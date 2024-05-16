Chargers Poke Fun At Steelers In Creative Schedule Release Video

There are 31 teams that make schedule release videos. And then there are the Los Angeles Chargers.

OK, John Facenda’s words are more powerful the my keyboard. But schedule release day is the Super Bowl for each social media team, finding ways to creatively announce their schedule and go viral online. And the Chargers’ version didn’t disappoint.

This year, their team announced the 2024 schedule in Sims style. Each scene found ways to take subtle but key digs at each opponent and the Steelers were no exception. Announcing their Week 3 game, the Chargers included a couple of solid Easter Eggs.

In this clip featuring WR George Pickens (wearing his ski mask) and QB Russell Wilson in his new uniform, there’s a “We Do Not Care” sign on the left wall. That’s a Mike Tomlin-ism from a 2020 interview as the Steelers’ schedule was jumbled up due to COVID rescheduling.

On the opposite wall is a photo of former TE Jesse James and his “didn’t survive the ground” non-catch against the New England Patriots.

"We Do Not Care" sign and a Jesse James "not surviving the ground" picture on the wall. 😂🤣#Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/GWMigBp6FK — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) May 16, 2024

In another clip, Pickens can be seen standing next to a box labeled “Jagr bobbleheads.”

A deep cut and good one from the Chargers. Earlier this year, a shipment of Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads for fans was stolen en route to Pittsburgh. They were supposed to be given away on the night Jagr had his jersey retired. Instead, they were found weeks later and given out then.

The shot of Pickens comes from his draft night, posing in front of the TV as he heard his name called.

The Chargers’ video also took digs at Raiders fans, Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, and an obligatory Pat McAfee sighting.

Elsewhere, the Cleveland Browns tried their hand at throwing a couple barbs the Steelers’ way, including using the Terrible Towels in ways Steelers’ fans won’t approve of. I guess they haven’t learned their lesson.

As is the case every year, the Chargers’ video has exploded on Twitter, garnering over 6,000 retweets and 22,000 likes within the first 90 minutes. Comparatively, the Steelers’ video has around 1,000 retweets and under 4,000 likes. They went with a simpler but solid theme of players telling dad jokes corresponding to the team’s schedule in the hopes of making James Harrison laugh. Spoiler – they didn’t. You can watch their version below.