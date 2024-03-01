2024 Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Scouting Combine Meeting Tracker (Updating)

The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine is underway in Indianapolis. And Steelers Depot is right there to cover the action. This year, we’re proud to have three members of the site credentialed for this year’s Combine: Joe Clark, Jonathan Heitritter, and Ross McCorkle. For the biggest draft event before the real thing in late April, we’ll use this page to track and tally the formal meetings the Pittsburgh Steelers have among the 321 prospects invited to attend (and any informal meetings, we’ll be sure to note). Any names listed without a designation are one of the team’s formal meetings. We’ve posted a Steelers Combine tracker for many years now, a useful tool in our inf0rmation-gathering process.

The Steelers are allowed to hold formal meetings with 45 players, a rule change implemented a few years ago that reduced the number from 60 while lengthening the interview time by a few minutes. So the players Pittsburgh meets with formally are signs of real interest.

The Steelers are allowed to hold formal meetings with 45 players, a rule change implemented a few years ago that reduced the number from 60 while lengthening the interview time by a few minutes. So the players Pittsburgh meets with formally are signs of real interest. Here is a link to the Combine schedule and daily activities.

Our 2024 Pittsburgh Steelers Combine tracker:

Number Of Known Steelers Formal Meetings (So Far): 22

Wide Receiver

Jalen McMillan/Washington

Troy Franklin/Oregon

Adonai Mitchell/Texas

Keon Coleman/Florida State

Brian Thomas Jr./LSU

Ricky Pearsall/Florida (informal)

Tez Walker/North Carolina (informal)

Tight End

Jaheim Bell/Florida State

Theo Johnson/Penn State (informal)

AJ Barner/Michigan State (informal)

Ben Sinnot/Kansas State (informal)

Brevyn Spann-Ford/Minnesota (informal)

Defensive Line

McKinnley Jackson/Texas A&M

Ruke Orhorhoro/Clemson

Byron Murphy II/Texas (via Jordan Sigler)

Darius Robinson/Missouri (informal)

Eric Watts/UConn (informal)

Jordan Jefferson/LSU (informal)

Gabe Hall/Baylor (informal)

Tyler Davis/Clemson (informal)

Logan Lee/Iowa (meeting with DL Coach Karl Dunbar)

Justin Eboigbe/Alabama (informal)

EDGE

Austin Booker/Kansas

Mohamed Kamara/Colorado State (unclear if formal or informal but appears formal)

Javon Solomon/Troy (informal)

Cedric Johnson/Ole Miss (informal)

Myles Cole/Texas Tech (unclear if formal or informal)

Braiden McGregor/Michigan (informal)

Jaylen Harrell/Michigan (informal)

Marshawn Kneeland/Western Michigan (informal)

Jaylx Hunt/Houston (informal)

Linebacker

Jeremiah Trotter Jr./Clemson

Junior Colson/Michigan

Tommy Eichenberg/Ohio State

Edgerrin Cooper/Texas A&M

JD Bertrand/Notre Dame (informal)

Darius Muasau/UCLA (informal)

Nathaniel Watson/Mississippi State (informal)

Cornerback

Cooper DeJean/Iowa

Terrion Arnold/Alabama

Kamari Lassiter/Georgia

Mike Sainristil/Michigan

Nate Wiggins/Clemson (via Mike DeFabo)

Kool-Aid McKinstry/Alabama

Daequan Hardy/Penn State (meeting with DBs Coach Grady Brown)

Safety

Tyler Nubin/Minnesota

Calen Bullock/USC

Tykee Smith/Georgia (informal)

Dominique Hampton/Washington (informal)

James Williams/Miami (FL) (informal)

Javon Bullard/Georgia (informal)

Sione Vaki/Utah (informal)