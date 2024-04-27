Look: Steelers Players Past And Present React To Selection Of West Virginia C Zach Frazier

After landing Washington offensive lineman Troy Fautanu in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers doubled up in the trenches offensively on Day 2, landing West Virginia center Zach Frazier at No. 51 overall, plugging a major hole.

That move by Pittsburgh landing Frazier at a position of need and getting one of the best centers in the draft class has many current and former Steelers rather fired up about the move.

On Friday night, new quarterback Russell Wilson welcomed Fautanu to Pittsburgh. He continued that on Friday night with his message to Frazier.

“FRAZ!!! @zfrazier54 @steelers,” Wilson wrote on Twitter welcoming his new center to Pittsburgh.

Wilson, like Frazier, is new to Pittsburgh, but he has gone out of his way to welcome all the new pieces to the Steel City at every turn possible. That includes Frazier on Friday night as the two will have to form a strong bond quickly as the battery offensively.

Along with Wilson, tight end Pat Freiermuth, who announced the pick Friday night in Detroit, posted on his Instagram welcoming Frazier to Pittsburgh.

“Welcome to the squad! @zfrazier54” Freiermuth wrote on his Instagram story, sharing a photo of him announcing the pick.

Former Steelers offensive lineman Max Starks, who played for Pittsburgh from 2004-2012 after being a third-round pick out of Florida, posted on Twitter his excitement about the selection of Frazier.

Starks, the sideline analyst for the Steelers’ Radio Network, is quite thrilled with the Steelers addressing the offensive line again.

“@steelres 1st 2 picks!!! Let’s go! Bring on the beef!” Starks wrote on Twitter.

Addressing the offensive line with the first two picks of the draft for the Black and Gold is the quickest way to the heart of a former offensive lineman.

Then, there’s former Steelers cornerback Bryant McFadden.

Though McFadden had concerns in the offseason about the receiver and cornerback position, he is thrilled with the Steelers addressing the offensive line.

“I love what we’re doing!!!!” McFadden posted on Twitter.

It’s hard to not like what the Steelers are doing, addressing the offensive line and following through on the vision of GM Omar Khan and assistant GM Andy Weidl that games are won and lost in the trenches. After having issues up front in recent years, the Steelers have invested heavily on the offensive side of the football, which should help them play that ground-and-pound style of football the Steelers envision.

Frazier, himself, reacted to the selection in a video posted on the Steelers’ YouTube page.

“I couldn’t be more excited. I’m ready to get to work. Can’t wait to get up there tomorrow. Can’t wait!” Frazier said.