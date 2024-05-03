Post-Draft Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday, and I hope yinz are doing well.

The 2024 NFL Draft is in the books. And it was another strong haul from GM Omar Khan in his second draft, zeroing in on improving the offensive line with three selections among his top five picks. While there are still holes in the roster, the roster got better, and we’ll see what the team’s plans are to fill in the rest before reporting to training camp in late July.

Pittsburgh’s rookie minicamp takes place May 10-12, the next big team-related event on the calendar. Anything that happens from now until then, we’ll have you covered.

A reminder that the contest portion of our Friday Five is over. These questions are now just for fun.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – On a scale of 1-10, how happy are you with the Pittsburgh Steelers’ draft class (1 being angry, 10 being thrilled)?

2 – Who is your favorite selection?

3 – Who is your least favorite selection?

4 – If you could trade for or sign one realistic name at WR, (don’t say Justin Jefferson) who would it be?

5 – Which undrafted free agent has the best chance to make the 53-man roster? (list here)

Recap of 2024 Draft Weekend Friday Night Five Questions

Folks – Just 11 respondents on draft weekend! I'm back from Tunisia.

Question 1: Steelers Depot respondents were very close to ecstasy when Pittsburgh selected tackle Troy Fautanu in the first round. The median response was nine on a 10-point scale. The lowest score was a 7.5. A few said the only reason they did not give a 10 is that Fautanu primarily played left tackle in college and the Steelers needed a right tackle.

Question 2: Respondents said they would draft Troy Fautanu over Graham Barton by a seven to four vote if they were GM. Tampa Bay selected Barton six picks after Pittsburgh opted for Fautanu. And the Steelers got center Zach Frazier in the second round.

Question 3: Respondents believe the starting tackles will be Broderick Jones on the left and Troy Fautanu on the right in Week 1 of the regular season. We’ll see. Pittsburgh sometimes goes with a veteran like Dan Moore Jr. for a few games before bringing in the rookies full-time.

Question 4: All but two folks said the Steelers would not make a trade for a veteran wide receiver before the draft weekend ended Sunday night. Ted Webb thought the Steelers might sign Hunter Renfrow. He remains a free agent after the Raiders released him March 13.

Question 5: Just one respondent thought the Steelers might draft a quarterback on Day 3 of the draft. Chris92021 mentioned Joe Milton III as a late draft prospect. New England selected Milton with the 193rd overall pick in the sixth round. Pittsburgh signed quarterback John Rhys Plumlee as an undrafted free agent. Will be interesting to see how either progresses in the NFL.

Here are the consensus answers of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Fautanu Scale Graham Barton or Troy Fautanu Week 1 Starting Tackles WR Trade by Sunday? QB Selected Day 3? SD Consensus 9 Troy Fautanu LT: Jones RT: Fautanu No No Correct Answers Your Call Your Call TBD No No

We appreciate everyone responding to the Friday Night Five Questions! Keep doing what you do.