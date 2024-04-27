Zach Frazier Details Keys To His Success In Football: Film Study, Weight Room, Work Ethic

The Pittsburgh Steelers completed their offensive line rebuild with the selection of West Virginia C Zach Frazier at No. 51 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. He hopped on a conference call with members of the Pittsburgh media following the pick and was asked what made him successful at West Virginia.

“I would just say, my work ethic,” Frazier said via 93.7 the Fan on X. “Just how I attacked every angle of film study, practice habits, in the training room, in the weight room. I would say just my work ethic.”

#WVU center Zach Frazier talks of being drafted by the #Steelers https://t.co/wg4chVlg1a — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) April 27, 2024

For a blue-collar town like Pittsburgh, that is music to the fan base’s ears. Nobody throughout the draft process has questioned Zach Frazier’s hearts and smarts. He was a great student throughout college and graduated with a 4.0 in high school and a 3.88 in college with a degree in sports management. He was a finalist for the William Campbell Award in 2023, which is the academic Heisman.

He was also a star wrestler in high school, something that he said he was doing to improve his football skills including body control and leverage. Those will be some skills that come in handy when dealing with defensive tackles at the NFL level.

He was also a two-time winner of West Virginia’s offseason strength and conditioning award. After he broke his leg on the final play of his college career, he didn’t want to cost his team a timeout late in the game, so he dragged himself off the field. This is a Pittsburgh guy through and through and fans of the team are going to grow to love him.

He will also be a great addition to an offense that has had a leadership void as he was a three-time team captain at West Virginia. When you can find a top prospect at a position of need with all the hearts and smarts you could want in the second round, I would call that a smashing success.