Steelers ILB Coach Aaron Curry Attends Ohio State Pro Day

Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebackers coach Aaron Curry was in attendance at Ohio State’s Pro Day today. You can see Curry among the coaches and scouts in a video posted by Eleven Warriors on YouTube.

Ohio State has two inside linebacker prospects who could be of interest to the Steelers: LB Steele Chambers and LB Tommy Eichenberg. The team had a formal meeting with Eichenberg at the Combine while they got to know Chambers at the Shrine Bowl. Chambers was also a Combine participant.

Eichenberg had 268 tackles in his four-year career at Ohio State and also racked up 21 tackles for a loss and 3.5 sacks. His best season came in 2022, when he had 120 total tackles and 12 tackles for a loss, along with 2.5 sacks and an interception. Chambers spent five seasons at Ohio State and finished his career with 208 tackles, 13 tackles for a loss, and three sacks.

In Josh Carney’s scouting report on Chambers, he said that he thinks he can develop into a rotational linebacker in the league.

“Right now, I’m projecting him as a mid-Day three guy in the fifth or sixth round, one who can be a rotational linebacker early on run downs and provide some special teams abilities while he continues to round out his game.”

As for Eichenberg, Carney writes that he has a limited ceiling due to his struggles in coverage.

“But outside of that two-down skillset, he will likely have to come off the field in sub-package football due to his struggles in coverage. He can be a strong special teams piece for whichever team takes a shot on him, too, but his ceiling at the position is limited.”

Pittsburgh made a big move at inside linebacker in signing LB Patrick Queen, but with LB Cole Holcomb still recovering from injury and Elandon Roberts not getting any younger, the team might look to target the position in the draft. With the signing of Queen, it’s more likely that an inside linebacker selection will come in the middle to later rounds, which is where Chambers and Eichenberg would likely be selected.

Last season, Curry went to Tulane’s Pro Day and also Wisconsin’s. The Steelers drafted OLB Nick Herbig out of Wisconsin, while Tulane LB Dorian Williams was eventually drafted by the Bills. Curry’s presence makes sense, given that OSU has multiple inside linebackers capable of being drafted, and it’s worth noting Pittsburgh’s prior interest in Eichenberg at the Combine as well.