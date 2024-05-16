Steelers-Raiders Contest Most In-Demand Game

If you’re planning on heading to Vegas for the Week 6 contest between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders, it’ll set you back. And we’re not just talking the slot machines. According to Raiders’ beat writer Vic Tafur, the Steelers-Raiders game has the highest ticket price of any in the NFL.

Per Vivid seats, the average ticket for the game costs $601.

According to the Vivid Seats website, the cheapest ticket costs $320, Section 415 the furthest back (and probably up) as you can get. The most expensive? Over $5,400 per ticket for a front row spot in Section C. Better hope you hit Triple 7’s in the casino.

Much of that is venue more than the matchup. The expense of Las Vegas in their lavish stadium. Those seats are never cheap. Built in 2020, Allegiant Stadium cost $750 million and is regarded as one of the nicest and most modern places to watch a football game. Steelers’ fans certainly help drive up the price with their ability to take over stadiums, as they did in last year’s win over the Raiders. Pittsburgh came out on top in 2023, winning 23-18.

As Tafur’s tweet notes, the Steelers-Raiders game edges out the Chiefs-49ers game in mid-October, costing an average of $14 more per ticket.

The Raiders are looking to turn things around under full-time coach Antonio Pierce, promoted from his interim tag after replacing the fired Josh McDaniels early last season. The team fought under Pierce and finished the year strong, ending with an 8-9 record.

Still, their biggest question mark comes at quarterback. Frozen out of the first-round frenzy this draft, the team will start either Aidan O’Connell or free agent addition Gardner Minshew. Offensively, they’ll also look to replace RB Josh Jacobs with a combination of Alexander Mattison and Zamir White. Defensively, DE Maxx Crosby is one of the best in football while ex-Steelers’ ILB Robert Spillane anchored the middle of their defense. NCB Nate Hobbs is also one of the best run-stopping corners in football.

The Steelers have won their last two matchups against the Raiders, defeating them in 2023 and 2022. The Raiders last win came in 2021 by a 26-17 score.