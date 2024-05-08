Schefter: Steelers Signing Veteran WR Scotty Miller

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to tinker with their roster under GM Omar Khan, this time adding a wide receiver to the mix.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Steelers are signing veteran wide receiver Scotty Miller, giving Pittsburgh another veteran option in the receiving room who has experience under new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

Former Falcons free-agent wide receiver Scotty Miller is reuniting with Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith in Pittsburgh on a one-year deal, per source. pic.twitter.com/fL9qYkLwVq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 8, 2024

Miller spent the 2023 season with the Atlanta Falcons under Smith, hauling in 11 receptions for 161 yards and two touchdowns in 17 games. He saw just 16 targets on the season.

Last season, Miller was with the Falcons on a veteran benefit contract, so after minimal production last season, one would have to imagine it will be the same thing on this one-year deal with the Steelers.

Prior to his one season in Atlanta, Miller spent four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after being a sixth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Bowling Green. In Tampa Bay, Miller created a role for himself and became a dependable weapon for Tom Brady during the 2020 season, helping the Buccaneers win the Super Bowl.

BRADY TO SCOTTY MILLER TD TO END THE HALF 🤯 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/V8btMA00Ny — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 24, 2021

That season, Miller had 33 receptions for 501 yards and three touchdowns and added another four receptions for 80 yards and a touchdown in the playoffs that season. In four years with the Buccaneers, Miller had 74 receptions for 924 yards and four touchdowns.

He struggled with injuries during the 2019 and 2021 seasons, causing him to miss a total of 13 games in that span. He then missed one game in 2022 before staying healthy all season in Atlanta last year.

The veteran joins a receiving room in Pittsburgh that features emerging third-year receiver George Pickens, rookie third-round pick Roman Wilson, veteran free agent signees Van Jefferson and Quez Watkins, and third-year speedster Calvin Austin III.

Miller profiles as more of a slot receiver, though he has plenty of experience on the outside. Last season with Falcons, Miller lined up outside on 124 plays and in the slot on 138 plays, according to Pro Football Focus. He is listed at 5-9, 174 pounds. In his career, Miller has aligned out wide on 651 snaps and in the slot on 271 snaps.

The signing of Miller is the latest in a series of moves offensively this offseason that has seen the Steelers bring in players with experience under Smith. That includes running back/kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson, tight end MyCole Pruitt, and Jefferson.