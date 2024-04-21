Study: What The Pittsburgh Steelers Look For Drafting Cornerbacks (2024)

For one final time this 2024 draft season, we’re going through our Pittsburgh Steelers “what they look for” study, using draft benchmarks to determine who the team might be interested in drafting this year.
Our last group are the cornerbacks, a position of need the team could address on the outside or in the slot. We’ll look at all the draft picks of the Mike Tomlin era, set our criteria, and see who from this year’s class fits the best.
2023: Joey Porter Jr.
Height: 6024
Weight: 198
Arm Length: 34″
Hand Size: 10″
40 Time: 4.46
Vertical: 37.5″
Broad Jump: 10’11”
Short Shuttle: N/A
Three-Cone: N/A
Cory Trice Jr.
Height: 6033
Weight: 205
Arm Length: 32 3/8″
Hand Size: 9 3/4″
40 Time: 4.47
Vertical: 35.5″
Broad Jump: 11’0″
Short Shuttle: 4.06
Three-Cone: 6.70
2019: JUSTIN LAYNE
Height: 6016
Weight: 192
Arm Length: 33″
Hand Size: 9 1/4″
40 Time: 4.51
Vertical: 37.5″
Broad Jump: 11’2″
Short Shuttle: 4.09
Three-Cone: 6.90
2017: CAM SUTTON
Height: 5110
Weight: 188
Arm Length: 30″
Hand Size: 8 1/4″
40 Time: 4.52
Vertical: 34″
Broad Jump: 10’0″
Short Shuttle: N/A
Three-Cone: 6.81
BRIAN ALLEN
Height: 6027
Weight: 215
Arm Length: 34″
Hand Size: 10″
40 Time: 4.43
Vertical: 38″
Broad Jump: 10’7″
Short Shuttle: 4.34
Three-Cone: 6.64
2016: ARTIE BURNS
Height: 5117
Weight: 193
Arm Length: 33 1/4″
Hand Size: 9 1/2″
40 Time: 4.46
Vertical: 33″
Broad Jump: 10’4″
Short Shuttle: N/A
Three-Cone: N/A
2015: SENQUEZ GOLSON
Height: 5085
Weight: 176
Arm Length: 29 3/4″
Hand Size: 9 3/8″
40 Time: 4.46
Vertical: 33.5″
Broad Jump: 10’0″
Short Shuttle: 4.20
Three-Cone: 6.81
DORAN GRANT
Height: 5102
Weight: 200
Arm Length: 30 1/4″
Hand Size: 9 3/8″
40 Time: 4.44
Vertical: 35.5″
Broad Jump: 10’5″
Short Shuttle: 4.33
Three-Cone: N/A
2014: SHAQ RICHARDSON
Height: 6001
Weight: 194
Arm Length: 32″
Hand Size: N/A
40 Time: N/A
Vertical: 38.5″
Broad Jump: 10’7″
Short Shuttle: N/A
Three-Cone: N/A
2013: TERRY HAWTHORNE
Height: 5116
Weight: 195
Arm Length: 31 1/4″
Hand Size: 8 7/8″
40 Time: 4.44
Vertical: 35.5″
Broad Jump: 9’8″
Short Shuttle: N/A
Three-Cone: N/A
2012: TERRENCE FREDERICK
Height: 5100
Weight: 187
Arm Length: 31 1/8″
Hand Size: 9 1/8″
40 Time: 4.54
Vertical: 35″
Broad Jump: 10’1″
Short Shuttle: 4.03
Three-Cone: 6.59
2011: CURTIS BROWN
Height: 5115
Weight: 185
Arm Length: 32 1/4″
Hand Size: 9 1/2″
40 Time: 4.54
Vertical: 39.5″
Broad Jump: 10’6″
Short Shuttle: 4.00
Three-Cone: 6.59
CORTEZ ALLEN
Height: 6012
Weight: 197
Arm Length: 32 1/4″
Hand Size: 8 5/8″
40 Time: 4.53
Vertical: 37.5″
Broad Jump: 10’9″
Short Shuttle: 4.01
Three-Cone: 6.76
2010: CREZDON BUTLER
Height: 5116
Weight: 191
Arm Length: 32″
Hand Size: 8 3/4″
40 Time: 4.49
Vertical: 39.5″
Broad Jump: 10’1″
Short Shuttle: 4.23
Three-Cone: 7.08
2009: KEENAN LEWIS
Height: 6007
Weight: 208
Arm Length: 32 3/4″
Hand Size: 9 3/4″
40 Time: 4.55
Vertical: 38.5″
Broad Jump: 10’10”
Short Shuttle: N/A
Three-Cone: N/A
JOE BURNETT
Height: 5093
Weight: 192
Arm Length: N/A
Hand Size: N/A
40 Time: 4.62
Vertical: 35.5″
Broad Jump: 9’10”
Short Shuttle: 4.25
Three-Cone: 6.68
2007: WILLIAM GAY
Height: 5101
Weight: 187
Arm Length: 31″
Hand Size: 9 1/2″
40 Time: N/A
Vertical: 38.5″
Broad Jump: 9’10”
Short Shuttle: N/A
Three-Cone: N/A
With the Steelers drafting their first two true corners in the past three years, Porter and Trice, we have new criteria to examine. And it has shifted.
Height 5’11″+ (12 of 16)
190 pounds (12 of 16)
31+ inch arms (12 of 15)
4.55 40 or lower (13 of 14)
35+ inch vertical (14 of 16)
10’0″+ inch broad (13 of 16)
4.35 short shuttle (6 of 7)
6.90 three cone (6 of 7)
The size requirements have grown, 5-10 to 5-11, while the weight benchmark has gone up from 185 to 190 pounds. The vertical benchmark has also increased by two inches from a 33-inch jump to 35. Everything else remains the same. With that, here’s who fits.
All Boxes Checked
|Name/School
|Height
|Weight
|Arm Length
|40 Time
|Vert
|Broad
|SS
|3 Cone
|Ryan Watts/Texas
|6027
|208
|34
|4.53
|40.5
|10’5″
|4.13
|6.82
Watts is the only name to check every box. The Steelers have shown some interest in him but he’s still viewed as a late round selection, though an intriguing one.
Let’s look at the players who missed in just one category.
One Box Away
Terrion Arnold/Alabama – Weight (189)
Cam Hart/Notre Dame – Three Cone (7.12)
Isaiah Johnson/Syracuse – 40 Time (4.66)
Elijah Jones/Boston College – Three Cone (7.07)
Only four on this list. Arnold missed the weight by one pound. Hart has the size and length in the same scope as Porter and Trice. Unfortunately, the shuttle drills eliminated many names either because they didn’t participate or the relatively high bar with the 6.90 three cone. There has been a pretty strong correlation with the team drafting corners with excellent three cone times though many of their picks didn’t participate. For next year, I may even eliminate those drills knowing that many selections didn’t even run the three cone. It results in our final “look for” study feeling pretty empty.
Previous ‘What They Look For’ Studies
Offensive Tackle
Wide Receiver
Defensive End
Inside Linebacker
Interior Offensive Line