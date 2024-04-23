Kozora: Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 Mock Draft (Final Version)

We’ve made it. After a wild offseason, the 2024 NFL Draft is 48 hours away. This is my fourth and final Pittsburgh Steelers mock draft, predicting what I think the Steelers will do with their selections. We have all the information we’re going to get that clue us in on their selections. Free agency moves, Combine invites, Pro Day tracking, a complete pre-draft list, and all the testing and data we’re going to get.

If you missed it, here are links to my previous three Steelers’ mock drafts. Let me know your final thoughts and mocks in the comments below.

ROUND ONE – 2OTH OVERALL: GRAHAM BARTON/OL DUKE – 6053, 313 POUNDS

Analysis: Barton was my choice in the last mock. And I’m not changing it. But I came close. The first rounder this year feels harder to predict than last year when I chose OT Darnell Wright over Broderick Jones. This one came down to Barton versus Georgia OT Amarius Mims but there’s other logical candidates. I could see Oregon State Taliese Fuaga being the pick if he falls, too. And I still think Zach Frazier is their type of dude in the middle, too.

But in the end, I couldn’t get away from Barton. Yes, Omar Khan has talked up the idea of Nate Herbig being an option in the middle. Maybe they trust and like him more than I would in the middle. But I just have a hard time believing he’s truly their guy. I’m calling it a smokescreen, or at least an attempt at one by a GM in his second draft.

As Dave Bryan has pointed out, Khan made a reference in March to finding the next great Steelers’ center. No offense to Herbig, he’s not going to be that guy. Barton isn’t guaranteed to be one either but he’s got a chance. In many ways, I see him similar to Maurkice Pouncey. Oversized centers (Pouncey was 6044, 304 pounds) with plus athleticism who can pull and move in space. Pouncey didn’t test like Barton either, who wow’d at his Pro Day after getting healthy and past labrum surgery in his left shoulder.

The Steelers have admitted if they don’t get a center early, they’ll miss the plug ‘n play types. And doing so leaves them very shaky in the literal middle of their offense.

Yes, there’s a projection pushing Barton inside, a position he hasn’t played since his freshman season. But there is some experience there and Barton has the football IQ to make line calls and he’s worked as a center throughout the pre-draft process, including at his Pro Day. Tomlin referenced those qualities in projecting conversions like his during his pre-draft presser.

While this would break the trend of the Steelers’ Pro Day streak of Mike Tomlin/Omar Khan attending their first round workout, they only attended four of them this season. If there’s a year that breaks, it’s this one. Crucially, Barton was brought in for a pre-draft visit.

New OC Arthur Smith, a former ACC offensive lineman himself, will love Barton’s snap, quickness, and finish, an all-out player who never takes a snap off. He’s also close to the ideal body type Smith wants, once saying Rodger Saffold was his ideal frame (6045, 316 pounds, 33 5/8-inch arms). Saffold was a college tackle who kicked to guard. In this case, for Pittsburgh, Barton would go to center. Smith says he likes his linemen to be heavier and thicker and physical run blockers. He also values hip flexibility, bend, and “speed off the ball.” Mims, interesting as he is, isn’t quite that kind of guy. On tape, Barton isn’t perfect and he has to keep his base under him but his ability to work in space, combo, and redirect is really impressive.

Barton also checks key boxes in being a top athlete while young, not even 22 years old. That’s generally what the Steelers trend towards when it comes to the first round. Last year, Broderick Jones had a 9.57 RAS and was 21 years old. Barton is very similar.

Though a small element of it, Ike Taylor, a scout in some capacity in that building, talked about Barton and said those types of guys don’t come around often. When it came to Mims, he focused on his rawness and development. While those could be his own thoughts, I’m guessing a former corner like him is basing at least some of that over what he’s hearing from other evaluators in the Steelers’ building.

I truly struggled with tackle versus center. There’s great cases for both and I’m eager to move Jones over. But they can live with their current alignment of having him on the right side and Dan Moore Jr. – who the team likes more than 95 percent of the fanbase – on the left for a little while longer. Omar Khan said he “eventually” wants to move Jones to left tackle. That doesn’t mean it’s happening this season.

Graham Barton Scouting Report

Others Considered: OT Amarius Mims, OT Taliese Fuaga, C Zach Frazier, CB Terrion Arnold

ROUND TWO – 51ST OVERALL: RICKY PEARSALL/WR FLORIDA – 6010, 189 POUNDS

Analysis: Unless the team doesn’t take a center in Round One and trades up in Round Two – certainly possible – then I’m confident receiver will be the play at this spot. The big question is – who? A deep class with different styles and flavors, I was tempted to go with Michigan’s Roman Wilson. But I end on Pearsall who could drop a bit due to depth in an ultra-talented class.

Pittsburgh wants some size at the position and someone who can play on the outside, needing a starter opposite George Pickens. That gives Pearsall the edge over Wilson and Western Kentucky’s Malachi Corley, who predominantly play on the inside. If Pittsburgh had signed say, Mike Williams, or not traded Diontae Johnson, those two would’ve made more sense.

Pearsall is a smooth and fluid player with height and the frame to add a little more weight to fill out a thin frame. He has strong hands and tracks the ball well while he tested as an A-plus athlete at the Combine (4.41 40, 42-inch vertical). Pearsall isn’t super dynamic post-catch but he can burst and create space at the top of his route and his production is good, averaging 20 yards per catch two years ago and showing volume with 65 grabs in 2023. Pittsburgh brought him in for a pre-draft visit. They need a receiver and need someone who can play on the outside right away. Pearsall can.

The two biggest concerns are his age, the Steelers basically never draft receivers this old (soon to be 24) this early and his thinner frame. Ideally, I think they want someone bigger and more physical but I just can’t find a thread to pull there.

Ricky Pearsall Scouting Report

Others Considered: WR Keon Coleman, CB Mike Sainristil, CB Max Melton

ROUND THREE – 84TH OVERALL: Blake Fisher/OT Notre Dame – 6056, 318 pounds

Analysis: Here, the Steelers get their tackle. Fisher could fall a bit in a tackle-heavy class. He’s experienced on the right side, key for what the team is looking for, but also brings youth having just turned 21 years old. There’s development needed in his game and I didn’t love his tape but I also understand his game isn’t maxed out and there’s room to grow.

On paper, Fisher has size and the length OL Coach Pat Meyer likes, 34 3/8-inch arms. He creates movement on his down blocks in the run game, uses the Meyer-taught hop step to stall out bull rushes. Fisher was highly-regarded by the coaching staff, becoming just the fifth Fighting Irish lineman of the last 20 years to start as a true freshman, briefly playing LT before Joe Alt arrived.

His technique needs developed and he’s not a Day One starter. But in Pittsburgh, he wouldn’t be counted on. He’d likely begin his career as the backup behind Jones on the right side. If Dan Moore got hurt or struggled that much, Jones would probably flip over to left tackle. It’s a little messy but the Steelers made things a little messy last year with how they handled the offensive line.

Blake Fisher Scouting Report

Others Considered: WR Ja’Lynn Polk, DL Maason Smith, WR Malachi Corley

ROUND THREE – 98TH OVERALL: CEDRIC GRAY/ILB NORTH CAROLINA – 6014, 236 POUNDS

Analysis: I’m calling my shot that the Steelers will draft an inside linebacker in the middle rounds, third or fourth. There’s too much smoke. ILBs Coach Aaron Curry attending three Pro Days, including Gray’s, tied with Pat Meyer for the most of any positional coach according to our Pro Day tracker. The team brought in veteran Khaleke Hudson for a visit, though he left and signed with the New Orleans Saints, and the only “other” position they brought in for visits besides a slew of corners, linemen, and receivers were two inside linebackers.

Neither visitors were Gray but there’s a strong history between Day Two picks and Steelers’ positional coaches. Last year, it was DBs Coach Grady Brown and Joey Porter Jr. Two years ago, it was Frisman Jackson/WR George Pickens. In 2021, it was Alfredo Roberts/TE Pat Freiermuth. In 2019, it was Darryl Drake/WR Diontae Johnson. In 2018, Randy Fichtner/QB Mason Rudolph. You get the idea.

So that’s where I land on Gray. He has size at nearly 6-2 and 234 pounds pounds, giving him some sand in the pants in a world of 225-pound inside linebackers. Gray tested well, running a 4.64 40 with a 35.5-inch vertical. Not amazing but well-enough. He’s durable, available, and played a ton on special teams.

But I put Gray here for his splash play production, something the Steelers were clearly looking for when they turned over their inside linebacker room ahead of the 2023 season. Over the last two years, Gray racked up 23 TFL and six sacks with five forced fumbles, a colorful box score. Pittsburgh wants plenty of depth here given their ILB injuries a year ago. Cole Holcomb’s future is uncertain while Elandon Roberts is in the last year of his deal. And on a fun note, Gray loved Troy Polamalu growing up that has a tattoo with Polamalu’s 43 on his left arm, making this a cool fit if it ends up occurring.

Cedric Gray Scouting Report

Others Considered: ILB Trevin Wallace, C Hunter Nourzad, WR Tez Walker

ROUND FOUR – 119TH OVERALL: Elijah Jones/CB Boston College – 6014, 185 pounds

Analysis: Our first pick out of left field. They can’t all be pre-draft visitors. While the Steelers need more help in the slot than on the outside, outside depth remains questionable after losing Levi Wallace and James Pierre in free agency. Cory Trice Jr. and Darius Rush are intriguing options but certainly aren’t proven. So the team adds Jones. He has the height the team likes though his length is below-average at 31 1/4-inch arms and he possesses a slender frame.

Pittsburgh demands athletes at corner with their recent picks and Jones tested very well in the pre-draft process. He ran a 4.44 40-yard dash, jumped an amazing 42.5 inches in the vertical, and 10’11” in the broad. Productive in school, he picked off five passes in nine games last season, missing the final four for personal reasons.

He reminds me of a more athletic version of Justin Layne. Jones has to be more consistent against the run but he checks baseline boxes the Steelers look for. As you’ll see, I didn’t include a true slot corner in this mock. While I’d advocate for one, I think the team will use Patrick Peterson as a fallback plan and sign him the Sunday/Monday after the draft if they don’t address slot on Day Two.

Elijah Jones Scouting Report

Others Considered: CB Jarvis Brownlee, DB Jaylin Simpson, WR Luke McCaffrey

ROUND SIX – 178TH OVERALL: Logan Lee/DL Iowa – 6051, 281 pounds

Analysis: Back to the team’s pre-draft visit list, the team waits until the late rounds to address defensive line. They have a habit of taking Round 5-7 defensive linemen and follow that with Lee. While adding better depth and a long-term future beyond Cam Heyward is ideal, the fact the team has looked at multiple Day Three d-linemen (Khristian Boyd, Jaden Crumedy, and Lee) signals they’re prepared to wait on the position. DL Coach Karl Dunbar also attended just one Pro Day this cycle, signaling d-line isn’t an urgent nor immediate concern.

Lee lacks ideal length and is built a bit like Isaiahh Loudermilk was coming out of Wisconsin. Tall, a little light, and with stubbier arms (32 1/4-inches). Lee’s motor and effort will stick out for a team who demands it from all their big guys up front. He’s apt at batting down passes and has solid production and met with Dunbar at the Combine. The Steelers will try to replace some of Heyward’s snaps with a mix of people, not just one, and at least have stronger depth than past seasons.

Logan Lee Scouting Report

Others Considered: DL Jaden Crumedy, OL Travis Glover, CB Daequan Hardy

ROUND SIX – 195TH OVERALL: Mark Perry/S TCU – 6001, 213 pounds

Analysis: Absolute dart throw of dart throws on Perry. Here’s my thought process on the final pick. Last year the Steelers pair of seventh rounders were younger, highly-athletic, and versatile in CB Cory Trice Jr. and OL Spencer Anderson. Perry follows suit. He’s not even 23 and registered a 9.59 RAS. Versatility is also his calling card playing all over the secondary – in the box, in the slot, and free safety.

Production is on the lighter side in terms of takeaways, failing to record an interception in his final two years. But he recorded 9.5 TFL over that span and picked off three passes at Colorado in 2021 before transferring to TCU.

Even after adding DeShon Elliott, Pittsburgh could use another safety. Elliott isn’t a high-level player while Damontae Kazee is entering the final year of his deal. This group could still stand to get younger and more athletic.

Others Considered: OT Travis Clayton, CB Shon Stephens, OG Steven Jones