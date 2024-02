2024 NFL Scouting Combine Invite List Includes 321 Players

The NFL released the annual list of players that have been invited to the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday. The list includes 321 draft prospects who have been invited to participate in this year’s NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

Below is the list 321 players, sorted alphabetically by last name. Each player’s name will also be linked to their college bio for easy access by the end of the day. This year’s Combine will take place from Feb. 26 through March 4, and we hope to have a few contributors from the site on site to cover it.

The table of data below is sortable at header columns.