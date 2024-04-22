Heitritter: Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2024 Mock Draft (Final Version)

Having conducted the Mock Draft Mondays for Steelers Depot the last few months, I have played through various versions of what the 2024 NFL Draft may look like for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now that it is draft week, here is the final edition of my seven-round mock draft where I attempt to guess what I think the Pittsburgh Steelers WILL DO come draft day based on Pro Day/pre-draft visits, interest shown at the Senior Bowl/Shrine Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine, as well as overall roster needs related to the talent at each position. So, sit back, strap in, and as the Yinzers say, “Here we go.”

ROUND 1 (#20 OVERALL) — JACKSON POWERS-JOHNSON/C/OREGON

I really debated between putting Amarius Mims or Jackson Powers-Johnson here and am pretty confident Mims will be the pick if Pittsburgh goes another direction. However, given the massive hole at the center position on their roster and the clean fit of Powers-Johnson as a plug-and-play center with Day-1 starting talent and the upside to become one of the better ones in the NFL, this a selection that I couldn’t move off as a player I see to be the best true center prospect in this class. The Steelers spoke extensively with Powers-Johnson at the Senior Bowl, and while he didn’t get a formal interview at the NFL Combine, he did have OL Coach Pat Meyer at his Pro Day and came in for a top-30 visit, showing that Pittsburgh has done its extensive homework on him. The selection of Powers-Johnson would fill the Steelers’ biggest remaining hole. It would also give them a player worthy of the 20th selection, helping them complete their overhaul along the offensive line with a prospect who will hopefully continue the long lineage of great centers in Pittsburgh.

Jackson Powers-Johnson Scouting Report

Others Considered: Amarius Mims/OT/Georgia, Graham Barton/OL/Duke, AD Mitchell/WR/Texas, Nate Wiggins/CB/Clemson

ROUND 2 (#51 OVERALL)— RUKE ORHORHORO/DL/CLEMSON

I think there’s a good chance that Pittsburgh looks to snag a wide receiver with this selection but if names like Ladd McConkey and Adonai Mitchell are already off the board, there’s a chance that the Steelers wait until the third round to select a wide receiver and take another position that they value in the second round. They go defensive line and select Clemson’s Ruke Orhorhoro, a player who literally checks every single box of what Pittsburgh looks for in its base 3-4 defensive ends. He stands 6040, 294 pounds with 34-inch arms and displayed great athleticism at that size at the NFL Combine, making him a likely target especially after he mentioned he had a formal meeting with Pittsburgh in Indianapolis. The Steelers also sent the house to his Pro Day, giving them plenty of exposure to the defensive lineman who is a stout run defender while also possessing the upside to become a better pass rusher in the pros. With Cameron Heyward reaching the twilight of his career and the need to add more talent along the defensive line for the future, Pittsburgh takes Orhorhoro to pair with last year’s second-round selection in Keeanu Benton to give them two strong building blocks for the future up front.

Ruke Orhorhoro Scouting Report

Others Considered: Ladd McConkey/WR/Georgia, Braden Fiske/DL/Florida State, Zach Frazier/C/West Virginia, Xavier Legette/WR/South Carolina

ROUND 3 (#84 OVERALL)— MIKE SAINRISTIL/CB/MICHIGAN

I have been on the Mike Sainristil train to Pittsburgh as the ideal Mike Hilton replacement in the nickel for months, and that’s not going to stop now with the draft right on the doorstep. Sainristil feels like a Steeler, having told me at the NFL Combine that he likes to model his game after Hilton, and actually reached out to him via Instagram to try and learn a couple of things from him. The Steelers officially met with him at the Combine and held a meeting with him after the Combine. They also sent the house to his Pro Day, including Ike Taylor, who specifically works with the defensive backs. Head coach Mike Tomlin has talked about the need for quality play needed from nickel corners in the past, and Pittsburgh has been missing that since Hilton left town for the Bengals a few years ago. They are able to get a player who can closely resemble Hilton in Sainristil, who due to the sheer number of top-tier corners in this class as well as the fact that he may get pegged as a slot-only corner will cause him to land somewhere in the third round, right in range for Pittsburgh’s taking.

Mike Sainristil Scouting Report

Others Considered: Ricky Pearsall/WR/Florida, Max Melton/CB/Rutgers, Jeremiah Trotter Jr./LB/Clemson, Sedrick Van Pran-Granger/C/Georgia

ROUND 3 (#98 OVERALL VIA EAGLES)— MALACHI CORLEY/WR/WESTERN KENTUCKY

The Steelers need to draft another wide receiver after trading Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers and cutting Allen Robinson II this offseason. They have added Quez Watkins and Van Jefferson, but they need a playmaker with upside who can come into his own as a quality No. 2 option alongside George Pickens. I considered Washington’s Jalen McMillan for this pick, but I’m sticking with Western Kentucky’s Malachi Corley for several reasons. First, Pittsburgh brought him in for a pre-draft visit and had new WRs Coach Zach Azzanni at his Pro Day with Texas being the only other Pro Day we know he attended. Second, he closely resembles Deebo Samuel, who is a YAC monster as well as A.J. Brown, whom new OC Arthur Smith coached in Tennessee. Third, it gives Pittsburgh an element it is missing at wideout with a pumped-up receiver who can play inside and outside and is known for creating after the catch, taking short passes and breaking long plays off them. He’s a better route runner than people give him credit for and could thrive in Smith’s offense alongside Pickens, giving the team a dangerous 1-2 punch with the ball in their hands.

Malachi Corley Scouting Report

Others Considered: Jalen McMillan/WR/Washington, Junior Colson/LB/Michigan, Cam Hart/CB/Notre Dame, Maason Smith/DL/LSU

ROUND 4 (#119 OVERALL)— BLAKE FISHER/OT/NOTRE DAME

The Steelers should look to add a quality swing tackle in the draft as well as a player who can push Dan Moore Jr. for a starting spot in 2024. Given the depth of this tackle class, the Steelers benefit by having Notre Dame’s Blake Fisher fall to them in the fourth round, landing a 21-year-old prospect who started 27 games for the Fighting Irish. Fisher is a classic right tackle prospect with good size and length, being a quality run blocker who is still developing his game as a pass protector. He was brought in for a pre-draft visit and had a formal interview at the Combine, showing that Pittsburgh is doing its homework on the young, developmental tackle. He should be able to come in and provide depth and potentially push Moore for a starting spot, allowing Broderick Jones to go to his more natural left tackle spot. If not, he can sit and develop and have a chance to start in 2025 when Moore’s rookie contract is up.

Blake Fisher Scouting Report

Others Considered: Luke McCaffrey/WR/Rice, Andru Phillips/CB/Kentucky, Brenden Rice/WR/USC, Gabe Hall/DL/Baylor

ROUND 6 (#178 OVERALL VIA PANTHERS)— TOMMY EICHENBERG/LB/OHIO STATE

The Steelers could look to add an inside linebacker even after the acquisition of Patrick Queen in free agency, having done their homework on several prospects in this draft class to add depth behind Queen and Elandon Roberts. One player they have done their research on is Ohio State’s Tommy Eichenberg, a player they had a formal interview with at the Combine as well as sending ILB Coach Aaron Curry to his Pro Day. Eichenberg is an instinctive player who does well coming downhill and shooting gaps as well as chasing the ball carrier to the sideline. He doesn’t possess high-end athleticism or great coverage skills, likely causing him to fall a bit come the draft due to being more of an early-down defender. Still, Eichenberg is a great locker room presence and can be a core special teamer. Built in a similar mold as former Steeler Tyler Matakevich, he could see the field a lot in his rookie season on special teams while pushing Mark Robinson for snaps backing up Queen and Roberts as Cole Holcomb continues to recover from his leg injury.

Tommy Eichenberg Scouting Report

Others Considered: Logan Lee/DL/Iowa, Tip Reiman/TE/Illinois, Jaden Crumedy/DL/Mississippi State, Daequan Hardy/CB/Penn State

ROUND 6 (#195 OVERALL)— M.J. DEVONSHIRE/CB/PITT

To close out the draft, the Steelers stay close to home and select Pitt’s M.J. Devonshire, a former Aliquippa High School star who started his college career at Kentucky before transferring back home. Devonshire is a physical corner who has the demeanor to contribute against the run as well as play press-man coverage, having a nose for the football with 18 pass breakups and seven interceptions, three of which were returned for touchdowns during his college career. He lacks great top-end speed and can get a little grabby, likely making him more of a late-round pick who can provide depth either inside or outside while contributing heavily on special teams, having a notable return background on his resume. He was brought in for a top-30 visit as a local prospect and would pair well with Sainristil to give Pittsburgh more options in a defensive backfield lacking quality depth heading into the 2024 season.

M.J. Devonshire Scouting Report

Others Considered: Tahj Washington/WR/USC, Khristian Boyd/DL/UNI, Travis Glover/OT/Georgia State, Ryan Watts/DB/Texas