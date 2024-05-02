Depot After Dark: Acrisure’s New Program, Frazier Featured, Saban And Belichick Rave Reviews

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Acrisure’s New Program

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Acrisure company have launched the Community Advantage Program, designed to help local community members and group share their stories.

Per the team website, they will partner with several known programs spearheaded by past and present players: Charlie Batch’s ‘Best of the Batch’ Foundation, Jerome Bettis’ ‘The Bus Stops Here’ Foundation, Cam Heyward’s ‘The Heyward House’ Foundation, and the Mel Blount Youth Leadership Initiative.

Check out a message from Acrisure CEO Greg Williams below.

We are proud to support the launch of the Acrisure Community Advantage Program. Through this program, @Acrisure will help community groups within the greater Pittsburgh region tell their stories. Learn more: https://t.co/XEbJt6sM01 pic.twitter.com/opZDmp0lBH — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 1, 2024

Frazier Featured

Zach Frazier was featured on an episode of “Common Factor” via the West Virginia Department of Education. Frazier explains how you can take what’s learned in the classroom and apply it to the football field.

Frazier was a star student in high school, graduating with a 4.0 GPA, and had a 3.88 GPA throughout his college career. Pittsburgh is getting one tough and smart player.

#ICYMI: @WestVirginiaU Football Lineman Zach Frazier was recently drafted into the @NFL to play for the Pittsburgh @steelers as the 51st overall pick! 🏈 Zach was featured in Episode 3 of "Common Factor," where he and PK-12 Academic Support Coordinator Tim Flatley discussed how… pic.twitter.com/RrPtLqamFe — West Virginia Department of Education (@WVEducation) April 30, 2024

Saban And Belichick Praised

Former head coaches Nick Saban and Bill Belichick are being praised for their quality coverage during the 2024 NFL Draft. Saban appeared on ESPN’s ABC telecast while Belichick was part of the Pat McAfee Show during Round One. Both provided honest evaluations and stories from their days as head football coaches. Belichick ended his night by telling how the trade for WR Randy Moss came together, getting him into New England, completing a physical, and re-working his contract all in a span of hours.

During a Tuesday appearance on McAfee’s show, Rece Davis praised Saban.

"I thought Nick Saban was sensational during the draft and he was so prepared.. He has so many stories to share and he was great" ~ @ReceDavis #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/0Ui2XgEa8U — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 30, 2024

Awful Announcing did the same and noted Belichick looked natural and charismatic in his first long-form television appearance since parting ways with the Patriots.

“Often grumpy, curmudgeonly, and unwilling to offer answers when he was a coach, Belichick seemed quite at ease not only commenting on draft selections but harshly judging their potential, “AA’s Sean Keeley wrote. “His authoritative voice carries a ton of weight, so if he thinks a player can succeed or fail, people pay attention. This was perhaps never clearer than when he ripped Patriots draftee Drake Maye.”

Belichick said he will appear on McAfee’s show each Monday during the fall.