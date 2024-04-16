Study: What The Pittsburgh Steelers Look For In Drafting Wide Receivers (2024)

Continuing our Pittsburgh Steelers “what the team looks for” study by determining benchmarks of draft picks over the Mike Tomlin era, 2007 to today. Monday, we checked out the offensive tackles and the names who fit, including Notre Dame’s Blake Fisher.

Based on your feedback to that post, I’m looking at wide receivers. A big need for the team that they’re likely to address the position within the top three rounds of this year’s draft. As always, we’re listing out the receivers drafted throughout the Tomlin era. Below, we’ll determine our criteria and see which prospects this year apply.

2022: GEORGE PICKENS

Height: 6032

Weight: 200

40 Time: 4.47

Vertical: 34.5

Broad: 10’5″

Short Shuttle: DNP

Three-Cone: DNP

Bench: DNP

Hand Size: 9 3/8″

2022: CALVIN AUSTIN III

Height: 5076

Weight: 170

40 Time: 4.32

Vertical: 39

Broad: 11’3″

Short Shuttle: 4.07

Three-Cone: 6.65

Bench: 11

Hand Size: 9 1/4

2020: CHASE CLAYPOOL

Height: 6042

Weight: 238

40 Time: 4.42

Vertical: 40.5″

Broad: 10’6″

Short Shuttle: DNP

Three-Cone: DNP

Bench: 19

Hand Size: 9 7/8″

2019: DIONTAE JOHNSON

Height: 5104

Weight: 183

40 Time: 4.53

Vertical: 33.5″

Broad: 10’3″

Short Shuttle: 4.45

Three-Cone: 7.09

Bench: 15

Hand Size: 9″

2018: JAMES WASHINGTON

Height: 5110

Weight: 213

40 Time: 4.54

Vertical: 34.5″

Broad: 10’0″

Short Shuttle: 4.32

Three-Cone: 7.11

Bench: 14

Hand Size: 9 3/4″

2017: JUJU SMITH-SCHUSTER

Height: 6012

Weight: 215

40 Time: 4.54

Vertical: 33.5″

Broad: 10’3″

Short Shuttle: N/A

Three-Cone: N/A

Bench: 15

Hand Size: 10 1/2″

2016: DEMARCUS AYERS

Height: 5093

Weight: 182

40 Time: 4.72

Vertical: 35″

Broad: 10’3”

Short Shuttle N/A

Three-Cone: N/A

Bench: N/A

Hand Size: 9 1/4″

2015: SAMMIE COATES

Height: 6012

Weight: 212

40 Time: 4.43

Vertical: 41.5″

Broad: 10’11”

Short Shuttle 4.06

Three-Cone: 6.98

Bench: 23

Hand Size: 9 3/8″

2014: MARTAVIS BRYANT

Height: 6036

Weight: 211

40 Time: 4.42

Vertical: 39″

Broad: 10’4″

Short Shuttle 4.15

Three-Cone: 7.18

Bench: 16

Hand Size: 9 1/2″

2013: MARKUS WHEATON

Height: 5110

Weight: 189

40 Time: 4.45

Vertical: 37″

Broad: 10’0″

Short Shuttle 4.02

Three-Cone: 6.80

Bench: 20

Hand Size: 9 1/8″

JUSTIN BROWN

Height: 6031

Weight: 207

40 Time: 4.60

Vertical: 30.5″

Broad: 9’9″

Short Shuttle N/A

Three-Cone: N/A

Bench: 8

Hand Size: 9 5/8″

2012: TONEY CLEMONS

Height: 6021

Weight: 210

40 Time: 4.40

Vertical: 36″

Broad: 10’8″

Short Shuttle N/A

Three-Cone: N/A

Bench: 11

Hand Size: 9 1/2″

2010: EMMANUEL SANDERS

Height: 5107

Weight: 186

40 Time: 4.41

Vertical: 39.5″

Broad: 10’6″

Short Shuttle 4.10

Three-Cone: 6.64

Bench: 12

Hand Size: 9 1/4″

ANTONIO BROWN

Height: 5101

Weight: 186

40 Time: 4.57

Vertical: 33.5″

Broad: 8’9″

Short Shuttle 4.18

Three-Cone: 6.98

Bench: 13

Hand Size: 9″

2009: MIKE WALLACE

Height: 6003

Weight: 199

40 Time: 4.33

Vertical: 40″

Broad: 10’9″

Short Shuttle 4.27

Three-Cone: 6.90

Bench: 14

Hand Size: 9″

2008: LIMAS SWEED

Height: 6037

Weight: 215

40 Time: 4.55

Vertical: 37.5″

Broad: 10’8″

Short Shuttle N/A

Three-Cone: N/A

Bench: N/A

Hand Size: 9 1/2″

2007: DALLAS BAKER

Height: 6031

Weight: 208

40 Time: 4.49

Vertical: 36″

Broad: 10’9″

Short Shuttle 4.19

Three-Cone: 6.69

Bench: N/A

Hand Size: 10 1/8″

With no wide receivers drafted in 2023, our criteria remains the same. It is:

Height: 5’10+ (15 of 17 players drafted)

Weight: 180+ (16 of 17)

Hand Size: 9+ (17 of 17)

Bench: 10+ (12 of 13)

40 Time: 4.55 (14 of 17)

Vert: 33+(16 of 17)

Broad: 10’0″+ (15 of 17)

Short Shuttle: 4.30 or better (8 of 10)

Three-Cone: 7.10 or better (8 of 10)

Two Combine-invited wide receivers for the 2024 NFL Draft check every single one of those boxes.

Name/School Height Weight Hand Size Bench 40 Time Vert Broad SS 3-Cone Ricky Pearsall/Florida 6010 189 9 1/4 17 4.41 42″ 10’9″ 4.05 6.64 Jordan Whittington/Texas 6005 205 10 18 4.46 36 10’0” 4.12 6.80

Pittsburgh’s shown plenty of interest in Pearsall, bringing him in for a pre-draft visit. He’s likely a Day Two selection with questions about if he’ll slide to No. 51. Whittington is the other Texas wide receiver, overshadowed by teammates AD Mitchell and Xavier Worthy. Whittington profiles as a big slot with high effort who could be drafted late on Day Three.

Several prospects missed in just one category.

One Box Away

Ryan Flournoy/SE Missouri State – Short Shuttle (4.37)

Luke McCaffrey/Rice – Bench (DNP)

Ladd McConkey/Georgia – Hand (8 5/8)

Jalen McMillan/Washington – Bench (DNP)

Rome Odunze/Washington – Bench (DNP)

Malik Washington/Virginia – Height (5084)

Pittsburgh has brought in two of them in McCaffrey and McConkey. Odunze is one of the top receivers in football, while McMillan is a solid prospect in his own right. Flournoy is a top small-school sleeper, while Washington plays big for his size, though the Steelers haven’t shown much public interest in him.