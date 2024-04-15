Study: What The Steelers Look For In Drafting Offensive Tackles (2024)

We’re back with our annual “What the Pittsburgh Steelers look for” study, examining draft picks over the Mike Tomlin era to determine the team’s benchmarks at key positions. Essentially, seeing the minimum a prospect has to reach in either measurables or testing. Generally, it’s shown to have a decent track record in narrowing down the field and landing on prospects who eventually became Steelers’ picks.
Given the need and interest, we’ll start this series with offensive tackle but we’ll roll through other positions in the days leading up to the draft.
With that said, here are all the tackles drafted in the Mike Tomlin era from 2007 to the present. After that, we’ll look at our 2024 criteria and which prospects fit.
TONY HILLS
Height: 6051
Weight: 309
Arm Length: N/A
Hand Size: N/A
Bench: 24
40 Time: DNP
Ten Split: DNP
Vertical: DNP
Broad Jump: DNP
Short Shuttle: DNP
Three-Cone: DNP
MARCUS GILBERT
Height: 6061
Weight: 330
Arm Length: 33 1/2
Hand Size: 9 3/4
Bench: 30
40 Time: 5.46
Ten Split: 1.93
Vertical: 30.5
Broad Jump: 8’2″
Short Shuttle: 5.02
Three-Cone: DNP
MIKE ADAMS
Height: 6072
Weight: 323
Arm Length: 34
Hand Size: 10 7/8
Bench: 21
40 Time: 5.40
Ten Split: 1.83
Vertical: 28.5
Broad Jump: 8’4″
Short Shuttle: 4.95
Three-Cone: 7.94
KELVIN BEACHUM
Height: 6027
Weight: 303
Arm Length: 33 1/4
Hand Size: 9 3/8
Bench: 19
40 Time: 5.44
Ten Split: 1.85
Vertical: 28.5
Broad Jump: 8’5″
Short Shuttle: 4.80
Three-Cone: 7.79
JERALD HAWKINS
Height: 6055
Weight: 305
Arm Length: 34 1/4
Hand Size: 9 5/8
Bench: 23
40 Time: 5.23
Ten Split: 1.89
Vertical: 23.5
Broad Jump: 8’4″
Short Shuttle: 4.89
Three-Cone: 8.19
CHUKWUMA OKORAFOR
Height: 6060
Weight: 320
Arm Length: 34 1/2
Hand Size: 10 1/4
Bench: 20
40 Time: 5.31
Ten Split: 1.85
Vertical: 23.5
Broad Jump: 8’6″
Short Shuttle: 4.80
Three-Cone: 7.87
DERWIN GRAY
Height: 6044
Weight: 320
Arm Length: 34 3/8
Hand Size: 9 5/8
Bench: 26
40 Time: 5.26
Ten Split: 1.84
Vertical: 26
Broad Jump: 8’4″
Short Shuttle: 4.94
Three-Cone: 8.15
DAN MOORE, JR.
Height: 6055
Weight: 311
Arm Length: 34 1/2
Hand Size: 10 1/4
Bench: 28
40 Time: 5.21
Ten Split: 1.84
Vertical: 30.5
Broad Jump: 9’2″
Short Shuttle: 4.73
Three-Cone: 7.56
Broderick Jones
Height: 6053
Weight: 313
Arm Length: 34 3/4
Hand Size: 10 5/8
Bench: DNP
40 Time: 4.97
Ten Split: 1.67
Vertical: 30″
Broad Jump: 9’0″
Short Shuttle: DNP
Three-Cone: DNP
Though a bit debatable, Spencer Anderson played most of his preseason snaps as a guard. So, for the purposes of this study, we will classify him as a guard. Our 2024 criteria are as follows:
Offensive Tackle Criteria:
Height: 6050+ (7 of 9)
Weight: 305+ (8 of 10)
Arm Length: 33 1/2+ (7 of 8)
Hand Size: 9 1/2+ (7 of 8)
Bench: 20+ (6 of 7)
40 Time: 5.45 or better (7 of 8)
Ten Split: 1.90 or better (7 of 8)
Vertical: 23+ (7 of 7)
Broad Jump: 8’4″+ (7 of 8)
Short Shuttle: 4.95 or better (6 of 7)
Three-Cone: 8.15 or better (5 of 6)
Essentially, the Steelers want a little bit of size and length, and they don’t care about athleticism that much except for extreme negative outliers. Overall, our criteria stays the same. While there’s been an upward trend towards better athletes, the data isn’t quite strong enough to change our metrics. Perhaps by next year.
Of the Combine-invited prospects, three offensive tackles checked every single box.
|Name/School
|Height
|Weight
|Arm Length
|Hand Size
|40 Time/10 Split
|Bench
|Vert
|Broad
|SS
|3 Cone
|Joe Alt/Notre Dame
|6085
|321
|34 1/4
|10
|5.05/1.73
|27
|28
|9’4″
|4.51
|7.31
|Frank Crum/Wyoming
|6082
|313
|33 7/8
|10 1/2
|4.94/1.68
|27
|31.5
|9’6″
|4.73
|7.39
|Blake Fisher/Notre Dame
|6056
|318
|34 3/8
|10
|5.20/1.81
|22
|28
|9’6″
|4.73
|7.76
Alt is considered the top offensive tackle in his class and won’t be an option for Pittsburgh. Crum is a sleeper who starred at the Combine for his testing and long locks. Fisher is the most interesting name on the list, a young right tackle the team brought in for a pre-draft visit. He’s not “plug ‘n play” but someone worth keeping an eye on should Pittsburgh not address the position on Day One.
Six prospects missed in just one category. I always like to note those names, too.
ONE BOX AWAY
Javon Foster/Missouri – Bench (18)
Delmar Glaze/Maryland – Height (6041)
Garrett Greenfield/South Dakota State – Bench (DNP)
Patrick Paul/Houston – Broad (DNP)
Roger Rosengarten/Washington – Three Cone (DNP)
Walter Rouse/Oklahoma – Bench (DNP)
Foster is a sleeper tackle, while Greenfield is a tremendous athlete. Pittsburgh’s shown more interest in Washington’s Troy Fautanu, but Rosengarten has right tackle experience and is a plus athlete who almost certainly would’ve checked the three-cone box had he tested. Unfortunately, with more players opting out of full workouts, it’s harder for many to even qualify.
If you’re wondering about how and where the top tackles stacked up, here is some more information. Duke’s Graham Barton missed in length and didn’t test in the bench, vert, or broad, though I’m betting he would’ve passed there. Fautanu didn’t make the height requirement while not attempting the short shuttle or three-cone. Oregon State’s Taliese Fuaga missed the length box and didn’t test in bench or the shuttle drills. Alabama’s JC Latham didn’t test at all, while Georgia’s Amarius Mims didn’t bench or try the shuttle drills.
Let me know what position you’d like to see next. I’m thinking wide receiver, but I’ll listen to your feedback. Our goal is to hit all the main position groups before April 25.