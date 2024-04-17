Study: What The Steelers Look For Drafting Defensive Ends (2024)

We’re continuing our 2024 version of the “What the Pittsburgh Steelers look for” draft study with this year’s group of prospects. So far, we’ve checked out the offensive tackles and wide receivers who best fit based on historical benchmarks over the Mike Tomlin era, 2007 to present.

Today, we’ll switch over to the defensive side of the ball with the defensive ends. Not nose tackles, but the d-ends. An area Pittsburgh’s looked at in the draft in the hopes of getting younger and better depth up front.

We’ll look at the team’s previous picks, examine our criteria, and see how it matches up.

2022: DEMARVIN LEAL

Height: 6037

Weight: 284

Arm Length: 33 1/8

40: 5.00

Ten Split: 1.72

Bench: 17

Vert: 30.5

Broad: 9’2″

SS: 4.49

3C: 7.20

2021: ISAIAHH LOUDERMILK

Height: 6063

Weight: 274

Arm Length: 32 5/8″

40: 5.08

Ten Split: 1.71

Bench: 21

Vert: 28.5″

Broad: 9’4″

SS: 4.55

3C: 7.52

2019: ISAIAH BUGGS

Height: 6031

Weight: 306

Arm Length: 30 5/8″

40: 5.15

Ten Split: 1.81

Bench: 20

Vert: 24.5″

Broad: 8’0″

SS: 4.83

3C: 8.01

2015: L.T. WALTON

Height: 6050

Weight: 319

Arm Length: 32 1/4″

40: 5.25

Ten Split: 1.78

Bench: 25

Vert: 27″

Broad: 8’7”

SS: 4.78

3C: 7.91

2014: STEPHON TUITT

Height: 6054

Weight: 304

Arm Length: 34 3/4″

2013: NICK WILLIAMS

Height: 6040

Weight: 309

Arm Length: 34 1/8″

40: 4.94

Ten Split: 1.70

Bench: 28

Vert: 33″

Broad: 9’3″

SS: 4.65

3C: 7.55

2011: CAM HEYWARD

Height: 6050

Weight: 294

Arm Length: 34 1/4″

Vert: 30″

2010: DOUG WORTHINGTON

Height: 6051

Weight: 292

Bench: 19

Vert 35.5″

Broad: 10’1”

2009: ZIGGY HOOD

Height: 6027

Weight: 300

40: 4.97

Ten Split: 1.73

Bench: 36

Vert: 34.5″

Broad: 9’8”

SS; 4.55

3C: 7.5

SONNY HARRIS

Height: 6043

Weight: 298

40: 4.99 40

Ten Split: 1.82

Bench: 28

Vert: 25.5″

Broad: 8’10”

SS: 4.87

3C: 8.18

2007: RYAN MCBEAN

Height: 6040

Weight: 286

Arm Length: 33 1/2″

40: 5.05

Ten Split: 1.76

Bench: 27

Vert: 28″

Broad; 9’0”

SS: 4.46

3C: 7.79

We’re counting Keeanu Benton as a nose tackle. With that, there’s no change to our criteria due to no new draft pick. Our 2024 benchmarks are:

Height: 6035+ (9 of 11)

Weight: 280+ (10 of 11)

40 Time: 5.15 (7 of 8)

Ten Split: 1.85 (7 of 7)

Arm Length: 32+ inches (7 of 8)

Bench: 20+ (8 of 9)

Vert: 27+ (9 of 10)

Broad: 8’5” (8 of 9)

3C: 8.00 (6 of 8)

SS: 4.85 (7 of 8)

Four prospects checked every box. And they are going to be some awfully familiar names to those who follow along the draft process.

Name/School Height Weight Arm Length 40 Time/Ten Split Bench Vert Broad SS 3 Cone Logan Lee/Iowa 6053 281 32 1/4 5.05/1.76 25 31.5 9’6” 4.37 7.16 Ruke Orhorhoro/Clemson 6040 294 34 4.89/1.67 29 32 9’8” 4.50 7.39 Maason Smith/LSU 6051 306 35 5.01/1.75 21 31 9’0” 4.64 7.22 Darius Robinson/Missouri 6051 285 34 1/2 4.95/1.73 28 35 9’3” 4.76 7.87

Three of them came in for pre-draft visits: Lee, Smith, and Robinson. The more “classic” type of Steelers’ defensive end, with the exception of the stubbier and lighter Lee. He’s viewed as a Day Three pick, while Robinson is a potential first-rounder. Orhorhoro and Smith are Day Two types.

There were a ton of players who missed in just one category.

One Box Away

DeWayne Carter/Duke – Height (6023)

Myles Cole/Texas Tech – Weight (278)

Jason Crumedy/Mississippi State – Bench (14)

Brandon Dorlus/Oregon – Bench (DNP)

Gabe Hall/Baylor – Bench (DNP)

Marcus Harris/Auburn – Height (6023)

Zion Logue/Georgia – Bench (17)

Fabien Lovett/Florida State – Vert (25.5)

Byron Murphy/Texas – Height (6004)

Keith Randolph Jr./Illinois – Height (6034)

Eric Watts/UConn – Weight (274)

Mehki Wingo/LSU – Height (6002)

Hall, Randolph, Crumedy, and Watts seem the most interesting potential Steelers candidates. Crumedy was brought in for a visit. Hall is a Steelers type if he can improve his pad level. Randolph is overshadowed by first-round teammate Johnny Newton, while Watts has the frame to add weight and bulk up.

Several of these names are more interior/one-tech types, guys like Lovett and Wingo, but they still checked the other boxes, even if their height and skillset won’t lend itself to end. I still put them on the list.