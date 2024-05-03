Steelers Outside Of AFC Top 10 In CBS Sports’ Post-Draft Rankings

Despite putting together what many consider a great draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers still appear to be on the outside looking in when it comes to playoff teams in the AFC.

At least, that’s how CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan sees it.

In a piece for CBSSports.com Friday, Sullivan ranked the Steelers outside of the top 10 in the AFC.

“Pittsburgh has enjoyed a strong offseason, which was capped off with a stellar showing at the draft. They addressed several key needs, including the offensive line. The big question with this team surrounds who’ll end up starting for them,” Sullivan writes regarding the Steelers in the AFC rankings. “The Steelers signed Russell Wilson to a one-year deal and then traded for former Bears quarterback Justin Fields. How that position ultimately shakes out will determine how the season turns out.”

Not only did the Steelers have a strong draft under GM Omar Khan and assistant GM Andy Weidl, they’ve had a really good offseason, too.

Khan and Weidl added names like Russell Wilson and Justin Fields to the quarterback room, landed standout linebacker Patrick Queen in free agency and added safety DeShon Elliott, addressing that position as well. The Steelers also dabbled around the fringes, adding veteran receivers Van Jefferson and Quez Watkins to the roster, defensive lineman Dean Lowry and cornerback Donte Jackson as well.

But despite the significant changes in the offseason via free agency and trade, and the additions through the draft, Sullivan still sees the Steelers outside of the top 10 in the AFC. He has them behind the likes of the Los Angeles Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins, while being just ahead of the Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts and Las Vegas Raiders.

That has to do with the questions at quarterback that persist for the Steelers.

Though the Steelers seemingly upgraded at the position with the additions of Wilson and Fields after having gone through the last two seasons with Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph, there is quite a bit of unknown. Wilson is coming off a good season in Denver, throwing for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions, but the Broncos took a massive dead cap hit to move on from him after two seasons.

Fields, despite being the No. 11 overall pick in 2021, hasn’t put it all together consistently at the position and was moved by the Chicago Bears to be replaced by No. 1 pick Caleb Williams.

Things might work out in Pittsburgh for both of them. Or not. The Steelers seem to be in a better position now than they have been in the past at the quarterback position. But for now, the belief is they still aren’t good enough overall.