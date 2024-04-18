Study: What The Pittsburgh Steelers Look For In Drafting Inside Linebackers (2024)

We’re continuing our Pittsburgh Steelers “what they look for” study, using data from the team’s draft picks during the Mike Tomlin era and how it applies to the 2024 NFL Draft class. The benchmarks and minimums the team seems to look for and finding which prospects this year check all the boxes.

After starting with an offensive focus, examining tackles and wide receivers, we’ll follow with a pair of defensive groups. Yesterday, we looked at the defensive ends. Today, we’ll check out the inside linebackers, a position group Pittsburgh seems likely to address in the middle or late rounds of the draft.

We’ll begin by looking at the inside linebackers the team drafted, determine the criteria, and see how this year’s class fits in.

2022: MARK ROBINSON

Height: 5114

Weight: 230

Arm Length: 29 1/2″

Hand Size: 9 1/8″

Bench Press: 34

40: 4.69

Vert: 33.5″

Broad: 9’11”

Short Shuttle: 4.38

Three-Cone: 7.35

2021: BUDDY JOHNSON

Height: 6004

Weight: 229

Arm Length: 31 1/2″

Hand Size: 9 7/8″

Bench Press: N/A

40: 4.58

Vert: 38.5″

Broad: 10’8″

Short Shuttle: 4.07

Three-Cone: 7.09

2019: DEVIN BUSH

Height: 5110

Weight: 229

Arm Length: 32″

Hand Size: 9 5/8″

Bench Press: 21

40: 4.43

Vert: 40.5″

Broad: 10’4″

Short Shuttle: 4.23

Three-Cone: 6.93

ULYSEES GILBERT III

Height: 6001

Weight: 224

Arm Length: 31 3/4″

Hand Size: 9 3/4″

Bench Press: 20

40: 4.51

Vert: 39.5″

Broad: 10’6″

Short Shuttle: 4.43

Three-Cone: 7.03

2016: TYLER MATAKEVICH

Height: 6000

Weight: 238

Arm Length: 31 1/4″

Hand Size: 9 1/2″

Bench Press: 22

40: 4.81

Vert: 31″

Broad: 9’4″

Short Shuttle: 4.50

Three-Cone: 7.19

2014: RYAN SHAZIER

Height: 6011

Weight: 237

Arm Length: 32 3/8″

Hand Size: 10″

Bench Press: 25

40: N/A

Vert: 42″

Broad: 10’10”

Short Shuttle: 4.21

Three-Cone: 6.91

JORDAN ZUMWALT

Height: 6040

Weight: 235

Arm Length: 31 1/4″

Hand Size: 8 3/4″

Bench Press: N/A

40: 4.76

Vert: 33″

Broad: 9’8″

Short Shuttle: 4.25

Three-Cone: 6.99

2013: VINCE WILLIAMS

Height: 6006

Weight: 233

Arm Length: N/A

Hand Size: N/A

Bench Press: N/A

40: N/A

Vert: 32.5″

Broad: 9’3″

Short Shuttle: 4.67

Three-Cone: 7.53

2012: SEAN SPENCE

Height: 5113

Weight: 231

Arm Length: 31 1/2″

Hand Size: 9 1/4″

Bench Press: 12

40: 4.71

Vert: 33.5″

Broad: 9’11”

Short Shuttle: 4.28

Three-Cone: 7.46

2010: STEVENSON SYLVESTER

Height: 6021

Weight: 231

Arm Length: 33 3/4″

Hand Size: 10 1/8″

Bench Press: 23

40: 4.78

Vert: 30.5″

Broad: 8’9″

Short Shuttle: N/A

Three-Cone: N/A

2008: MIKE HUMPAL

Height: 6024

Weight: 244

Arm Length: 31 1/4″

Hand Size: 10″

Bench Press: 20

40: 4.82

Vert: 38″

Broad: 10’2″

Short Shuttle: 4.25

Three-Cone: 7.07

2007: LAWRENCE TIMMONS

Height: 6007

Weight: 234

Arm Length: 32 1/8″

Hand Size: 9 5/8″

Bench Press: 25

40: 4.7

Vert: 35″

Broad: 10’3″

Short Shuttle: 4.32

Three-Cone: 6.89

No inside linebacker selections in 2023, so our criteria remain the same:

Height: 6’0”+ (9 of 12 drafted)

Weight: 225+ pounds (10 of 11)

Arm Length: 31+ inches (10 of 11)

Hand Size: 9+ inches (10 of 11)

40 Time: 4.8 seconds or better (7 of 9)

Bench Press: 20+ reps (8 of 9)

Vert: 32+ inches (10 of 12)

Short Shuttle: 4.4 seconds (9 of 10)

Three-Cone: 7.35 seconds (9 of 11)

Only one name checked every box at inside linebacker.

Name/School Height Weight Arm Length Hand Size 40 Time Bench Vert SS 3 Cone Tyrice Knight/UTEP 6004 233 32 1/2 9 1/4 4.63 21 34.5 4.40 7.25

Knight isn’t a name we’ve talked about much in the pre-draft process, and he has no known connections with the Steelers. Our Ryan Roberts penned his scouting report two months ago, highlighting the power he shows as a tackler but noted a tendency to take poor angles to the football.

It’s worth mentioning UCLA’s Grayson Murphy also checked every box. But he’s an EDGE rusher, not an off-ball linebacker, so he doesn’t fit well unless the team was going to kick him inside. But to the letter, he was perfect.

Several inside linebackers missed in one category.

One Box Away

Edgerrin Cooper/Texas A&M – Bench (DNP)

Tommy Eichenberg/Ohio State – 40 (DNP)

Jaylan Ford/Texas – Bench (18)

Easton Gibbs/Wyoming – Arm (30 3/8)

Jeremiah Trotter Jr./Clemson – 40 (4.82)

Edefuan Ulofoshio/Washington – Three-Cone (7.69)

Of the list, the team showed interest in Eichenberg, sending ILB Coach Aaron Curry to his Pro Day. Cooper will be one of the first inside linebackers drafted, while Trotter had early-draft buzz before fizzling out. But I wouldn’t completely discount him if the Steelers wait until the late third or early fourth to take him.

Previous ‘What They Look For’ Studies

Offensive Tackle

Wide Receiver