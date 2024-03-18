Report: Steelers Among Teams That Put Georgia State OT Travis Glover Through Pro Day Drills

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to hit the Pro Day circuit hard, taking a look at some intriguing offensive linemen ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.

After sending offensive line coach Pat Meyer to the Oregon and Oregon State Pro Days last week to get a good look at Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson and Oregon State right Taliese Fuaga, the Steelers reportedly had an offensive line coach at Georgia State’s Pro Day Monday to put standout offensive tackle Travis Glover through position drills.

“Offensive line coaches from the Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders and Atlanta Falcons were on hand to watch Travis Glover, who was a late add to the Senior Bowl but was a snub from the [NFL Scouting] Combine,” NFL insider Tony Pauline writes regarding Glover’s Pro Day at Georgia State.

First pro day report for Monday:

* Half a dozen OLine coaches at Georgia State pro day for Travis Glover * @nyjets & @Patriots working out sleeper cornerhttps://t.co/OLJfFfVXZP — Tony Pauline (@TonyPauline) March 18, 2024

Prior to heading to the Senior Bowl, Glover participated in the Hula Bowl and checked in at 6060, 338 pounds with 34 4/8-inch arms.

At his Pro Day Monday, Glover checked in at 6055, 317 pounds, down 21 pounds from the Senior Bowl. In addition, his arm length increased to 35.5 inches.

The Steelers were of a handful of teams that put him through position drills at his Pro Day, though it’s unclear who the offensive line coach was for the Steelers, whether that was Meyer or assistant OL coach Isaac Williams, who coached Glover at the Senior Bowl.

The Senior Bowl add from yesterday, #GeorgiaState LT Travis Glover, plays with a mean streak in the run game and on screens. Has experience at LT, LG (started 4 games there in ‘22) and started at RT in 2019. Patient hands, footwork must improve in pass pro, but has versatility. pic.twitter.com/HRVbhlXSnT — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) February 1, 2024

According to Pauline, Glover recorded 23 reps on the bench and had a 32-inch vertical jump.

In his Georgia State career, Glover earned first-team All-Sun Belt accolades in 2023. He was a five-year starter making 57 career starts at left tackle, left guard and right tackle. Those 57 starts are second-most in Georgia State program history.