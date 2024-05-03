Steelers UDFA LB Julius Welschof Drafted By CFL

Shortly after signing with the NFL and Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent, linebacker Julius Welschof became the part of a second professional league. Welschof was one of 18 players taken in the 2024 CFL Global draft on April 30. The 13th overall pick, he was selected by the Calgary Stampeders.

To be clear, this doesn’t impact his NFL standing. The Stampeders simply now control Welschof’s rights should he ever try to play north of the border. He’ll still be part of the spring and summer with the Steelers, gearing up for rookie minicamp next weekend.

Born in Germany, he spent most of his college career at Michigan before transferring to Charlotte for the 2023 season. An injury ended his season four games in, limiting Welschof to just 4 tackles. But he was healthy for a Pro Day workout, putting up a solid 4.82 40 at 6065, 257 pounds. His three-cone was an even more impressive 7.01, indicating the ability to bend the edge.

Our scouting report summed him up as a developmental player, especially against the pass.

“As a run defender, there is certainly something to build from with Welschof. He is technically sound against the run, sets the edge well and really just knows what offenses are trying to do to him on the edge. There is good run tape throughout his time at Charlotte.

But he is a major work in progress as a pass rusher. There is just very little there despite his size. He has flashed the ability to convert speed to power, but the lack of hand fighting skills and overall bend are a concern. He is certainly worth taking a flyer on and stashing on the practice squad as an IPP but expecting anything more in 2024 or beyond is a stretch.”

His best chance to shine might come on special teams, an area he excelled in throughout college.

Other notable players selected in the CFL Global draft included Vanderbilt punter Matt Hayball, who signed with the New Orleans Saints. The BC Lions took a flier on punter Tory Taylor, a fourth-round pick of the Chicago Bears on the chance his NFL career isn’t as impressive as his college one. Several other draft picks were taken during the CFL’s domestic draft, including Detroit Lions fourth round pick Giovanni Manu.

Because of his international background, the Steelers received a roster exemption for him, meaning he doesn’t count against their 90-man roster and won’t count against their 16-man practice squad should he make it there. It’s a similar setup to what the team had with TE Christian Scotland-Williamson years back. Welschof’s odds of appearing in a regular season game are long, but he’ll have a chance to develop his game this summer. And if the NFL doesn’t work out, the CFL will be waiting.