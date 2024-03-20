Report: Georgia State OT Travis Glover Has Pre-Draft Visit With Steelers Today

Just last week, the Pittsburgh Steelers showed interest in OT Travis Glover at his Georgia State Pro Day. Steelers assistant OL coach Isaac Williams was seen on site and Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline posted on X that the Steelers were among the teams there running his drills. They must have liked what they saw as Pauline is now reporting that Glover coming to Pittsburgh today for a pre-draft visit. Teams only get 30 of these pre-draft visits, not including local prospects, so the interest is definitely there.

According to reports from Georgia State Pro Day, Glover had an impressive showing with 23 reps on the bench press and a 32-inch vertical jump with his massive 6055, 317-pound frame. He also has ideal length for the position with 35.5-inch arms. Williams was the only Steelers coach was spotted in photos from the events, but Pauline followed up and said, “I was told the Steelers had two Oline coaches on hand at GA State pro day.”

The Steelers are in need of a tackle, and while many assume they will be looking at the top of the draft for one, they could go the route of drafting a later-round developmental prospect like Glover. He was a late addition to the Senior Bowl at the end of January and joined Williams’ unit there since he was the OL coach for the American Team there as part of their “Coach Up” program featuring assistant coaches around the league.

.@TonyPauline mentioned today a Steelers' o-line coach attended Georgia State's Pro Day for OT Travis Glover. Per the GSU IG page, it was Assistant Isaac Williams. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/yb0OENfnlm — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) March 18, 2024

At the Senior Bowl, I asked Glover about being coached by Williams, and he had this to say:

“What I was saying earlier, with the hands, and just a lot of different technique stuff as far as stepping and just running out the ball because I know I kind of do it a little differently from what they teaching. Just hearing what he say because like I said, every time he speak, he teaching something.”

That opportunity for Williams to get a close-up look at Glover at the Senior Bowl appears to be paying off with now two strong signs of interest from the team, first at his pro day and now this reported visit.

Glover was a five-year starter at Georgia State and made 57 career starts, playing both sides at tackle and a little left guard as well.

The Steelers have expressed some faith in Dan Moore Jr., and there have been positive reports about 2023 draft pick Spencer Anderson’s development. Perhaps the team views tackle as less of an urgent need than the general media, who have been mock drafting offensive tackles like Georgia’s Amarius Mims to the Steelers.