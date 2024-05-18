2024 Steelers Future Report: WR Keilahn Harris

As we’ve done in previous years, we’re taking a look at those Pittsburgh Steelers under Futures contracts for the 2024 offseason — the ones who spent most of, if not the entire year, on the practice squad — and what we can expect from them during training camp and (hopefully) into the regular season. Today, an outlook on WR Keilahn Harris.

Keilahn Harris/WR Oklahoma Baptist – 5091, 183 pounds

Before there was Van Jefferson or Scotty Miller or even the hiring of Arthur Smith, there was another former Atlanta Falcon added to the Steelers roster. Wide receiver Keilahn Harris. Signed to a Reserve/Future contract after the team’s 2023 season ended, he spent his rookie year with the Falcons.

Undrafted out of Oklahoma Baptist, a D-II school in the Great American Conference, he was an all-purpose player in school. In 2022, he played wide receiver, kick returner, and punt returner. As a wideout, he went over 1,000 yards in each of his final two seasons even if he dominated lesser-known schools like Arkansas Tech and Ouaachita Baptist (I assume there’s a “Baptist” rivalry each time those two schools link up).

But the NFL Draft process wasn’t kind to him. Though hilariously listed at 6-0 on his school’s website, he measured in at 5091 at Tulsa’s Pro Day ahead of the 2023 Draft (the Falcons noted him at 5-10, the Steelers have 6-0 so this man is shrinking and growing at record levels). The killer was his 40 time, running a 4.77 and poor overall testing.

The Falcons thought enough to ink him to a contract and carried him throughout the summer. In three preseason games, he finished with seven receptions for 76 yards, second and third on the team, respectively. The bulk of his production came in the exhibition finale against the Steelers, six receptions for 71 yards. His performance perhaps kept him on Pittsburgh’s radar when it came time to work out players in December to prepare for their offseason signings. The team worked him out three days after Christmas and signed him one month later.

For most of 2023, Harris spent time on the Falcons’ practice squad injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. He took more mental than physical reps as a rookie but even staying on a roster in an NFL building is valuable for a rookie. Better to be on the inside and engaged than on the street working in some local gym while waiting for a call.

Because he’s a small-school prospect without much tape, it’s hard to know what to expect of Harris with the Steelers. He’s on the back end of group of small Steelers’ receivers, Calvin Austin III and Scotty Miller firmly ahead of him. Like everyone else much closer to No. 90 than No. 1 on the Steelers’ roster, Harris will have to be durable, available, and make some splash to stick on the practice squad. Reps will be scarce so he must take advantage.