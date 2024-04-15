Study: What The Steelers Look For In Drafting Offensive Tackles (2024)

TONY HILLS

Height: 6051

Weight: 309

Arm Length: N/A

Hand Size: N/A

Bench: 24

40 Time: DNP

Ten Split: DNP

Vertical: DNP

Broad Jump: DNP

Short Shuttle: DNP

Three-Cone: DNP

MARCUS GILBERT

Height: 6061

Weight: 330

Arm Length: 33 1/2

Hand Size: 9 3/4

Bench: 30

40 Time: 5.46

Ten Split: 1.93

Vertical: 30.5

Broad Jump: 8’2″

Short Shuttle: 5.02

Three-Cone: DNP

MIKE ADAMS

Height: 6072

Weight: 323

Arm Length: 34

Hand Size: 10 7/8

Bench: 21

40 Time: 5.40

Ten Split: 1.83

Vertical: 28.5

Broad Jump: 8’4″

Short Shuttle: 4.95

Three-Cone: 7.94

KELVIN BEACHUM

Height: 6027

Weight: 303

Arm Length: 33 1/4

Hand Size: 9 3/8

Bench: 19

40 Time: 5.44

Ten Split: 1.85

Vertical: 28.5

Broad Jump: 8’5″

Short Shuttle: 4.80

Three-Cone: 7.79

JERALD HAWKINS

Height: 6055

Weight: 305

Arm Length: 34 1/4

Hand Size: 9 5/8

Bench: 23

40 Time: 5.23

Ten Split: 1.89

Vertical: 23.5

Broad Jump: 8’4″

Short Shuttle: 4.89

Three-Cone: 8.19

CHUKWUMA OKORAFOR

Height: 6060

Weight: 320

Arm Length: 34 1/2

Hand Size: 10 1/4

Bench: 20

40 Time: 5.31

Ten Split: 1.85

Vertical: 23.5

Broad Jump: 8’6″

Short Shuttle: 4.80

Three-Cone: 7.87

DERWIN GRAY

Height: 6044

Weight: 320

Arm Length: 34 3/8

Hand Size: 9 5/8

Bench: 26

40 Time: 5.26

Ten Split: 1.84

Vertical: 26

Broad Jump: 8’4″

Short Shuttle: 4.94

Three-Cone: 8.15

DAN MOORE, JR.

Height: 6055

Weight: 311

Arm Length: 34 1/2

Hand Size: 10 1/4

Bench: 28

40 Time: 5.21

Ten Split: 1.84

Vertical: 30.5

Broad Jump: 9’2″

Short Shuttle: 4.73

Three-Cone: 7.56

Broderick Jones

Height: 6053

Weight: 313

Arm Length: 34 3/4

Hand Size: 10 5/8

Bench: DNP

40 Time: 4.97

Ten Split: 1.67

Vertical: 30″

Broad Jump: 9’0″

Short Shuttle: DNP

Three-Cone: DNP

Though a bit debatable, Spencer Anderson played most of his preseason snaps as a guard. So, for the purposes of this study, we will classify him as a guard. Our 2024 criteria are as follows:

Offensive Tackle Criteria:

Height: 6050+ (7 of 9)

Weight: 305+ (8 of 10)

Arm Length: 33 1/2+ (7 of 8)

Hand Size: 9 1/2+ (7 of 8)

Bench: 20+ (6 of 7)

40 Time: 5.45 or better (7 of 8)

Ten Split: 1.90 or better (7 of 8)

Vertical: 23+ (7 of 7)

Broad Jump: 8’4″+ (7 of 8)

Short Shuttle: 4.95 or better (6 of 7)

Three-Cone: 8.15 or better (5 of 6)

Essentially, the Steelers want a little bit of size and length, and they don’t care about athleticism that much except for extreme negative outliers. Overall, our criteria stays the same. While there’s been an upward trend towards better athletes, the data isn’t quite strong enough to change our metrics. Perhaps by next year.

Of the Combine-invited prospects, three offensive tackles checked every single box.

Name/School Height Weight Arm Length Hand Size 40 Time/10 Split Bench Vert Broad SS 3 Cone Joe Alt/Notre Dame 6085 321 34 1/4 10 5.05/1.73 27 28 9’4″ 4.51 7.31 Frank Crum/Wyoming 6082 313 33 7/8 10 1/2 4.94/1.68 27 31.5 9’6″ 4.73 7.39 Blake Fisher/Notre Dame 6056 318 34 3/8 10 5.20/1.81 22 28 9’6″ 4.73 7.76

Alt is considered the top offensive tackle in his class and won’t be an option for Pittsburgh. Crum is a sleeper who starred at the Combine for his testing and long locks. Fisher is the most interesting name on the list, a young right tackle the team brought in for a pre-draft visit. He’s not “plug ‘n play” but someone worth keeping an eye on should Pittsburgh not address the position on Day One.

Six prospects missed in just one category. I always like to note those names, too.

ONE BOX AWAY

Javon Foster/Missouri – Bench (18)

Delmar Glaze/Maryland – Height (6041)

Garrett Greenfield/South Dakota State – Bench (DNP)

Patrick Paul/Houston – Broad (DNP)

Roger Rosengarten/Washington – Three Cone (DNP)

Walter Rouse/Oklahoma – Bench (DNP)

Foster is a sleeper tackle, while Greenfield is a tremendous athlete. Pittsburgh’s shown more interest in Washington’s Troy Fautanu, but Rosengarten has right tackle experience and is a plus athlete who almost certainly would’ve checked the three-cone box had he tested. Unfortunately, with more players opting out of full workouts, it’s harder for many to even qualify.

If you’re wondering about how and where the top tackles stacked up, here is some more information. Duke’s Graham Barton missed in length and didn’t test in the bench, vert, or broad, though I’m betting he would’ve passed there. Fautanu didn’t make the height requirement while not attempting the short shuttle or three-cone. Oregon State’s Taliese Fuaga missed the length box and didn’t test in bench or the shuttle drills. Alabama’s JC Latham didn’t test at all, while Georgia’s Amarius Mims didn’t bench or try the shuttle drills.

Let me know what position you’d like to see next. I’m thinking wide receiver, but I’ll listen to your feedback. Our goal is to hit all the main position groups before April 25.