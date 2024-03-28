Steelers ILBs Coach Aaron Curry Attends North Carolina Pro Day

Despite signing linebacker Patrick Queen in free agency, the Pittsburgh Steelers are very clearly in the market for a linebacker in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Second-year linebackers coach Aaron Curry has been spotted on the Pro Day circuit multiple times this offseason, and he popped up again Thursday at the North Carolina Pro Day as he was spotted on the live broadcast of the UNC Pro Day on NFL+ and the ACC Network.

Curry was in attendance for the Tar Heels’ Pro Day, as was offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. Curry was able to get an up-close look at North Carolina linebacker Cedric Gray. So far, Curry has been at the Ohio State and Kentucky Pro Days before attending North Carolina’s Pro Day Thursday.

Gray has been a name to know throughout the pre-draft process at the linebacker position, especially as a guy that will likely be available late on Day 2 or early on Day 3.

In 51 career games (37 starts), Gray recorded 369 tackles, 30 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, five interceptions, 18 pass breakups, six forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries with the Tar Heels. In 2023 alone, Gray had 121 tackles, 11 TFL, 5 sacks, one interception, five pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He earned first team All-ACC honors in 2022 and 2023, too.

Growing up, Gray tried to model his game after his favorite player, that being former Steelers’ great and Pro Football Hall of Famer Troy Polamalu, and even has a tattoo depicting his admiration for Polamalu on his arm.

In the scouting report for Steelers Depot of Gray, Tom Mead gave Gray a late Day 2 grade, pegging him as a third-round pick.

“Overall, Gray has good size, speed, and athleticism. He can be used in man or zone coverage effectively with the ability to cover running backs, tight ends, and some wide receivers as well. Will get his hands in throwing lanes and can hold onto interceptions. As a blitzer, he has good acceleration and can close in on the quarterback quickly. He is a strong tackler with the ability to run sideline to sideline and willingness to fill gaps to tighten running lanes.”

Though the Steelers signed Queen to a three-year deal, depth is a concern at inside linebacker as Cole Holcomb continues to recover from a serious knee injury, while Elandon Roberts is in the final year of his deal and Mark Robinson remains largely unproven.