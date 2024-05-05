Set It, Forget It – What Pittsburgh Missed Out By Declining Najee Harris’ Option

I’ve written and reacted to the news of the Pittsburgh Steelers declining RB Najee Harris’ fifth-year option several times already. In a word, I’m surprised they turned it down. Until we hear from Mike Tomlin, Omar Khan, and Harris himself, there won’t be much else to say.

Still, there’s one more piece of context worth adding. Had Pittsburgh picked up Harris’ option for the 2025 season, they would’ve had total – to use the baseball phrase – “team control” over their running back room through the 2025 season. That would’ve been a nice place to be.

Assume for a moment the team exercised Harris’ option. He would’ve been under contract for relatively cheap amounts the next two years. Sure, he could’ve angled for an extension next season with a strong 2024 but there wouldn’t be much leverage and he’d still be under contract no matter what approach he wanted to take.

Jaylen Warren signed as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. Those are always three year deals, making him a restricted free agent after the ’24 season. Pittsburgh would need to tender him to retain control but a second-round tender would prevent any other team from submitting an offer sheet and try to pry him away. Restricted free agents are rarely signed away or even offered deals. The San Francisco 49ers submitted one to Detroit Lions TE Brock Wright earlier this year but the Lions matched and Wright stayed with the team.

Cordarrelle Patterson will enter the season as the team’s third-string running back. Signed to a two-year deal, he’s inked through 2025, even knowing he might spend just one year with the Steelers.

Still, if Harris had his option used, he, Warren, and Patterson would’ve been in control of the team through the 2025 season. Barring injuries, the running back would’ve been set and not a consideration in the draft for the next two drafts. To check that box on a position group is a rarity, allowing the team to focus on other needs. With the Steelers’ declining Harris’ option, they took that option away. Now, it’s possible the team is adding running back to their list of needs in 2025. Warren is a fun runner but not a workhorse, every down back. And Patterson shouldn’t be the No. 2 in a timeshare.

Pittsburgh could franchise tag Harris after the season though that number will likely be twice what the option would’ve cost. Or they could re-sign him to a long-term deal with a strong 2024 campaign. That door isn’t closed. So the Steelers could still keep their running back trio intact for the foreseeable future. But there’s more uncertainty than there should’ve been had Pittsburgh done the expected thing and picked up Harris’ option last Thursday.