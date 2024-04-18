Study: What The Pittsburgh Steelers Look For In Drafting Inside Linebackers (2024)

We’re continuing our Pittsburgh Steelers “what they look for” study, using data from the team’s draft picks during the Mike Tomlin era and how it applies to the 2024 NFL Draft class. The benchmarks and minimums the team seems to look for and finding which prospects this year check all the boxes.
After starting with an offensive focus, examining tackles and wide receivers, we’ll follow with a pair of defensive groups. Yesterday, we looked at the defensive ends. Today, we’ll check out the inside linebackers, a position group Pittsburgh seems likely to address in the middle or late rounds of the draft.
We’ll begin by looking at the inside linebackers the team drafted, determine the criteria, and see how this year’s class fits in.
2022: MARK ROBINSON
Height: 5114
Weight: 230
Arm Length: 29 1/2″
Hand Size: 9 1/8″
Bench Press: 34
40: 4.69
Vert: 33.5″
Broad: 9’11”
Short Shuttle: 4.38
Three-Cone: 7.35
2021: BUDDY JOHNSON
Height: 6004
Weight: 229
Arm Length: 31 1/2″
Hand Size: 9 7/8″
Bench Press: N/A
40: 4.58
Vert: 38.5″
Broad: 10’8″
Short Shuttle: 4.07
Three-Cone: 7.09
2019: DEVIN BUSH
Height: 5110
Weight: 229
Arm Length: 32″
Hand Size: 9 5/8″
Bench Press: 21
40: 4.43
Vert: 40.5″
Broad: 10’4″
Short Shuttle: 4.23
Three-Cone: 6.93
ULYSEES GILBERT III
Height: 6001
Weight: 224
Arm Length: 31 3/4″
Hand Size: 9 3/4″
Bench Press: 20
40: 4.51
Vert: 39.5″
Broad: 10’6″
Short Shuttle: 4.43
Three-Cone: 7.03
2016: TYLER MATAKEVICH
Height: 6000
Weight: 238
Arm Length: 31 1/4″
Hand Size: 9 1/2″
Bench Press: 22
40: 4.81
Vert: 31″
Broad: 9’4″
Short Shuttle: 4.50
Three-Cone: 7.19
2014: RYAN SHAZIER
Height: 6011
Weight: 237
Arm Length: 32 3/8″
Hand Size: 10″
Bench Press: 25
40: N/A
Vert: 42″
Broad: 10’10”
Short Shuttle: 4.21
Three-Cone: 6.91
JORDAN ZUMWALT
Height: 6040
Weight: 235
Arm Length: 31 1/4″
Hand Size: 8 3/4″
Bench Press: N/A
40: 4.76
Vert: 33″
Broad: 9’8″
Short Shuttle: 4.25
Three-Cone: 6.99
2013: VINCE WILLIAMS
Height: 6006
Weight: 233
Arm Length: N/A
Hand Size: N/A
Bench Press: N/A
40: N/A
Vert: 32.5″
Broad: 9’3″
Short Shuttle: 4.67
Three-Cone: 7.53
2012: SEAN SPENCE
Height: 5113
Weight: 231
Arm Length: 31 1/2″
Hand Size: 9 1/4″
Bench Press: 12
40: 4.71
Vert: 33.5″
Broad: 9’11”
Short Shuttle: 4.28
Three-Cone: 7.46
2010: STEVENSON SYLVESTER
Height: 6021
Weight: 231
Arm Length: 33 3/4″
Hand Size: 10 1/8″
Bench Press: 23
40: 4.78
Vert: 30.5″
Broad: 8’9″
Short Shuttle: N/A
Three-Cone: N/A
2008: MIKE HUMPAL
Height: 6024
Weight: 244
Arm Length: 31 1/4″
Hand Size: 10″
Bench Press: 20
40: 4.82
Vert: 38″
Broad: 10’2″
Short Shuttle: 4.25
Three-Cone: 7.07
2007: LAWRENCE TIMMONS
Height: 6007
Weight: 234
Arm Length: 32 1/8″
Hand Size: 9 5/8″
Bench Press: 25
40: 4.7
Vert: 35″
Broad: 10’3″
Short Shuttle: 4.32
Three-Cone: 6.89
No inside linebacker selections in 2023, so our criteria remain the same:
Height: 6’0”+ (9 of 12 drafted)
Weight: 225+ pounds (10 of 11)
Arm Length: 31+ inches (10 of 11)
Hand Size: 9+ inches (10 of 11)
40 Time: 4.8 seconds or better (7 of 9)
Bench Press: 20+ reps (8 of 9)
Vert: 32+ inches (10 of 12)
Short Shuttle: 4.4 seconds (9 of 10)
Three-Cone: 7.35 seconds (9 of 11)
Only one name checked every box at inside linebacker.
|Name/School
|Height
|Weight
|Arm Length
|Hand Size
|40 Time
|Bench
|Vert
|SS
|3 Cone
|Tyrice Knight/UTEP
|6004
|233
|32 1/2
|9 1/4
|4.63
|21
|34.5
|4.40
|7.25
Knight isn’t a name we’ve talked about much in the pre-draft process, and he has no known connections with the Steelers. Our Ryan Roberts penned his scouting report two months ago, highlighting the power he shows as a tackler but noted a tendency to take poor angles to the football.
It’s worth mentioning UCLA’s Grayson Murphy also checked every box. But he’s an EDGE rusher, not an off-ball linebacker, so he doesn’t fit well unless the team was going to kick him inside. But to the letter, he was perfect.
Several inside linebackers missed in one category.
One Box Away
Edgerrin Cooper/Texas A&M – Bench (DNP)
Tommy Eichenberg/Ohio State – 40 (DNP)
Jaylan Ford/Texas – Bench (18)
Easton Gibbs/Wyoming – Arm (30 3/8)
Jeremiah Trotter Jr./Clemson – 40 (4.82)
Edefuan Ulofoshio/Washington – Three-Cone (7.69)
Of the list, the team showed interest in Eichenberg, sending ILB Coach Aaron Curry to his Pro Day. Cooper will be one of the first inside linebackers drafted, while Trotter had early-draft buzz before fizzling out. But I wouldn’t completely discount him if the Steelers wait until the late third or early fourth to take him.
