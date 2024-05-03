Steelers Invite Central Michigan DT Jacques Bristol To Rookie Minicamp

The Pittsburgh Steelers have invited Central Michigan defensive tackle Jacques Bristol to their rookie minicamp, per his representation, CHES Agency on X.

The Steelers’ rookie minicamp takes place May 10-12 at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, and typically has about 20 tryout players with two or three signing to the roster following the event. He will join Pitt CB Marquis Williams, Villanova WR Rayjuon Pringle, Ferris State WR Xavier Wade, Sacramento State DT Jett Stanley, Kent State DB Bryce Sheppert, Fresno State DL Johnny Hudson, Ferris State CB Shon Stephens and Benedict College QB Aeneas Dennis as the players currently reported as being invited to the camp.

During his pro day, Bristol measured in at 5112, 284 pounds, with 32 1/8-inch arms. He ran a 5.02-second 40-yard dash, jumped a 29 1/2-inch vertical, and put up 22 reps on the bench press.

Originally a two-star recruit from Booker High School in Sarasota, Florida, Bristol hit the ground running with six starts in his freshman season at CMU. He finished his time in college with 42 starts and 57 games played.

He played for five seasons at CMU, and had 144 total tackles, 71 solo tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and 6 passes defensed. For his efforts in 2023, he was named second-team All-MAC as he led his team in tackles for loss (8) and sacks (4) in his final season. He was named as a team captain for games six times, and was one of the leaders of the unit.

The Steelers did not address the defensive line in the 2024 NFL Draft until their second-to-last pick in the sixth round with Iowa’s Logan Lee. They have a need for a youth movement in that unit with Cameron Heyward nearing the end of his career, and Larry Ogunjobi largely failing to live up to his contract. They signed DE Dean Lowry in free agency, and re-signed Montravius Adams, but there is still opportunity for some of these young defensive linemen to work their way onto the roster.