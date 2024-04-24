Charles Davis Has OT Amarius Mims To Steelers In Final First-Round Mock Draft

The final wave of mock drafts from major draft analysts around the NFL landscape are being submitted with just one day until the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. NFL.com’s Charles Davis doesn’t stray from what has become the “default” or the consensus in the draft community and has the Pittsburgh Steelers selecting Georgia OT Amarius Mims. Here is what he has to say about the pick:

“The Steelers continue to upgrade their offensive line, looking to get this inexperienced — but supremely talented — youngster ready to play right tackle, spurring a move of last year’s top pick, Broderick Jones, to his natural spot on the blind side. Consideration will be given to grabbing a center here, too. (Graham Barton? Jackson Powers-Johnson?)”

Like many, Davis focused on the offensive line and was choosing between tackle and center help. In his mock scenario, all three of the top centers were still on the board, but several of the other top tackles were already gone. So in Davis’ mind, the positional value and the immense upside of Mims edged out the idea of drafting for the top immediate need in center.

Mims oozes potential with his 6076, 340-pound frame and 36 1/8-inch arms. He has the size, length, and athleticism to suggest his potential is being a top tackle in the NFL. The only problem is, he only started eight games in college and dealt with some ankle injuries. That being said, those eight games of tape he has are really fun to watch, and he is more inexperienced than mechanically sloppy. If anything, his great showing in eight games speaks even more to his crazy potential.

The interest has certainly been there with Mims with a pre-draft visit, plenty of team personnel at his pro day, and a formal meeting at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. His athleticism and measurables check many of the boxes, too.

If this is the route the Steelers ultimately take, they will be sweating it out for a full day until the start of Day 2, hoping that a center falls to them at pick No. 51. That could be the impetus for a trade up in the second round.

The Steelers have never gone back-to-back offensive linemen with their top two picks in the common draft era, so it would be a franchise first, but it would be a much-needed exclamation mark at the end of a years-long offensive line rebuild.

For an in-depth scouting report on Mims, check out Alex Kozora’s post below: