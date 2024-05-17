Depot After Dark: Super Bowl Bios, Fans React To Schedule, More Christmas Games In 2025

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for May 16.

Super Bowl IX Bios

Cool tidbit of information I came across the other day. Shared by the Pro Football Journal, the AP used to list bios of each starter ahead of the Super Bowl. Here’s the Steelers’ version from Super Bowl IX against Minnesota, Pittsburgh’s first appearance in the big game.

Some notable ones.

– L.C. Greenwood wears contacts

– Mike Wagner picked off three passes in one game in college

– Mel Blount raised quarter horses when he wasn’t playing football

Check out the whole section below.

Back in the day the AP would do thumbnail sketches of Super Bowl teams Super Bown IX pic.twitter.com/XYttBOcFgb — ᑭᖇO ᖴOOTᗷᗩᒪᒪ ᒍOᑌᖇᑎᗩᒪ 🏈 (@NFL_Journal) May 14, 2024

Fan Reaction To Schedule

Steelers fans are reacting to their 2024 schedule that looks about as tough as anyone could have. KDKA’s Ricky Sayer went “man on the street” to get thoughts on how things look for the black and gold.

Reactions were mixed. Some focused on the team not playing a divisional rival until Week 11 while others said an easier front half of the schedule should give the team time to gel. Here their thoughts below.

Christmas In 2025

While we’re all digesting the thought of a Wednesday Christmas game in 2024 like what the Steelers will play against Kansas City, the NFL is already thinking about the holidays next year.

Per Albert Breer, the NFL’s longest-titled Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of NFL Media’s Hans Schroeder says next year, Netflix and Amazon will get Christmas games. The 2025 games will fall on a Thursday. Amazon will also get a Friday game, too.

So if you hate the NFL going online and playing basically every day of the week, it’s only going to get worse.

NFL's Hans Schroeder says on a conference call that in 2025, Netflix and Amazon will both get Christmas games, with the holiday falling on a Thursday, and Amazon will get a Friday game too. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 16, 2024

Browns Waive Ex-Steelers Tackle

In the same week the Cleveland Browns claimed former Pittsburgh Steelers OT Kellen Diesch, the Browns have waived him. According to the team site, he was waived due to a failed physical. The Steelers didn’t designate Diesch as injured when they waived him on Monday but Browns’ doctors saw something they didn’t like.

Diesch has yet to appear in an NFL regular season game.