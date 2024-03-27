Steelers DL Coach Karl Dunbar At LSU Pro Day

For the first time in this Pro Day cycle, we’ve spotted Pittsburgh Steelers DL Karl Dunbar. He’s in attendance for LSU’s Pro Day workout on this Wednesday and will a first-person view of DL Maason Smith.

Dave Bryan saw Dunbar in one of the clips of LSU’s workout. It’s no surprise to see Dunbar there for two reasons. One, he’s an LSU alum, drafted by the Steelers in 1990. And two, Smith is one of the handful of linemen in this year’s draft who check the box of what Pittsburgh typically looks for in its d-linemen.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, Smith weighed in at 6051, 306 pounds with 35-inch arms. An ideal profile for a Steelers defensive lineman, it’s a body type that’s becoming scarce as the college game focuses on faster and smaller players. But Smith’s production lagged in college, recording only 9.5 career tackles for a loss with 6.5 sacks. In 2023, he recorded 4.5 TFLs and two sacks. His best season came as a freshman, finishing 2021 with five TFLs and four sacks.

Regarded as a talented but raw prospect, our scouting report noted his versatility to play up and down the defensive line along with Smith’s upper body strength and baseline athleticism. But Smith, who missed most of the 2022 season with a knee injury and hasn’t played a significant amount of football, needs to improve his pad level and adding variety to his pass-rush arsenal. Our Jim Hester wrote that Smith’s game has a ways to go.

“It really comes down to him adding more moves to his pass-rush repertoire, having counters when initial moves fail or stall, strike timing, and continuing to gain experience. He’s also still a really young prospect too, so there is a ton of room for growth. I could really see a team like the Steelers being enamored with his potential, and as Mike Tomlin often likes to remark, “There is a lot more meat on the bone.” He is built like a clone of Stephon Tuitt coming out of Notre Dame physically and athletically. However, he doesn’t have the consistency, production or experience that Tuitt did. Having Smith linked up with a DL coach like Karl Dunbar would do wonders for his growth and development.”

Smith is currently projected to be drafted in the third round. Pittsburgh holds a pair of third-round selections, 84th and 98th overall. Though the team signed veteran Dean Lowry, his presence won’t prevent the team from investing a significant draft pick in improving d-line depth and creating a younger group as Larry Ogunjobi and Cam Heyward enter the final years of their careers.

In addition to Smith, the Tigers also have two other draft-eligible defensive linemen in DT Mekhi Wingo and Jordan Jefferson. Wingo had 4.5 sacks last season while Jefferson chipped in seven tackles for a loss and 2.5 sacks.

Also of note was former LSU LB and new Pittsburgh Steeler Patrick Queen, who visited his alma mater and gave advice to prospect Harold Perkins.

#LSU linebacker, Harold Perkins, getting some advice from former LSU linebacker and current Steelers linebacker, Patrick Queen. pic.twitter.com/x4b5owmkFU — Tyler Harden (@ttjharden8) March 27, 2024

As of the moment, Dunbar is the only Steelers personnel member we’ve confirmed attending LSU. With Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. on-hand, it would be logical for WRs Coach Zach Azzanni to be in Baton Rouge but we’ve yet to see him. So far, there’s been no word of Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan attending. Though league meetings are just wrapping up, several other head coaches and general managers made the trip from Orlando.

