Study: What The Pittsburgh Steelers Look For In Drafting Wide Receivers (2024)

Continuing our Pittsburgh Steelers “what the team looks for” study by determining benchmarks of draft picks over the Mike Tomlin era, 2007 to today. Monday, we checked out the offensive tackles and the names who fit, including Notre Dame’s Blake Fisher.
Based on your feedback to that post, I’m looking at wide receivers. A big need for the team that they’re likely to address the position within the top three rounds of this year’s draft. As always, we’re listing out the receivers drafted throughout the Tomlin era. Below, we’ll determine our criteria and see which prospects this year apply.
2022: GEORGE PICKENS
Height: 6032
Weight: 200
40 Time: 4.47
Vertical: 34.5
Broad: 10’5″
Short Shuttle: DNP
Three-Cone: DNP
Bench: DNP
Hand Size: 9 3/8″
2022: CALVIN AUSTIN III
Height: 5076
Weight: 170
40 Time: 4.32
Vertical: 39
Broad: 11’3″
Short Shuttle: 4.07
Three-Cone: 6.65
Bench: 11
Hand Size: 9 1/4
2020: CHASE CLAYPOOL
Height: 6042
Weight: 238
40 Time: 4.42
Vertical: 40.5″
Broad: 10’6″
Short Shuttle: DNP
Three-Cone: DNP
Bench: 19
Hand Size: 9 7/8″
2019: DIONTAE JOHNSON
Height: 5104
Weight: 183
40 Time: 4.53
Vertical: 33.5″
Broad: 10’3″
Short Shuttle: 4.45
Three-Cone: 7.09
Bench: 15
Hand Size: 9″
2018: JAMES WASHINGTON
Height: 5110
Weight: 213
40 Time: 4.54
Vertical: 34.5″
Broad: 10’0″
Short Shuttle: 4.32
Three-Cone: 7.11
Bench: 14
Hand Size: 9 3/4″
2017: JUJU SMITH-SCHUSTER
Height: 6012
Weight: 215
40 Time: 4.54
Vertical: 33.5″
Broad: 10’3″
Short Shuttle: N/A
Three-Cone: N/A
Bench: 15
Hand Size: 10 1/2″
2016: DEMARCUS AYERS
Height: 5093
Weight: 182
40 Time: 4.72
Vertical: 35″
Broad: 10’3”
Short Shuttle N/A
Three-Cone: N/A
Bench: N/A
Hand Size: 9 1/4″
2015: SAMMIE COATES
Height: 6012
Weight: 212
40 Time: 4.43
Vertical: 41.5″
Broad: 10’11”
Short Shuttle 4.06
Three-Cone: 6.98
Bench: 23
Hand Size: 9 3/8″
2014: MARTAVIS BRYANT
Height: 6036
Weight: 211
40 Time: 4.42
Vertical: 39″
Broad: 10’4″
Short Shuttle 4.15
Three-Cone: 7.18
Bench: 16
Hand Size: 9 1/2″
2013: MARKUS WHEATON
Height: 5110
Weight: 189
40 Time: 4.45
Vertical: 37″
Broad: 10’0″
Short Shuttle 4.02
Three-Cone: 6.80
Bench: 20
Hand Size: 9 1/8″
JUSTIN BROWN
Height: 6031
Weight: 207
40 Time: 4.60
Vertical: 30.5″
Broad: 9’9″
Short Shuttle N/A
Three-Cone: N/A
Bench: 8
Hand Size: 9 5/8″
2012: TONEY CLEMONS
Height: 6021
Weight: 210
40 Time: 4.40
Vertical: 36″
Broad: 10’8″
Short Shuttle N/A
Three-Cone: N/A
Bench: 11
Hand Size: 9 1/2″
2010: EMMANUEL SANDERS
Height: 5107
Weight: 186
40 Time: 4.41
Vertical: 39.5″
Broad: 10’6″
Short Shuttle 4.10
Three-Cone: 6.64
Bench: 12
Hand Size: 9 1/4″
ANTONIO BROWN
Height: 5101
Weight: 186
40 Time: 4.57
Vertical: 33.5″
Broad: 8’9″
Short Shuttle 4.18
Three-Cone: 6.98
Bench: 13
Hand Size: 9″
2009: MIKE WALLACE
Height: 6003
Weight: 199
40 Time: 4.33
Vertical: 40″
Broad: 10’9″
Short Shuttle 4.27
Three-Cone: 6.90
Bench: 14
Hand Size: 9″
2008: LIMAS SWEED
Height: 6037
Weight: 215
40 Time: 4.55
Vertical: 37.5″
Broad: 10’8″
Short Shuttle N/A
Three-Cone: N/A
Bench: N/A
Hand Size: 9 1/2″
2007: DALLAS BAKER
Height: 6031
Weight: 208
40 Time: 4.49
Vertical: 36″
Broad: 10’9″
Short Shuttle 4.19
Three-Cone: 6.69
Bench: N/A
Hand Size: 10 1/8″
With no wide receivers drafted in 2023, our criteria remains the same. It is:
Height: 5’10+ (15 of 17 players drafted)
Weight: 180+ (16 of 17)
Hand Size: 9+ (17 of 17)
Bench: 10+ (12 of 13)
40 Time: 4.55 (14 of 17)
Vert: 33+(16 of 17)
Broad: 10’0″+ (15 of 17)
Short Shuttle: 4.30 or better (8 of 10)
Three-Cone: 7.10 or better (8 of 10)
Two Combine-invited wide receivers for the 2024 NFL Draft check every single one of those boxes.
|Name/School
|Height
|Weight
|Hand Size
|Bench
|40 Time
|Vert
|Broad
|SS
|3-Cone
|Ricky Pearsall/Florida
|6010
|189
|9 1/4
|17
|4.41
|42″
|10’9″
|4.05
|6.64
|Jordan Whittington/Texas
|6005
|205
|10
|18
|4.46
|36
|10’0”
|4.12
|6.80
Pittsburgh’s shown plenty of interest in Pearsall, bringing him in for a pre-draft visit. He’s likely a Day Two selection with questions about if he’ll slide to No. 51. Whittington is the other Texas wide receiver, overshadowed by teammates AD Mitchell and Xavier Worthy. Whittington profiles as a big slot with high effort who could be drafted late on Day Three.
Several prospects missed in just one category.
One Box Away
Ryan Flournoy/SE Missouri State – Short Shuttle (4.37)
Luke McCaffrey/Rice – Bench (DNP)
Ladd McConkey/Georgia – Hand (8 5/8)
Jalen McMillan/Washington – Bench (DNP)
Rome Odunze/Washington – Bench (DNP)
Malik Washington/Virginia – Height (5084)
Pittsburgh has brought in two of them in McCaffrey and McConkey. Odunze is one of the top receivers in football, while McMillan is a solid prospect in his own right. Flournoy is a top small-school sleeper, while Washington plays big for his size, though the Steelers haven’t shown much public interest in him.