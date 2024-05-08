Cowboys Release WR Martavis Bryant, Expected To Have Interest Around League

Former Pittsburgh Steelers WR Martavis Bryant was released by the Dallas Cowboys today, per NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. Pelissero notes that Bryant has interest from other teams that are expected to bring him in for a look.

Bryant spent 2014-17 with the Steelers, only playing in 36 games due to various drug-related suspensions. In Pittsburgh, he caught 126 balls for 1,917 yards and 17 touchdowns before being traded to the then-Oakland Raiders for a third-round draft pick ahead of the 2017 season. Bryant was barred from the league following another drug suspension but was reinstated during the 2023 season and quickly latched on with the Cowboys.

He never made an NFL appearance in Dallas, sticking on the team’s practice squad for the majority of the season. He’s 32 years old and will turn 33 on December 20, so there might not be a ton left in Bryant’s tank. But given that he hasn’t had a lot of tread on his tires in recent seasons, teams could look to gamble on the player he once was, which was a tall, physical downfield threat with speed. Bryant was originally released by Dallas on Jan. 4 but re-signed with the team on Jan. 16 to a reserve/futures contract.

In between his stint with the Raiders and getting reinstated, Bryant played in the CFL, XFL and even the Indoor Football League with the Massachusetts Pirates. He wasn’t particularly impressive in his XFL stint with the Las Vegas Vipers, catching just 14 passes for 154 yards in eight games.

It’s worth wondering whether the Steelers could be interested in a reunion with Bryant given their need for a bigger outside receiver, but it feels as if that would be unlikely. But teams are interested, and it’ll be interesting to see how the market unfolds for Bryant, who is likely looking at a one-year veteran benefit contract if he does latch on elsewhere. The Steelers made a wide receiver addition today by reportedly signing Scotty Miller, who played for Arthur Smith with the Atlanta Falcons last season. The team may have its sights set on a bigger fish for that outside receiver role opposite George Pickens, and given the Steelers’ history with Bryant, it might be safe to rule out a return.

If Bryant does sign and play with a team this season, he’ll see his first NFL snaps since the 2018 season with the Raiders. That year, he had 19 receptions for 266 yards in just eight games.