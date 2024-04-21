Study: What The Pittsburgh Steelers Look For Drafting Cornerbacks (2024)

For one final time this 2024 draft season, we’re going through our Pittsburgh Steelers “what they look for” study, using draft benchmarks to determine who the team might be interested in drafting this year.

Our last group are the cornerbacks, a position of need the team could address on the outside or in the slot. We’ll look at all the draft picks of the Mike Tomlin era, set our criteria, and see who from this year’s class fits the best.

2023: Joey Porter Jr.

Height: 6024

Weight: 198

Arm Length: 34″

Hand Size: 10″

40 Time: 4.46

Vertical: 37.5″

Broad Jump: 10’11”

Short Shuttle: N/A

Three-Cone: N/A

Cory Trice Jr.

Height: 6033

Weight: 205

Arm Length: 32 3/8″

Hand Size: 9 3/4″

40 Time: 4.47

Vertical: 35.5″

Broad Jump: 11’0″

Short Shuttle: 4.06

Three-Cone: 6.70

2019: JUSTIN LAYNE

Height: 6016

Weight: 192

Arm Length: 33″

Hand Size: 9 1/4″

40 Time: 4.51

Vertical: 37.5″

Broad Jump: 11’2″

Short Shuttle: 4.09

Three-Cone: 6.90

2017: CAM SUTTON

Height: 5110

Weight: 188

Arm Length: 30″

Hand Size: 8 1/4″

40 Time: 4.52

Vertical: 34″

Broad Jump: 10’0″

Short Shuttle: N/A

Three-Cone: 6.81

BRIAN ALLEN

Height: 6027

Weight: 215

Arm Length: 34″

Hand Size: 10″

40 Time: 4.43

Vertical: 38″

Broad Jump: 10’7″

Short Shuttle: 4.34

Three-Cone: 6.64

2016: ARTIE BURNS

Height: 5117

Weight: 193

Arm Length: 33 1/4″

Hand Size: 9 1/2″

40 Time: 4.46

Vertical: 33″

Broad Jump: 10’4″

Short Shuttle: N/A

Three-Cone: N/A

2015: SENQUEZ GOLSON

Height: 5085

Weight: 176

Arm Length: 29 3/4″

Hand Size: 9 3/8″

40 Time: 4.46

Vertical: 33.5″

Broad Jump: 10’0″

Short Shuttle: 4.20

Three-Cone: 6.81

DORAN GRANT

Height: 5102

Weight: 200

Arm Length: 30 1/4″

Hand Size: 9 3/8″

40 Time: 4.44

Vertical: 35.5″

Broad Jump: 10’5″

Short Shuttle: 4.33

Three-Cone: N/A

2014: SHAQ RICHARDSON

Height: 6001

Weight: 194

Arm Length: 32″

Hand Size: N/A

40 Time: N/A

Vertical: 38.5″

Broad Jump: 10’7″

Short Shuttle: N/A

Three-Cone: N/A

2013: TERRY HAWTHORNE

Height: 5116

Weight: 195

Arm Length: 31 1/4″

Hand Size: 8 7/8″

40 Time: 4.44

Vertical: 35.5″

Broad Jump: 9’8″

Short Shuttle: N/A

Three-Cone: N/A

2012: TERRENCE FREDERICK

Height: 5100

Weight: 187

Arm Length: 31 1/8″

Hand Size: 9 1/8″

40 Time: 4.54

Vertical: 35″

Broad Jump: 10’1″

Short Shuttle: 4.03

Three-Cone: 6.59

2011: CURTIS BROWN

Height: 5115

Weight: 185

Arm Length: 32 1/4″

Hand Size: 9 1/2″

40 Time: 4.54

Vertical: 39.5″

Broad Jump: 10’6″

Short Shuttle: 4.00

Three-Cone: 6.59

CORTEZ ALLEN

Height: 6012

Weight: 197

Arm Length: 32 1/4″

Hand Size: 8 5/8″

40 Time: 4.53

Vertical: 37.5″

Broad Jump: 10’9″

Short Shuttle: 4.01

Three-Cone: 6.76

2010: CREZDON BUTLER

Height: 5116

Weight: 191

Arm Length: 32″

Hand Size: 8 3/4″

40 Time: 4.49

Vertical: 39.5″

Broad Jump: 10’1″

Short Shuttle: 4.23

Three-Cone: 7.08

2009: KEENAN LEWIS

Height: 6007

Weight: 208

Arm Length: 32 3/4″

Hand Size: 9 3/4″

40 Time: 4.55

Vertical: 38.5″

Broad Jump: 10’10”

Short Shuttle: N/A

Three-Cone: N/A

JOE BURNETT

Height: 5093

Weight: 192

Arm Length: N/A

Hand Size: N/A

40 Time: 4.62

Vertical: 35.5″

Broad Jump: 9’10”

Short Shuttle: 4.25

Three-Cone: 6.68

2007: WILLIAM GAY

Height: 5101

Weight: 187

Arm Length: 31″

Hand Size: 9 1/2″

40 Time: N/A

Vertical: 38.5″

Broad Jump: 9’10”

Short Shuttle: N/A

Three-Cone: N/A

With the Steelers drafting their first two true corners in the past three years, Porter and Trice, we have new criteria to examine. And it has shifted.

Height 5’11″+ (12 of 16)

190 pounds (12 of 16)

31+ inch arms (12 of 15)

4.55 40 or lower (13 of 14)

35+ inch vertical (14 of 16)

10’0″+ inch broad (13 of 16)

4.35 short shuttle (6 of 7)

6.90 three cone (6 of 7)

The size requirements have grown, 5-10 to 5-11, while the weight benchmark has gone up from 185 to 190 pounds. The vertical benchmark has also increased by two inches from a 33-inch jump to 35. Everything else remains the same. With that, here’s who fits.

All Boxes Checked

Name/School Height Weight Arm Length 40 Time Vert Broad SS 3 Cone Ryan Watts/Texas 6027 208 34 4.53 40.5 10’5″ 4.13 6.82

Watts is the only name to check every box. The Steelers have shown some interest in him but he’s still viewed as a late round selection, though an intriguing one.

Let’s look at the players who missed in just one category.

One Box Away

Terrion Arnold/Alabama – Weight (189)

Cam Hart/Notre Dame – Three Cone (7.12)

Isaiah Johnson/Syracuse – 40 Time (4.66)

Elijah Jones/Boston College – Three Cone (7.07)

Only four on this list. Arnold missed the weight by one pound. Hart has the size and length in the same scope as Porter and Trice. Unfortunately, the shuttle drills eliminated many names either because they didn’t participate or the relatively high bar with the 6.90 three cone. There has been a pretty strong correlation with the team drafting corners with excellent three cone times though many of their picks didn’t participate. For next year, I may even eliminate those drills knowing that many selections didn’t even run the three cone. It results in our final “look for” study feeling pretty empty.

