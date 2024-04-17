Study: What The Steelers Look For Drafting Defensive Ends (2024)

We’re continuing our 2024 version of the “What the Pittsburgh Steelers look for” draft study with this year’s group of prospects. So far, we’ve checked out the offensive tackles and wide receivers who best fit based on historical benchmarks over the Mike Tomlin era, 2007 to present.
Today, we’ll switch over to the defensive side of the ball with the defensive ends. Not nose tackles, but the d-ends. An area Pittsburgh’s looked at in the draft in the hopes of getting younger and better depth up front.
We’ll look at the team’s previous picks, examine our criteria, and see how it matches up.
2022: DEMARVIN LEAL
Height: 6037
Weight: 284
Arm Length: 33 1/8
40: 5.00
Ten Split: 1.72
Bench: 17
Vert: 30.5
Broad: 9’2″
SS: 4.49
3C: 7.20
2021: ISAIAHH LOUDERMILK
Height: 6063
Weight: 274
Arm Length: 32 5/8″
40: 5.08
Ten Split: 1.71
Bench: 21
Vert: 28.5″
Broad: 9’4″
SS: 4.55
3C: 7.52
2019: ISAIAH BUGGS
Height: 6031
Weight: 306
Arm Length: 30 5/8″
40: 5.15
Ten Split: 1.81
Bench: 20
Vert: 24.5″
Broad: 8’0″
SS: 4.83
3C: 8.01
2015: L.T. WALTON
Height: 6050
Weight: 319
Arm Length: 32 1/4″
40: 5.25
Ten Split: 1.78
Bench: 25
Vert: 27″
Broad: 8’7”
SS: 4.78
3C: 7.91
2014: STEPHON TUITT
Height: 6054
Weight: 304
Arm Length: 34 3/4″
2013: NICK WILLIAMS
Height: 6040
Weight: 309
Arm Length: 34 1/8″
40: 4.94
Ten Split: 1.70
Bench: 28
Vert: 33″
Broad: 9’3″
SS: 4.65
3C: 7.55
2011: CAM HEYWARD
Height: 6050
Weight: 294
Arm Length: 34 1/4″
Vert: 30″
2010: DOUG WORTHINGTON
Height: 6051
Weight: 292
Bench: 19
Vert 35.5″
Broad: 10’1”
2009: ZIGGY HOOD
Height: 6027
Weight: 300
40: 4.97
Ten Split: 1.73
Bench: 36
Vert: 34.5″
Broad: 9’8”
SS; 4.55
3C: 7.5
SONNY HARRIS
Height: 6043
Weight: 298
40: 4.99 40
Ten Split: 1.82
Bench: 28
Vert: 25.5″
Broad: 8’10”
SS: 4.87
3C: 8.18
2007: RYAN MCBEAN
Height: 6040
Weight: 286
Arm Length: 33 1/2″
40: 5.05
Ten Split: 1.76
Bench: 27
Vert: 28″
Broad; 9’0”
SS: 4.46
3C: 7.79
We’re counting Keeanu Benton as a nose tackle. With that, there’s no change to our criteria due to no new draft pick. Our 2024 benchmarks are:
Height: 6035+ (9 of 11)
Weight: 280+ (10 of 11)
40 Time: 5.15 (7 of 8)
Ten Split: 1.85 (7 of 7)
Arm Length: 32+ inches (7 of 8)
Bench: 20+ (8 of 9)
Vert: 27+ (9 of 10)
Broad: 8’5” (8 of 9)
3C: 8.00 (6 of 8)
SS: 4.85 (7 of 8)
Four prospects checked every box. And they are going to be some awfully familiar names to those who follow along the draft process.
|Name/School
|Height
|Weight
|Arm Length
|40 Time/Ten Split
|Bench
|Vert
|Broad
|SS
|3 Cone
|Logan Lee/Iowa
|6053
|281
|32 1/4
|5.05/1.76
|25
|31.5
|9’6”
|4.37
|7.16
|Ruke Orhorhoro/Clemson
|6040
|294
|34
|4.89/1.67
|29
|32
|9’8”
|4.50
|7.39
|Maason Smith/LSU
|6051
|306
|35
|5.01/1.75
|21
|31
|9’0”
|4.64
|7.22
|Darius Robinson/Missouri
|6051
|285
|34 1/2
|4.95/1.73
|28
|35
|9’3”
|4.76
|7.87
Three of them came in for pre-draft visits: Lee, Smith, and Robinson. The more “classic” type of Steelers’ defensive end, with the exception of the stubbier and lighter Lee. He’s viewed as a Day Three pick, while Robinson is a potential first-rounder. Orhorhoro and Smith are Day Two types.
There were a ton of players who missed in just one category.
One Box Away
DeWayne Carter/Duke – Height (6023)
Myles Cole/Texas Tech – Weight (278)
Jason Crumedy/Mississippi State – Bench (14)
Brandon Dorlus/Oregon – Bench (DNP)
Gabe Hall/Baylor – Bench (DNP)
Marcus Harris/Auburn – Height (6023)
Zion Logue/Georgia – Bench (17)
Fabien Lovett/Florida State – Vert (25.5)
Byron Murphy/Texas – Height (6004)
Keith Randolph Jr./Illinois – Height (6034)
Eric Watts/UConn – Weight (274)
Mehki Wingo/LSU – Height (6002)
Hall, Randolph, Crumedy, and Watts seem the most interesting potential Steelers candidates. Crumedy was brought in for a visit. Hall is a Steelers type if he can improve his pad level. Randolph is overshadowed by first-round teammate Johnny Newton, while Watts has the frame to add weight and bulk up.
Several of these names are more interior/one-tech types, guys like Lovett and Wingo, but they still checked the other boxes, even if their height and skillset won’t lend itself to end. I still put them on the list.