment after months of watching film, analyzing prospects, attempting to read the tea leaves and more.

My final mock took a bit longer than expected. I just kept trying to shift things around and get the best haul possible that made me feel the most comfortable, considering need, player interest and realistic draft windows for said players.

Below is my final mock of the year. Thanks so much for following along!

ROUND ONE (20TH OVERALL) – AMARIUS MIMS, OT, GEORGIA — 6076, 340 LBS.

Analysis: I know that the buzz surrounding the Steelers and Duke center Graham Barton has gotten louder and louder in recent weeks, but I simply can’t come off all the dots that connect with the Steelers and Georgia offensive tackle Amarius Mims, nor can I get to a point where a center in Round One is the right play from a value standpoint.

The Steelers have been on Mims since the start of the pre-draft process and have checked every single box: Combine formal meeting, Pro Day attendance and pre-draft visit. Plus, he would fill a huge need at offensive tackle.

Mims checks in at 6076, 340 pounds. He’s a mammoth of a man, but he moves incredibly well for his size. Though he has just eight career starts in college and dealt with an ankle injury across two seasons at Georgia, the tape he has is quite good. He might just need a bit of seasoning, and the Steelers can provide that early on with Dan Moore Jr. and Broderick Jones as the likeliest bookend starters early in the year.

The Georgia product needs some coaching up, but it’s well-known that head coach Mike Tomlin embraces that, running to coach players that need some work. The payoff with Mims could be truly unreal.

Others considered: Graham Barton, OC, Duke; Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas; Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Previous selection: Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia (Version 1.0); Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State (Version 2.0), Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia (Version 3.0)

Amarius Mims scouting report

ROUND TWO (51ST OVERALL) – RICKY PEARSALL, WR, FLORIDA — 6010, 189 LBS.

Analysis: One of the seven receivers that the Steelers brought in for a pre-draft visit, Florida’s Ricky Pearsall checks a lot of boxes. No, seriously, he checks all of the boxes the Steelers look for in a receiver, according to Alex Kozora’s study for Steelers Depot.

Pearsall is a tough, dependable receiver who is a strong route runner. He has great hands, too, with just 4 career drops in college. After trading away Diontae Johnson this offseason, the Steelers have a major need at receiver, especially one that profiles as a true X and can run the full route tree. That’s Pearsall.

Steelers Depot’s Ross McCorkle compared him to current Panthers’ receiver Adam Thielen in his scouting report, which raises some eyebrows. A strong route runner with great hands opposite George Pickens would be quite a fun pairing overall. It helps that the Steelers hosted him for a pre-draft visit too, showing significant interest in the Florida product.

Others Considered: Andru Phillips, CB, Kentucky; Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia; Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan

Previous Selection: Ruke Okhorhoro, DL, Clemson (Version 1.0), Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan (Version 2.0), Kris Jenkins, DL, Michigan (Version 3.0)

Ricky Pearsall scouting report

ROUND THREE (84TH OVERALL) – MAX MELTON, CB, RUTGERS — 5117, 187 LBS.

Analysis: Another key pre-draft visitor and another position of need for the Steelers. It also helps that Rutgers cornerback Max Melton checks the NFL bloodlines box as the younger brother of Green Bay receiver Bo Melton.

After acquiring cornerback Donte Jackson via trade in the Johnson swap with Carolina, the Steelers still have a glaring need at cornerback. Melton brings good size and elite-level athleticism. He can play inside or outside, plays physical and has a willingness to come downhill and dish out some hits against the run.

Melton had a terrific Combine showing, clocking a 4.39 40-yard dash while jumping 40.5 inches in the vert and 11’4″ in the broad. He would be a solid No. 3 corner early in his career with some special teams abilities, and could develop into a key No. 2 opposite Joey Porter Jr. long term.

Others Considered: Roger Rosengarten, OT, Washington; Jermaine Burton, WR, Alabama; Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami (FL)

Previous Selection: Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, OC, Georgia (Version 1.0); Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky (Version 2.0); Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky (Version 3.0)

Max Melton scouting report

ROUND THREE (98TH OVERALL) — MAASON SMITH, DL, LSU — 6051, 306 LBS.

Analysis: Throughout the pre-draft process, one comparison has stuck out in a major way to me, that being LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith to former Steelers’ defensive end Stephon Tuitt. The build, play style and overall demeanor are all very similar. So, too, are the testing numbers.

With the defensive line getting older with Cameron Heyward 35 years old and Larry Ogunjobi at 30 years old, and not much youth in the trenches defensively outside of Keeanu Benton and DeMarvin Leal, the Steelers need to keep adding to the position. Enter Smith.

Steelers’ defensive line coach Karl Dunbar attended only the LSU Pro Day on the circuit, so there is one dot to connect there, and then the fact that Smith visited Pittsburgh for a pre-draft visit is another.

Prior to the 2023 season, Smith was considered a potential first-round pick even after missing nearly all of the 2022 season with a torn ACL. Smith had just 2.5 sacks this season, but the physical traits and the athleticism are very intriguing. Being able to sit and learn behind Cameron Heyward could do wonders for him.

Others Considered: Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami (FL); Austin Booker, EDGE, Kansas; Michael Hall Jr., DL, Ohio State

Previous Selection: None; pick acquired in Kenny Pickett trade (Version 1.0), Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, OC, Georgia (Version 2.0), Hunter Nourzad, OC, Penn State (Version 3.0)

Maason Smith scouting report

ROUND FOUR (119TH OVERALL) – HUNTER NOURZAD, OC, PENN STATE — 6031, 317 LBS.

Analysis: I know waiting this long to address the center position is going to upset many that read this, and rightfully so. But outside of reaching on a center in the first round at No. 20 overall, or trading away a pick or two to move up in the second round to land one, there was just no real way to address the position comfortably unless I waited.

The league simply doesn’t value centers all that much, at least from a draft capital standpoint, so I think in a deep and talented center class, some Day One starter centers will slide in the draft. Penn State’s Hunter Nourzad is one of those guys. He was a recent pre-draft visit for the Steelers and had some interaction with Pittsburgh at the East-West Shrine Bowl, while also having an informal meeting with Pittsburgh at the Combine.

A former guard at Cornell, Nourzad transferred to Penn State for the 2022 season and then started 21 games at center in the Big Ten. He’s on the smaller side overall, but he’s a terrific athlete on the interior and would fit well in Arthur Smith’s scheme. Having that type of guy who can move at the center position in space will do wonders in the run game.

He’s not the biggest name, but he’s incredibly undervalued in the class, and could be an outstanding mid-late round gem.

Others Considered: Tahj Washington, WR, USC; Tykee Smith, S, Georgia; Luke McCaffrey, WR, Rice

Previous Selection: Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State (Version 1.0), Maason Smith, DL, LSU (Version 2.0), Cam Hart, CB, Notre Dame (Version 3.0)

Hunter Nourzad scouting report

ROUND SIX (178TH OVERALL) – STEELE CHAMBERS, ILB, OHIO STATE — 6004, 223 LBS.

Analysis: Even after signing Patrick Queen in free agency, the Steelers still have a need at the inside linebacker position with Cole Holcomb’s status in his return from a knee injury uncertain, and Elandon Roberts entering the final year of his contract with the Steelers.

Inside linebackers coach Aaron Curry hit the scouting trail this offseason and got a good look at four linebackers up close: Ohio State’s Tommy Eichenberg and Steele Chambers, North Carolina’s Cedric Gray and Kentucky’s Trevin Wallace. Chances are high that the Steelers pick one of those four.

In this scenario, I lean towards Chambers, a former running back at Ohio State who converted to linebacker and had a solid career. He has good size and athleticism for the position, and processes very well. He has a motor that burns hot and is still developing at the position.

Plus, the Steelers just have to land a player with the name Steele in the draft, no?

Others Considered: Dillon Johnson, RB, Washington; Jaheim Bell, TE/H-Back, FSU; Decamerion Richardson, CB, Mississippi State

Previous Selections: None; pick acquired in swap with Carolina Panthers (Version 1.0), Ryan Watts, DB, Texas (Version 2.0), Ryan Watts, DB, Texas (Version 3.0)

Steele Chambers scouting report

ROUND SIX (195TH OVERALL) – RYAN WATTS, DB, TEXAS — 6027, 208 LBS.

Analysis: I can safely label Texas DB Ryan Watts as one of “my guys” in this draft class. He had a strong week at the East-West Shrine Bowl in Dallas, had an impressive Combine, held a formal meeting with the Steelers, and then when I put on the tape, I was very intriguing with his size, athleticism and physicality.

He checks a lot of boxes and could be a really solid fit as that hybrid corner/safety player for the Steelers. He was a safety coming out of high school and moved to corner, but got some work in the pre-draft process at safety to give teams a look there, too.

Watts just feels like a Steeler. He carries himself well, is a smart person and player, and brings high character. Double dipping in the secondary over receiver was tough to get to, but I just couldn’t pass up the value and versatility of Watts with the final pick of the draft for the Steelers.

Others Considered: Travis Clayton, OT, International Pathway Program; Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, WR, Georgia; Jaden Crumedy, DL, Mississippi State

Previous Selection: Joshua Cephus, WR, UTSA (Version 1.0), Trevin Wallace, LB, Kentucky (Version 2.0), Jordan Whittington, WR, Texas (Version 3.0)

Ryan Watts scouting report