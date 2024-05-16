Steelers Open As Underdogs To Falcons, Favorites Against Broncos

If you’re into betting lines four months before the games kick off, the start of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2024 season offers a mixed bag. With the schedule officially released, Draft Kings has lines on the early and notable games over the team’s season.

To begin the year in Atlanta against the Falcons, the Steelers are currently 2.5-point underdogs. The Falcons boast a stronger roster than a year ago, most notably due to signing QB Kirk Cousins. Despite tearing his Achilles last October, he expects to suit up against Pittsburgh. The Falcons have a strong offensive line, talented skill position players in TE Kyle Pitts, RB Bijan Robinson, and WR Drake London, and have made defensive upgrades with key secondary pieces like CB A.J. Terrell and S Jessie Bates.

The Steelers last played the Falcons in 2022, winning 19-16.

Pittsburgh are road favorites in Week 2 against Denver, two points against the Broncos. The game will be highlighted by QB Russell Wilson’s return to Denver after being released by the team this offseason. The Broncos are paying nearly $40 million for Wilson not to play for them. They could be starting rookie QB Bo Nix with a new-look offense that features plenty of youth.

The Steelers are two-point favorites in their Week 3 home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers under new head coach Jim Harbaugh. They return to underdog status in Week 4, with the Indianapolis Colts getting a half-point over them. For Pittsburgh’s Christmas Day game against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Steelers are four-point underdogs.

Obviously, these lines can and will change from May until each game is played. Though the Steelers have a tough schedule in both opponents and layout, if this year plays out like any other, they’ll be in the mix until the very end of the regular season. Their goal will be to make the postseason and win their first playoff game since 2016.