‘You Got A Pissed Off Player’: Ryan Watts Sends Message To Steelers Nation

Ryan Watts is thrilled to be drafted and excited to be a Pittsburgh Steeler. But he hasn’t forgotten about the 194 players drafted ahead of him. And he’s bringing a Texas-sized chip on his shoulder to the NFL.

Watts shared this Instagram video detailing his pre-draft process from training to the Combine to draft day. He had to sit through Thursday and Friday, the first three rounds, before hoping to hear his name called before the 257th pick came in. Pittsburgh snagged him with their final sixth-round selection at No. 195, a moment and phone call captured by Watt’s team.

“Yes, sir, I’m good. I’m ready to go right now, Coach,” Watts tells Mike Tomlin, who called him with the news. “You got a pissed-off player.”

A transfer from Ohio State, Watts spent his final two seasons at Texas. In 2023, he recorded 38 tackles with three pass deflections. What he lacked in top-end production, he made up for in traits. Standing in at nearly 6-3 and over 200 pounds with 34 1/2-inch arms, he has the look of a new-age Steelers’ corner, though some have speculated the NFL will move him to safety. He was the only corner to check every box of our “look for” study.

“We’re excited about having you, man,” Tomlin can be heard on the other end of the phone. “Congratulations to you and your family.”

Ryan Watts was the only defensive back the team drafted this past weekend. With questionable depth and open spots, he’ll have a chance to stick to the 53-man roster, especially if he can play well on special teams.

In the video, Watts turned to the camera, acknowledging getting drafted is just the first step.

“The wait went long but man, I’m thankful, bro. They say you made it, but I ain’t made it yet. I still got a lot more. I ain’t made it yet.”

Later on, he sent Steelers’ Nation a message.

“Steelers Nation, I want ya’ll to know you’ll get the best out of me. Everyday. And I’m extremely grateful for this opportunity. Every day, I’m going to be pitting the odds to the test. Believe that.”

Sixth-round picks have a climb to the roster, and many begin their careers on the practice squad. But Ryan Watts is going in hungry and grateful, an important combination to begin his NFL career.