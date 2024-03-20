Fittipaldo: Steelers Hosted Florida WR Ricky Pearsall For Pre-Draft Visit

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to hit the Pro Day circuit hard, and they are taking advantage of the official pre-draft visits as well here in late March.

After reportedly hosting Georgia State offensive tackle Travis Glover for a pre-draft visit Wednesday, the Steelers reportedly hosted Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall for a visit earlier in the week, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo.

Florida WR Ricky Pearsall was in for. predraft visit this week with the Steelers, per sources. Pearsall tested carry well at the combine with. 4.41 40 yard dash and a 42 inch vertical. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) March 20, 2024

Pearsall spent the first three seasons of his collegiate career at Arizona State before transferring to Florida for the 2022 and 2023 seasons. In his collegiate career, Pearsall hauled in 159 receptions for 2,420 receiving yards, and 14 touchdowns and added 21 rushing attempts for 253 yards and five touchdowns.

In 2022 at Florida, Pearsall led the SEC in yards per reception at 20.0.

Pearsall lit up the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, clocking a 4.41 40-yard dash while adding a 10’9″ broad jump and a 42-inch vertical.

In his scouting report for Steelers Depot, Ross McCorkle compared Pearsall to longtime NFL wide receiver Adam Thielen.

“Overall, Pearsall is a solid receiver who has strong hands, an understanding of zones defenses, and high effort throughout his play. He lacks top-end athletic traits and long speed to be a big-play threat in the NFL, but he can be a solid slot receiver with good enough blocking and effort to make a difference. He also had a solid showing at the Senior Bowl which could help his draft stock as long as his combine performance is at least average. If everything goes right in his career, he has a similar skill set and overall profile to Adam Thielen.”

With the Steelers having a major need at receiver opposite George Pickens following the Diontae Johnson trade, a player with high-end route running and effort as a blocker is needed at the X. Pearsall could fit that mold.